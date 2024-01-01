Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tikka masala in Seattle

Go
Seattle restaurants
Toast

Seattle restaurants that serve chicken tikka masala

Kanak image

 

Kanak - 2211 4th ave

2211 4th ave., seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Tikka Masala With Rice (Lunch Box)$12.00
Chicken Tikka Masala Half tray$90.00
More about Kanak - 2211 4th ave
Tikka Masala Chicken image

SOUPS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cedars Restaurant - University District

4759 Brooklyn Ave NE, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (2342 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Tikka Masala Chicken
A cream based curry cooked in ginger, cilantro, curry, and a tomato sauce. Served with basmati rice.
More about Cedars Restaurant - University District
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Zaika Seattle

1100 Pike st, Seattle

Avg 4.6 (4662 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tikka Masala$20.99
Marinated boneless chicken breast, sauteed in our signature based sauce seasoned with herbs spices. Served with a portion of basmati rice.
More about Zaika Seattle
Item pic

 

Nirmal's - 106 Occidental Ave S

106 Occidental Ave S, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA with RICE Pilaf$16.00
Chicken is marinated in a masala-spiced yogurt sauce, then simmered in tomatoes and coconut milk and ladled over steamed rice
More about Nirmal's - 106 Occidental Ave S
Bengal Tiger image

 

Bengal Tiger Cuisine Of India - Green Lake

6509 Roosevelt Way Northeast, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grab & Go Chicken Tikka Masala$13.00
More about Bengal Tiger Cuisine Of India - Green Lake
Banner pic

 

Roti Cuisine Of India

530 Queen Anne Ave, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tikka Masala$17.99
More about Roti Cuisine Of India

Browse other tasty dishes in Seattle

Brisket

Chili

Eel

Beef Broccoli

Curry

Tuna Salad

Pork Dumplings

Chicken Burgers

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Seattle to explore

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.2 (28 restaurants)

Ballard

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Fremont

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Denny Triangle

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

University District

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Belltown

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

South Lake Union

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Lower Queen Anne

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Map

More near Seattle to explore

Bellevue

Avg 4.3 (87 restaurants)

Kirkland

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Redmond

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Renton

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Bainbridge Island

Avg 4.1 (22 restaurants)

Port Orchard

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Mercer Island

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Vashon

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Sammamish

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

No reviews yet

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Bellingham

Avg 4.5 (65 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1178 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (574 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (724 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (796 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (400 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (311 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston