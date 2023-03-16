Pure Organic Kitchen & Juicery Vashon Island Washington

Raw Vegan Pizza Special

A fresh Raw Vegan GF Pizza ! Featured in The Seattle Weekly served only on Saturdays. A dehydrated 4 seed Crust (sunflower, Pumpkin, Flax Sesame) layered with our housemade walnut basil pesto and sunflower seed cheeze, topped with fresh baby arugula tossed in lemon olive oil pink-salt, cracked black pepper & chiffon fresh basil. Toppings will vary- sometimes seasoned slightly dried fresh tomato or thin raw slices of bell pepper, or marinated seasoned mushrooms