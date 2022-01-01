Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bulgogi in Seattle

Go
Seattle restaurants
Toast

Seattle restaurants that serve bulgogi

Citizen image

 

Citizen Coffee

706 Taylor Ave. North, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bulgogi Steak Salad$13.95
Tender marinated bulgogi beef on a bed of greens, tangy slaw, caramelized onion, topped w/ pickled cucumbers & jalapenos, sprinkled with sesame seeds and cojita cheese and drizzled with house made asian dressing. Served with a side of black beans and a lime squeeze.
Choice of bulgogi steak, Korean spiced pork or spicy lemongrass tofu
Bulgogi Beef Burrito$14.95
Bulgogi Beef, black beans, spiced cucumber, Mexican cheese, habanero caramelized pineapple slaw, guacamole , sour cream, roasted habanero sauce on side
More about Citizen Coffee
Consumer pic

 

BENTOFUL Olive Way

720 Olive Way Suite 108, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Beef Bulgogi (L)$15.99
Beef Bulgogi (S)$12.49
More about BENTOFUL Olive Way
Main pic

 

BENTOFUL - Fairview

501 Fairview Avenue North STE #150, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Beef Bulgogi (L)$15.99
More about BENTOFUL - Fairview
Prime Bulgogi Short Rib Melt image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Lady Jaye - West Seattle

4523 CALIFORNIA AVE SW, SEATTLE

Avg 4.9 (1070 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Prime Bulgogi Short Rib Melt$28.99
Bulgogi short rib, American cheese, pickled radish& carrots, spicy mayo, sodo bun + 3 sides bun
Prime Bulgogi Short Rib Melt SOLO$16.00
Bulgogi short rib, American cheese, pickled radish& carrots, spicy mayo, sodo bun
More about Lady Jaye - West Seattle

Browse other tasty dishes in Seattle

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Coconut Ice Cream

Bean Burritos

Taco Salad

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Chicken Soup

Mushroom Soup

Risotto

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Seattle to explore

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Ballard

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Fremont

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Denny Triangle

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Belltown

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

South Lake Union

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

University District

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Lower Queen Anne

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)
Map

More near Seattle to explore

Bellevue

Avg 4.2 (61 restaurants)

Kirkland

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Redmond

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Bainbridge Island

Avg 3.9 (21 restaurants)

Renton

Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)

Mercer Island

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Sammamish

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Vashon

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Port Orchard

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Bellingham

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (898 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (386 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (561 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (615 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (295 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (239 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston