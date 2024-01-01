Chicken tikka masala in Seattle
Kanak - 2211 4th ave
2211 4th ave., seattle
|Chicken Tikka Masala With Rice (Lunch Box)
|$12.00
|Chicken Tikka Masala Half tray
|$90.00
Cedars Restaurant - University District
4759 Brooklyn Ave NE, Seattle
|Tikka Masala Chicken
A cream based curry cooked in ginger, cilantro, curry, and a tomato sauce. Served with basmati rice.
Zaika Seattle
1100 Pike st, Seattle
|Chicken Tikka Masala
|$20.99
Marinated boneless chicken breast, sauteed in our signature based sauce seasoned with herbs spices. Served with a portion of basmati rice.
Nirmal's - 106 Occidental Ave S
106 Occidental Ave S, Seattle
|CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA with RICE Pilaf
|$16.00
Chicken is marinated in a masala-spiced yogurt sauce, then simmered in tomatoes and coconut milk and ladled over steamed rice
Bengal Tiger Cuisine Of India - Green Lake
6509 Roosevelt Way Northeast, Seattle
|Grab & Go Chicken Tikka Masala
|$13.00