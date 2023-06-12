Vegan
Cafe Lago
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
When we opened Café Lago on a neighborhood corner in 1990, we had a simple mission: to share classic, Tuscan-inspired recipes that we grew up with—the dishes that forged our first food memories—in a restaurant where guests would feel at home.
Location
2305 24th Ave E, Seattle, WA 98112
