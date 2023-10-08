Popular Items

Chicken Shawarma Plate

$17.50

Sliced rotisserie chicken topped with sautéed onions & tomatoes, tahini, hummus and garlic paste. Served with rice, pita bread and an optional cup of lentil soup. All of our meat is certified halal


Plates From the Grill

Meat Combo Plate

$18.95

Chicken kebab, grilled lamb, and kefta with sautéed onions, red peppers, hummus, and garlic paste. Served with rice, pita bread, and an optional cup of lentil soup. All of our meat is certified Halal

Grilled Lamb Plate

$19.95

Grilled over an open flame with sautéed onions, & red peppers, hummus. Served with rice, pita bread and an optional cup of lentil soup. All of our meat is certified Halal

Kefta Plate

$17.50

Minced beef grilled over an open flame with sautéed onions & red peppers, hummus. Served with rice, pita bread and an optional cup of lentil soup. All of our meat is certified Halal

Gyros Plate

$17.50

Rotisserie beef & lamb mix topped with grilled onions, tomatoes, tzatziki, and hummus. Served with rice, gyro bread, and an optional cup of lentil soup. All of our meat is certified Halal

Chicken Kebab Plate

$17.95

Chicken breast pieces grilled over an open flame with sautéed onions & red peppers, hummus and garlic paste. Served with rice, pita bread and an optional cup of lentil soup. All of our meat is certified Halal

Chicken Gyro Plate

$17.50

Sliced rotisserie chicken topped with grilled onions & tomatoes, tzatziki, and hummus. Served with rice, gyro bread and an optional cup of lentil soup. All of our meat is certified Halal

Beef & Lamb Shawarma Plate

$18.50

Sliced rotisserie beef and lamb mix topped with grilled onions & tomatoes, tahini, and hummus. Served with rice, pita bread, and an optional cup of lentil soup. All of our meat is certified Halal

Beef Kebab Plate

$18.95

Grilled over an open flame with sautéed onions & red peppers, hummus. Served with rice, pita bread and an optional cup of lentil soup. All of our meat is certified Halal

Vegetarian Plates

Veggie Mezza Plate

$16.50

Falafel with tahini, dolmas with tzatziki, hummus, Baba ghanoush, and tabbouleh. Served with pita bread and an optional cup of lentil soup

Falafel Plate

$16.00

Falafel, tahini, hummus, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, parsley, pickles and pickled turnips. Served with rice, pita bread and an optional cup of lentil soup

Sandwiches

Classic Gyro Sandwich

$9.95

Rotisserie beef & lamb mix with romaine lettuce, tomatoes, onions, parsley, and tzatziki

Chicken Gyro Sandwich

$9.95

Sliced rotisserie chicken, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, onions, parsley, and tzatziki

Chicken Shawarma Sandwich

$9.95

Sliced rotisserie chicken, garlic paste, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and tahini

Chicken Kebab Sandwich

$9.95

Chicken breast pieces grilled over an open flame, garlic paste, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles

Beef & Lamb Shawarma Sandwich

$9.95

Sliced rotisserie beef & lamb mix, hummus, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, onions, parsley, pickles, and tahini

Beef Kebab Sandwich

$9.95

Grilled over an open flame, hummus, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, onions, parsley, and pickles

Grilled Lamb Sandwich

$10.50

Grilled over an open flame, hummus, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, onions, parsley, and pickles

Kefta Sandwich

$9.95

Minced beef grilled over an open flame, hummus, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, onions, parsley, and pickles

Falafel Sandwich

$9.95

Falafel, hummus, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, parsley, pickles, and tahini

Salads

Gyros Salad

$14.95

Rotisserie beef & lamb mix with grilled onions and tomatoes. Served with Greek salad, tzatziki, feta cheese, and olives

Chicken Kebab Salad

$15.50

Grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce, red peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, and our house garlic vinaigrette dressing

Chicken Gyro Salad

$14.95

Sliced rotisserie chicken served with Greek salad, tzatziki, feta cheese, and olives

Falafel Salad

$13.50

Falafel, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, and onions. Served with Greek dressing and tahini

Tabboule Salad - Small

$6.25

Chopped parsley, mint, crushed wheat, tomatoes, onions, lemon juice, and olive oil

Tabboule Salad - Large

$9.50

Chopped parsley, mint, crushed wheat, tomatoes, onions, lemon juice, and olive oil

House Salad

$6.25

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, and onions with our house garlic vinaigrette dressing

Greek Salad

$7.50

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, and onions. Served with Greek dressing, feta cheese and olives

Tasters

Hummus - Large

$9.50

Crushed garbanzo bean dip and pita bread

Hummus - Small

$6.75

Crushed garbanzo bean dip and pita bread

Baba Ghannouj - Large

$9.50

Charbroiled eggplant dip and pita bread

Baba Ghannouj - Small

$6.75

Charbroiled eggplant dip and pita bread

Garlic Fries

$5.95

Seasoned fries, garlic sauce, feta cheese, and oregano

Seasoned Fries

$4.75

French fries with house seasoning

Lentil Soup

$5.50
Lentil Soup - Bowl

$7.95
Cauliflower

$6.95

Fried cauliflower, house spices, tahini, and parsley

Falafel Piece

$1.75

Falafel patty with tahini

Dolma Piece

$1.60

Vegetarian stuffed grape leaf with tzatziki

Sides

Rice

$4.50

Pita Bread

$1.40

Gyro Bread

$1.45

Garlic Paste - Small

$1.15

Garlic Paste - Large

$2.35

Garlic Sauce - Small

$1.15

Garlic Sauce - Large

$2.35

Tzatziki Sauce - Small

$1.15

Tzatziki Sauce - Large

$2.35

Tahini Sauce - Small

$1.15

Tahini Sauce - Large

$2.35

Cheese - 2oz

$1.15

Olives - 4oz

$2.50

Kids Plates

Kids Gyro Plate

$9.95

12 years old & under. Rotisserie beef & lamb mix, grilled onions & tomatoes, side of tzatziki. Includes a small drink, gyro bread, and your choice of rice, fries, or salad

Kids Chicken Kebab Plate

$9.95

12 years old & under. Chicken breast pieces grilled over an open flame. Includes a small drink, pita bread, and your choice of rice, fries, or salad

Kids Kefta Plate

$9.95

12 years old & under. Minced beef grilled over an open flame, with hummus. Includes a small drink, pita bread, and your choice of rice, fries, or salad

Kids Falafel Plate

$9.95

12 years old & under. Falafel, hummus, side of tahini. Includes a small drink, pita bread, and your choice of rice, fries, or salad

Desserts

Baklawa

$5.50

House-made baklava filled with cashews. Topped with pistachios

Lebanese Style Rice Pudding

$5.95

Creamy aromatic rice pudding, cinnamon, and pistachio. Served cold

Drinks

Canned Drink

$3.50

Small Bottled Drink

$2.75

Bottled Drink

$3.75

Bottled Water

$2.75