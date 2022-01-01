Restaurant header imageView gallery

GEORGETOWN LIQUOR COMPANY

873 Reviews

$

5501 Airport Way S Ste.B

Seattle, WA 98108

Order Again

Popular Items

FRENCH DIP
REUBEN
NACHOS

SANDWICHES

REUBEN

REUBEN

$16.50

House made corned beef seitan, Swiss cheese, and Russian dressing topped with sauerkraut on New York marbled rye.

BBQ PULLED PORK

BBQ PULLED PORK

$16.50

House made BBQ pulled pork soy curls and roasted garlic aioli topped with creamy coleslaw and tangy red onions on a French roll.

BURGER

BURGER

$16.50

House made seitan based burger patty topped with our own Swiss cheese and joined with tomato, pickle, onion and romaine with mayo on a pub bun.

BLUE BURGER

BLUE BURGER

$16.50

House made seitan based burger patty topped with our own Blue Cheese and joined with tomato, pickle, tangy red onions and romaine with garlic aioli on a pub bun.

BLT

BLT

$16.50

House made bacon seitan, romaine lettuce and tomatoes with roasted garlic aioli on a toasted ciabatta roll.

BUFFALO CHICKEN

BUFFALO CHICKEN

$16.50

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich with Bleu Cheese, Ranch, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, and red onions

CHEESESTEAK

CHEESESTEAK

$16.50

Marinated strips of house made beefsteak with grilled onions and bell peppers smothered with our own smokey cheese sauce on a toasted French roll. Messy and amazing!

FRENCH DIP

FRENCH DIP

$16.50

House made roast beef seitan, smokey cheese sauce, and roasted garlic aioli with red bell peppers and onions on a French roll. Served with a side of Au Jus.

Shared Plates and Salads

CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

$15.50Out of stock

Romaine lettuce with house made Caesar dressing, chicken, croutons and Parmesan cheese. Tossed upon request. Gluten Free w/o the croutons!

BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD

BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD

$15.50

Romaine lettuce with ranch, buffalo chicken, blue cheese crumbles, diced tomatoes and red onions. Gluten Free!

NACHOS

NACHOS

$15.50

House made nacho cheese sauce and sour cream over a bed of fresh corn tortilla chips, tomatoes, black olives, green onions and jalapeños. Gluten Free!

SPINACH ARTICHOKE DIP

SPINACH ARTICHOKE DIP

$15.50

House made creamy, savory Spinach Artichoke Dip served with toasted ciabatta slices. Sub tortilla chips for gluten free.

SOLO SIDES

POTATO SALAD

POTATO SALAD

House made potato salad. Gluten Free!

HOUSE SALAD

Dressing will come on the side

CHIPS N SALSA

SAUCES

Ranch

$3.00

House made ranch dressing, 2oz. As good as it gets!

Garlic Aioli

$3.00

House made garlic aioli, 2oz

BBQ

$3.00

House made BBQ sauce, 2oz

Russian Dressing (1000 Island)

$3.00

House made Russian dressing aka 1000 Island, 2oz

Caesar Dressing

$3.00

House made Caesar dressing, 2oz

Smokey Cheese Sauce

$3.00

House made smokey cheese sauce. This is what we use on the French dip, 2oz

Mayo

$2.50

Not house made Vegenaise, 2oz

Blue Cheese

$5.00

Small 3.5 oz side of our own blue cheese crumbles

Salsa

$3.00+

Au Jus

$4.00

BUY THE LINE COOK A DRINK!

A drink of their choice for $5!

One Drink

$5.00

EXTRA TIP FOR THE LINE COOK!

CC tips will be shared with staff, this tip will go directly to the person making your food.

Tip for the line cook!

$1.00

INFUSED COCKTAILS

Agent Orange

Agent Orange

$12.50

Old fashioned with orange/cherry infused bourbon.

Brujeria

Brujeria

$12.50

A bloody Maria with habanero tequila and our house made bloody mix.

Cure

Cure

$12.50

A French 75 made with cucumber/mint infused gin and muddled lemon. It’s lightly sweetened and topped off with Maschio prosecco. Served neat.

Electric Wizard

Electric Wizard

$12.50

Cucumber mint gin with muddled lime, Aperol liqueur and soda served on the rocks.

High On Fire

High On Fire

$12.50

A margarita with habanero infused tequila and our house made sour mix.

Painkiler

Painkiler

$12.50

Pineapple rum and Malibu rum, muddled lime, and orange juice served on the rocks.

Pussy Riot

Pussy Riot

$12.50

A Moscow mule made w/ ginger infused vodka, muddled lime, house made ginger simple syrup and soda.

Reign In Blood

Reign In Blood

$12.50

A bloody Mary with garlic/basil/peppercorn infused vodka and house made bloody mix.

Rocket To Russia

Rocket To Russia

$12.50

A white Russian with lavender infused vodka, Kaluha and soy milk served on the rocks.

Strawberry Fields

Strawberry Fields

$12.50

Strawberry infused tequila with muddled lemons and lemonade.

CANNED BEER

NAZI PUNKS FUCK OFF 16oz

NAZI PUNKS FUCK OFF 16oz

$7.00

German style pilsner 5.4% . Future Primitive Brewing. If you don't agree with this sentiment, you too can fuck off!

RAINIER 16oz can

$4.00

WHITE CLAW 12oz

$5.00

DEAD GUY ALE 12oz

$6.00

MILLER LITE

$4.00

TWISTED TEA

$5.00Out of stock

THEIR BODY THEIR CHOICE 16oz

$7.00

NON ALCOHOL

ATHLETIC N/A Beer 12oz can

Rogue CBD

LIQUID DEATH 16.9oz Can

METIER SPARKLING HOP WATER

$5.00

COCK N BULL GINGER BEER 12oz Bottle

$6.00

RED BULL 8.4oz Can

RISE

SODA'S OFF THE GUN (16oz)

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 2:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 2:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 2:00 am
100% vegan food and booze. All prices include tax. 21+ at all times, please do not bring anyone underage inside.

5501 Airport Way S Ste.B, Seattle, WA 98108

