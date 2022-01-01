Kebabs in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve kebabs
Masala of India Cuisine
507 NE Northgate Way G, Seattle
|Paneer Tikka Kebab
|$16.99
FIRESIDE
15212 6th Ave, Burien
|Kebabs Beef
|$14.00
Garlic marinade, grilled, chimichurri salsa on a bed of greens.
|Kebabs Chicken
|$12.00
Battered and Fried served with Club Sauce
|Kebabs Veg
|$10.00
2 skewers of seasonal veg, grilled and topped with chimichurri.
Lola
2000 4th Ave, Seattle
|Chicken Kebab
|$18.00
yogurt~ dill, caramelized onions