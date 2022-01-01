Green beans in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve green beans
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
uneeda burger
4302 fremont ave, Seattle
|Fried Green Beans
|$5.50
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • NOODLES
Noi Thai Cuisine
1303 1st Ave, Seattle
|Spicy Green Beans
|$17.95
(Spice Level: Medium) Stir-fried crisp green beans in a savory sauce of garlic and spicy dried shrimp paste with choice of meat.
Bai Tong Thai
16876 Southcenter Pkwy, Tukwila
|Spicy Green Bean Salad (Yum Tua Plu)
|$16.50
This dish features julienned green beans, ground pork, and sliced boiled egg and prawns. These ingredients are tossed with toasted coconut shavings, red onions, scallions, cilantro, chili paste, fish sauce, lime, and sugar.
|Spicy Green Bean
|$15.50
A generous portion of green beans are stir-fried in chili paste, oyster sauce, and garlic. **Rice is not included**
|Stir fried Green Bean with Pork Belly
|$13.95
Green beans stir-fried in chili paste, oyster sauce and garlic with crispy pork belly.
8oz Burger & Co.
1401 Broadway, Seattle
|Crispy Green Beans
|$8.50
with chipotle ranch
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Joli
618 NW 65th, Seattle
|Fried Green Beans
|$8.00
Tempura fried, sweet chili aioli