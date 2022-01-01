Bulgogi in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve bulgogi
More about Citizen Coffee
Citizen Coffee
706 Taylor Ave. North, Seattle
|Bulgogi Steak Salad
|$13.95
Tender marinated bulgogi beef on a bed of greens, tangy slaw, caramelized onion, topped w/ pickled cucumbers & jalapenos, sprinkled with sesame seeds and cojita cheese and drizzled with house made asian dressing. Served with a side of black beans and a lime squeeze.
Choice of bulgogi steak, Korean spiced pork or spicy lemongrass tofu
|Bulgogi Beef Burrito
|$14.95
Bulgogi Beef, black beans, spiced cucumber, Mexican cheese, habanero caramelized pineapple slaw, guacamole , sour cream, roasted habanero sauce on side
More about BENTOFUL Olive Way
BENTOFUL Olive Way
720 Olive Way Suite 108, Seattle
|Beef Bulgogi (L)
|$15.99
|Beef Bulgogi (S)
|$12.49
More about BENTOFUL - Fairview
BENTOFUL - Fairview
501 Fairview Avenue North STE #150, Seattle
|Beef Bulgogi (L)
|$15.99
More about Lady Jaye - West Seattle
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Lady Jaye - West Seattle
4523 CALIFORNIA AVE SW, SEATTLE
|Prime Bulgogi Short Rib Melt
|$28.99
Bulgogi short rib, American cheese, pickled radish& carrots, spicy mayo, sodo bun + 3 sides bun
|Prime Bulgogi Short Rib Melt SOLO
|$16.00
Bulgogi short rib, American cheese, pickled radish& carrots, spicy mayo, sodo bun