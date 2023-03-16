  • Home
Pure Organic Kitchen & Juicery imageView gallery
Vegan
Juice & Smoothies

Pure Organic Kitchen & Juicery Vashon Island Washington

93 Reviews

$$

9925 SW Bank Rd

Vashon, WA 98070

BOWLS

Salad Bowls & Warm Grain Bowls

Buddha Bowl

Buddha Bowl

$15.00

Our most popular bowl-- Organic Lemon marinated kale, baby spinach, your choice of brown rice or quinoa, seasoned black beans, topped with shredded carrots, cilantro, spiralized beets, toasted sesame seeds, sunflower seeds & avocado sphere Served with your choice of delicious housemade dressing Lemon Tahini Or Sesame Ginger Make it spicy with our Pure Fire chili paste!

Nature Bowl

Nature Bowl

$15.00

A Light & Simple Bowl Organic Greens Lemon marinated kale, baby spinach, your choice of brown rice or quinoa, topped with carrots, spiralized beets, seasonal veggies, sunflower & toasted sesame seeds, & fresh avocado sphere Served with your choice of delicious housemade dressing

Bean & Rice Bowl

Bean & Rice Bowl

$14.00

Our most simple vegan bowl Organic Seasoned black beans, brown rice, shredded carrots, tossed in lemon juice and olive oil, topped with fresh chopped cilantro & fresh avocado sphere Your choice of delicious housemade dressings

Power Bowl

Power Bowl

$13.50

Simple no frills power bowl black beans, brown rice, shredded carrots, and baby spinach greens all tossed with our housemade Lemon Tahini dressing, topped with a fresh avocado sphere

Green Salad Bowl

Green Salad Bowl

$12.50

Organic seasonal greens, lemon marinated kale, baby spinach, tossed in lemon juice and olive oil topped with all the seasonal veggies, toasted sesame & sunflower seeds, spiralized beets & avocado Served with your choice of delicious housemade dressing

Sweet Potato Curry Bowl

Sweet Potato Curry Bowl

$15.00

Organic squash, madras curry, carrot potato coconut milk Over baby spinach & brown rice or quinoa garnished with fresh carrots herbs basil & cilantro sesame seed

Specials

Raw Vegan Pizza Special

A fresh Raw Vegan GF Pizza ! Featured in The Seattle Weekly served only on Saturdays. A dehydrated 4 seed Crust (sunflower, Pumpkin, Flax Sesame) layered with our housemade walnut basil pesto and sunflower seed cheeze, topped with fresh baby arugula tossed in lemon olive oil pink-salt, cracked black pepper & chiffon fresh basil. Toppings will vary- sometimes seasoned slightly dried fresh tomato or thin raw slices of bell pepper, or marinated seasoned mushrooms

Vashon Triangle Pizza

$11.00Out of stock

JUICE & SMOOTHIE BAR HAPPY HOUR

JUICE

Organic Handcrafted Juice Blends
Bunnies Brew

Bunnies Brew

$7.20+

Carrot juice lightly sweetened with apple with a kick of lemon & ginger-- All organic!

Morning Green

Morning Green

$7.20+

Delicious and refreshing green juice made with organic seasonal produce Spinach, chlorophyll, apple, celery, cucumber, lemon & ginger

Vashon Cleanser

Vashon Cleanser

$7.20+

A blend of organic seasonal vegetable juice, with beet and lemon Carrot, beet, spinach, celery & lemon

Sparkling Cucumber Lemon

$7.20+Out of stock

SMOOTHIES

Organic Wholefood Smoothies
Strawberry Banana

Strawberry Banana

$8.55

A simple classic, organic strawberries and bananas with rice milk

Strawberry Cacao

Strawberry Cacao

$9.00

A slight twist on our popular Cacao Connection Banana, strawberry, vanilla, cacao, *cashews*

Strawberry Kale

Strawberry Kale

$8.55

An organic strawberry smoothie with kale Banana, strawberry, kale & rice milk

Vanilla Shake

Vanilla Shake

$9.00

Our take on a classic favorite! Banana, vanilla, *cashews* & rice milk

Cacao Connection

Cacao Connection

$9.00

One of our most popular smoothies, our take on a chocolate shake- Not too sweet with a cashew crunch! Banana, cacao, *cashews* & rice milk

Pacific Sunset

Pacific Sunset

$8.55

A delicious 4 fruit mix blended with rice milk Peach, strawberry, pineapple, mango & rice milk

Dr. Green

Dr. Green

$8.55

Green smoothie with bananas and avocado-- Your choice of smoothie base Banana, kale, spinach, avocado

Mango Blueberry Basil

Mango Blueberry Basil

$8.55

As the name suggests! Organic mango, blueberries and basil blended with rice milk (banana free)

The Zinger

The Zinger

$9.00

Green smoothie with a kick of lemon and ginger! Your choice of smoothie base Banana, spinach, kale, apple, lemon & ginger

Unicorn

Unicorn

$9.00

Organic Berries Cashews Housemade Ricemilk frozen Banana Vanilla

SHOTS

Wellness Shot

Wellness Shot

$3.60

Lemon and ginger juice topped with cayenne, great for kicking out the cold!

Wheatgrass Shot

Wheatgrass Shot

$3.60

Straight up wheatgrass, high in nutrients and antioxidants!

Grasshopper Shot

Grasshopper Shot

$3.60

A blend of apple, lemon and ginger juice and wheatgrass

BOTTLE DRINKS

Topo Chico Mineral Water

Topo Chico Mineral Water

$3.59Out of stock
San Pellegrino (8.45 oz)

San Pellegrino (8.45 oz)

$2.99

Carbonated mineral water

True North Cuke Lime Seltzer

True North Cuke Lime Seltzer

$3.99

Organic plant based energy blend with natural caffeine, in a refreshing Cucumber Lime flavor

Beet Kvass

Beet Kvass

$4.50

A carbonated beet kombucha, simple and refreshing Made with filtered water, organic beets, lemon zest, Himalayan pink sea salt & live cultures

Mineragua

Mineragua

$2.99

Carbonated mineral water

Herbucha (Ginger)

Herbucha (Ginger)

$4.00Out of stock

Delicious herbal kombucha, made in Portland Organic Green tea, ginger, dandelion root, nettle leaf & elderflower "herbs known to help cleanse body, skin and organs"

Herbucha (Cayenne)

Herbucha (Cayenne)

$4.00Out of stock

Delicious herbal kombucha, made in Portland Brewed with black and oolong tea, cayenne, maca root & ginseng extract "herbs known to increase energy and improve mood"

Herbucha (Pomegranate)

Herbucha (Pomegranate)

$4.00Out of stock

Delicious herbal kombucha, made in Portland Brewed with an herbal tea blend & green tea made with Lady's Mantle, yarrow, &red clover "herbs known to aid in hormonal balance and ease the feminine cycle"

SOUPS

Soups Stews Broths

Organic Split Pea Soup made with carrots and thyme garnished with lemon zest and fresh green peas

Irish Stew

$6.00+Out of stock

Black Bean Chili

$6.00+Out of stock

Borscht

$6.00+Out of stock

Kale Soulet Vegan Stew

$6.00+

Mushroom Tarragon Stew

$6.00+Out of stock

Kabocha Peanut Stew

$6.00+Out of stock

DESSERT

Desserts

GF V Cacaogirl Cookies

GF V Cacaogirl Cookies

$3.75

Organic Hearty Dark chocolate GF Raw Vegan Oat cookie! made with raw cacao nibs & dark chocolate chips, lightly sweetened with organic dates, raisins, vanilla, unsweetened shredded coconut

GF V Organic Blueberry Pie

GF V Organic Blueberry Pie

$6.50Out of stock

Delicious blueberry pie with a gluten-free crust and an oat crumble topping Organic Blueberries, Lemon Juice, Arrowroot, Oats, Almond Flour, coconut oil, sweetened lightly with coconut sap

Organic GF Banana Bread

Organic GF Banana Bread

$4.25Out of stock

Vegan & Gluten-Free banana bread with dark chocolate chips

Lemon Coconut Cloud Pie Bite

Lemon Coconut Cloud Pie Bite

$3.99Out of stock

Raw Vegan & Gluten Free Dessert ! Raw-soaked cashews, coconut milk, lemon juice, lightly sweetened with Coconut Sap. Tart & healthy! cross between a mousse and cheezecake

GF Organic Apple Pie

$6.50Out of stock

Cashew Pie

$5.50+Out of stock

SIDES

Lemon Tahini Dressing

Lemon Tahini Dressing

$1.00+

A side of our delicious Most Popular housemade Organic Lemon Tahini dressing! Organic Roasted Tahini (ground sesame seeds) lemon juice, GF low sodium tamari, onion and garlic

Sesame Ginger Dressing

Sesame Ginger Dressing

$1.00+

A side of our delicious housemade Sesame Ginger dressing , Organic Ginger Low Sodium GF Tamari Raw Sesame Seeds, Organic Apple Cider Vinegar Olive Oil Onion Garlic

Organic Brown Rice

Organic Brown Rice

$2.00+

A side of organic GABA brown rice soaked and slow-cooked for maximum nutrients

Organic Quinoa Millet

Organic Quinoa Millet

$1.50+

A side of organic quinoa/millet blend

Pure Fire Chili Paste

Pure Fire Chili Paste

$2.00+

Pure FIRE chili paste (Super Hot!)

Avocado

Avocado

$3.00+Out of stock

A Side of fresh Avocado

Organic Lemony Kale

Organic Lemony Kale

$3.00

A side of organic lemon marinated kale

Organic Seasoned Black Beans

Organic Seasoned Black Beans

$3.00

A side of organic seasoned black beans

Avocado Salsa

$1.50Out of stock

Apple

$2.00Out of stock
check markSeating
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Healthy Feel Good Food

Website

Location

9925 SW Bank Rd, Vashon, WA 98070

Directions

Pure Organic Kitchen & Juicery image

