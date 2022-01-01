Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Green beans in Seattle

Go
Seattle restaurants
Toast

Seattle restaurants that serve green beans

uneeda burger image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

uneeda burger

4302 fremont ave, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (2041 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Green Beans$5.50
More about uneeda burger
Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Noi Thai Cuisine

1303 1st Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (4411 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Spicy Green Beans$17.95
(Spice Level: Medium) Stir-fried crisp green beans in a savory sauce of garlic and spicy dried shrimp paste with choice of meat.
More about Noi Thai Cuisine
Bai Tong Thai image

 

Bai Tong Thai

16876 Southcenter Pkwy, Tukwila

Avg 4.3 (5998 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Green Bean Salad (Yum Tua Plu)$16.50
This dish features julienned green beans, ground pork, and sliced boiled egg and prawns. These ingredients are tossed with toasted coconut shavings, red onions, scallions, cilantro, chili paste, fish sauce, lime, and sugar.
Spicy Green Bean$15.50
A generous portion of green beans are stir-fried in chili paste, oyster sauce, and garlic. **Rice is not included**
Stir fried Green Bean with Pork Belly$13.95
Green beans stir-fried in chili paste, oyster sauce and garlic with crispy pork belly.
More about Bai Tong Thai
Super Six image

 

Super Six

3714 South Hudson Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Green Beans$8.00
More about Super Six
8oz Burger & Co. (Capitol Hill) image

 

8oz Burger & Co.

1401 Broadway, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Crispy Green Beans$8.50
with chipotle ranch
More about 8oz Burger & Co.
Joli image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Joli

618 NW 65th, Seattle

Avg 4.9 (47 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Green Beans$8.00
Tempura fried, sweet chili aioli
More about Joli
Thai Ginger image

 

Thai Ginger

600 Pine Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Green Beans Chili Sauce
More about Thai Ginger
Item pic

 

Monsoon Restaurant

615 19th Ave E., Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Side Green Beans$8.00
Green beans, hon shimeji mushroom, spicy black bean sauce
Spicy Green Beans$14.00
Green beans, hon shimeji mushroom, picled radish, dark soy sauce
More about Monsoon Restaurant

