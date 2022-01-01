Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kebabs in Seattle

Go
Seattle restaurants
Toast

Seattle restaurants that serve kebabs

Masala of India Cuisine image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • CURRY • GRILL • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Masala of India Cuisine

507 NE Northgate Way G, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (3538 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Paneer Tikka Kebab$16.99
More about Masala of India Cuisine
Item pic

 

FIRESIDE

15212 6th Ave, Burien

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Kebabs Beef$14.00
Garlic marinade, grilled, chimichurri salsa on a bed of greens.
Kebabs Chicken$12.00
Battered and Fried served with Club Sauce
Kebabs Veg$10.00
2 skewers of seasonal veg, grilled and topped with chimichurri.
More about FIRESIDE
Item pic

 

Lola

2000 4th Ave, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Kebab$18.00
yogurt~ dill, caramelized onions
More about Lola

Browse other tasty dishes in Seattle

Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

Noodle Soup

Noodle Salad

Salmon Salad

Crab Fried Rice

Chicken Noodle Soup

Milkshakes

Risotto

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Seattle to explore

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Ballard

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Fremont

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Denny Triangle

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Belltown

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

South Lake Union

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

University District

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Lower Queen Anne

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)
Map

More near Seattle to explore

Bellevue

Avg 4.2 (52 restaurants)

Kirkland

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Redmond

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Bainbridge Island

Avg 3.9 (20 restaurants)

Renton

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Mercer Island

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Sammamish

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Vashon

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Port Orchard

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Bellingham

Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (819 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (536 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston