Crab cakes in Seattle

Seattle restaurants
Toast

Seattle restaurants that serve crab cakes

Purple Cafe & Wine Bar image

FRENCH FRIES

Purple Cafe - Seattle

1225 4TH AVE, SEATTLE

Avg 4.4 (9052 reviews)
Takeout
Dungeness Crab Cakes$28.00
shaved fennel and granny smith apple slaw, champagne vinaigrette, spicy remoulade, fines herbs
More about Purple Cafe - Seattle
Portage Bay Cafe image

 

Portage Bay Cafe

2821 NW Market Suite C, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Dungeness Crab Cake Benedict$25.00
dungeness crab cakes with lemon & dijon, fresh hollandaise, tarragon garnish
More about Portage Bay Cafe
Elliott's Crab Cakes image

SEAFOOD

Elliott's Oyster House

1201 Alaskan Way Suite 100, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (12462 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Elliott's Crab Cakes$36.00
Creole hash, roasted pepper sauce.
More about Elliott's Oyster House
Consumer pic

 

COASTAL KITCHEN

429 15TH AVE E, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Dungeness Crab Cake$18.00
2 Dungeness crab cakes, seared to order with green salad, garlic aioli & romesco
More about COASTAL KITCHEN
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Jak's Grill

3701 NE 45th St, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (1405 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Cake Appetizer$25.00
Two Dungeness crab cakes, celery, onion, and panko crust. Served with beurre blanc and red pepper remoulade.
More about Jak's Grill
Item pic

FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS

Seatown Rub Shack & FishFry

2010 Western Ave, Seattle

Avg 4 (1679 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Dungeness Crab Cake$28.00
smoked paprika rouille, sugar snap peas, crispy potatoes
Solo Crab Cake$18.00
dungeness crab cake with tomatillo salsa
More about Seatown Rub Shack & FishFry
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Jak's Grill

4548 California Ave SW, Seattle

Avg 4.2 (823 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Cake Appetizer$25.00
Two Dungeness crab cakes, celery, onion, and panko crust. Served with beurre blanc and red pepper remoulade.
More about Jak's Grill
Meet the Moon image

FRENCH FRIES

Meet the Moon

120 LAKESIDE AVE, SEATTLE

Avg 4.4 (2378 reviews)
Takeout
CRAB CAKE BENNY$34.00
More about Meet the Moon

