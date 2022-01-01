Crab cakes in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve crab cakes
FRENCH FRIES
Purple Cafe - Seattle
1225 4TH AVE, SEATTLE
|Dungeness Crab Cakes
|$28.00
shaved fennel and granny smith apple slaw, champagne vinaigrette, spicy remoulade, fines herbs
Portage Bay Cafe
2821 NW Market Suite C, Seattle
|Dungeness Crab Cake Benedict
|$25.00
dungeness crab cakes with lemon & dijon, fresh hollandaise, tarragon garnish
SEAFOOD
Elliott's Oyster House
1201 Alaskan Way Suite 100, Seattle
|Elliott's Crab Cakes
|$36.00
Creole hash, roasted pepper sauce.
COASTAL KITCHEN
429 15TH AVE E, Seattle
|Dungeness Crab Cake
|$18.00
2 Dungeness crab cakes, seared to order with green salad, garlic aioli & romesco
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Jak's Grill
3701 NE 45th St, Seattle
|Crab Cake Appetizer
|$25.00
Two Dungeness crab cakes, celery, onion, and panko crust. Served with beurre blanc and red pepper remoulade.
FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS
Seatown Rub Shack & FishFry
2010 Western Ave, Seattle
|Dungeness Crab Cake
|$28.00
smoked paprika rouille, sugar snap peas, crispy potatoes
|Solo Crab Cake
|$18.00
dungeness crab cake with tomatillo salsa
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Jak's Grill
4548 California Ave SW, Seattle
|Crab Cake Appetizer
|$25.00
Two Dungeness crab cakes, celery, onion, and panko crust. Served with beurre blanc and red pepper remoulade.