GEORGETOWN LIQUOR COMPANY
873 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
100% vegan food and booze. All prices include tax. 21+ at all times, please do not bring anyone underage inside.
Location
5501 Airport Way S Ste.B, Seattle, WA 98108
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Burb's Burgers - Georgetown - 5825 Airport Way S
No Reviews
5825 Airport Way S Seattle, WA 98108
View restaurant
Harried & Hungry - 515 S Michigan Street
No Reviews
515 S Michigan Street Seattle, WA 98108
View restaurant