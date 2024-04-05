Fresh Coat Hazy IPA (Matchless Brewing) - 7.2% ABV

$6.50

Does your fridge look drab? In need of a fresh coat of paint? Let’s spruce things up with this Hazy IPA featuring Citra, Vic Secret, Chinook & Ariana hops. Pilsner, Munich & Honey malts with Flaked Wheat make a nice accent as well. Look for big aromas of tangerine, lemon and lime along with flavors of cherry, mango and melon. All with a grapefruit finish. Mmm... that does make the room look better.