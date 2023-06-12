Restaurant header imageView gallery
Vegan

Cafe Lago

318 Reviews

$$

2305 24th Ave E

Seattle, WA 98112

Popular Items

Fettuccine con Polpette

Fettuccine con Polpette

$25.00

Fettuccine, meatballs, tomato sauce parmesan

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Gem lettuce, crouton, parmesan.

Pizza Margherita

Pizza Margherita

$19.00

Mozzarella, tomato sauce, garlic, basil


Appetizers

Pomodori al Forno

Pomodori al Forno

$12.00

Slow roasted tomato, goat cheese, crostini

Melanzane Grigliate

Melanzane Grigliate

$12.00

Grilled marinated eggplant, gorgonzola

Olivata

Olivata

$11.00

Olive tapenade, goat cheese, grilled crostini

Caponata

Caponata

$11.00

Compote of eggplant, olive, onion, red pepper, with grilled crostini

Cavolfiore

Cavolfiore

$12.00

Wood-fired cauliflower, brown butter salsa verde, lemon-garlic yogurt.

Asparagi

Asparagi

$12.00

Roasted local asparagus, green romesco, pecorino romano, crushed red pepper.

Giardiniera

Giardiniera

$8.00

Pickled seasonal vegetables, spiced and spicy brine.

Piatto di Antipasti

Piatto di Antipasti

$26.00

Grilled eggplant, caponata, olivata, pomodori al forno, salumi, cheese

Half Antipasti

Half Antipasti

$16.00

Grilled eggplant, caponata, olivata, pomodori al forno, salumi, cheese

Vegetarian Piatto di Antipasti

Vegetarian Piatto di Antipasti

$26.00

Grilled eggplant, caponata, olivata, pomodori al forno, cheese

Half Vegetarian Antipasti

Half Vegetarian Antipasti

$16.00

Grilled eggplant, caponata, olivata, pomodori al forno, cheese

Salads

Billy's organic tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, Billy's basil, red onions, Lago croutons, and vinaigrette.
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Gem lettuce, crouton, parmesan.

Insalata Mista

Insalata Mista

$10.00

Mixed baby greens, red onion, balsamic vinaigrette

Blue Cheese Salad

Blue Cheese Salad

$10.00

Romaine, onion, shaved carrot, balsamic reduction

Insalata Primavera

Insalata Primavera

$14.00

Castelfranco radicchio, kumquat, pink lady apple, pecorino, grapefruit vinaigrette.

Pizza To-go

Pizza Margherita

Pizza Margherita

$19.00

Mozzarella, tomato sauce, garlic, basil

Pizza Salsiccia

Pizza Salsiccia

$20.00

Fontina, sausage, roasted red bell pepper, garlic, tomato sauce, parmesan

Pizza Caprino

Pizza Caprino

$20.00

Goat cheese, caramelized onion, tomato sauce, garlic, oregano

Pizza Romana

Pizza Romana

$20.00

Smoked mozzarella, sausage, onion, tomato sauce, pecorino romano

Pizza Rapini

Pizza Rapini

$19.00

Ricotta, broccoli rabe, roasted garlic, chili flake, tomato sauce, parmesan

Pizza Bobby Blade

Pizza Bobby Blade

$23.00

Saltblade orange & coriander salumi, pickled onion, fennel, fresh mozzarella, garlic, olive oil.

Pizza Bambino

Pizza Bambino

$13.00

Your basic kid's cheese pizza.

Pasta

Gnocchi

Gnocchi

$27.00Out of stock

Potato dumpling pasta with morel mushrooms, garlic, wine, thyme, butter, parmesan

Lasagne

Lasagne

$25.00

Fresh pasta layered with ricotta, bechamel, tomato sauce

Half Lasagne

Half Lasagne

$13.00

Half-sized portion of our fresh pasta layered with ricotta, bechamel, tomato sauce

Lasagne Bolognese

Lasagne Bolognese

$26.00

Fresh pasta layered with beef bolognese, bechamel, tomato sauce

Half Lasagne Bolognese

Half Lasagne Bolognese

$14.00

Half sized portion of out fresh pasta layered with beef bolognese, bechamel, tomato sauce

Fettuccine con Polpette

Fettuccine con Polpette

$25.00

Fettuccine, meatballs, tomato sauce parmesan

Ravioli di Piselli

Ravioli di Piselli

$25.00

Filled with peas, fresh mint, and ricotta, with lemon cream sauce and parmesan.

Simple Pasta

Simple Pasta

$15.00

Fettuccine with marinara and parmesan

Meatballs with Bruschetta

Meatballs with Bruschetta

$12.00

Four meatballs in marinara with parmesan and grilled bruschetta.

For the Kids!

Pasta Bambino

Pasta Bambino

$12.00

Simple pasta with butter and cheese, marinara or vodka tomato cream sauce.

Dessert

Elderflower and vanilla bean custard with huckleberry compote.
Chocolate Truffle Cake

Chocolate Truffle Cake

$10.00

Chocolate truffle cake with salted caramel and kahlua whipped cream

Orange Tart

Orange Tart

$10.00

Orange custard in shortbread crust topped with a dollop of rum-vanilla bean whipped cream.

I Biscotti di Carla

I Biscotti di Carla

$3.00

Almonds, hazelnuts, candied orange peel and cinnamon in thrice-baked cookies. $3 each.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

When we opened Café Lago on a neighborhood corner in 1990, we had a simple mission: to share classic, Tuscan-inspired recipes that we grew up with—the dishes that forged our first food memories—in a restaurant where guests would feel at home.

Website

Location

2305 24th Ave E, Seattle, WA 98112

Directions

