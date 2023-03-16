Pure Organic Kitchen & Juicery Vashon Island Washington
9925 SW Bank Rd
Vashon, WA 98070
BOWLS
Salad Bowls & Warm Grain Bowls
Buddha Bowl
Our most popular bowl-- Organic Lemon marinated kale, baby spinach, your choice of brown rice or quinoa, seasoned black beans, topped with shredded carrots, cilantro, spiralized beets, toasted sesame seeds, sunflower seeds & avocado sphere Served with your choice of delicious housemade dressing Lemon Tahini Or Sesame Ginger Make it spicy with our Pure Fire chili paste!
Nature Bowl
A Light & Simple Bowl Organic Greens Lemon marinated kale, baby spinach, your choice of brown rice or quinoa, topped with carrots, spiralized beets, seasonal veggies, sunflower & toasted sesame seeds, & fresh avocado sphere Served with your choice of delicious housemade dressing
Bean & Rice Bowl
Our most simple vegan bowl Organic Seasoned black beans, brown rice, shredded carrots, tossed in lemon juice and olive oil, topped with fresh chopped cilantro & fresh avocado sphere Your choice of delicious housemade dressings
Power Bowl
Simple no frills power bowl black beans, brown rice, shredded carrots, and baby spinach greens all tossed with our housemade Lemon Tahini dressing, topped with a fresh avocado sphere
Green Salad Bowl
Organic seasonal greens, lemon marinated kale, baby spinach, tossed in lemon juice and olive oil topped with all the seasonal veggies, toasted sesame & sunflower seeds, spiralized beets & avocado Served with your choice of delicious housemade dressing
Sweet Potato Curry Bowl
Organic squash, madras curry, carrot potato coconut milk Over baby spinach & brown rice or quinoa garnished with fresh carrots herbs basil & cilantro sesame seed
Specials
Raw Vegan Pizza Special
JUICE & SMOOTHIE BAR HAPPY HOUR
JUICE
Bunnies Brew
Carrot juice lightly sweetened with apple with a kick of lemon & ginger-- All organic!
Morning Green
Delicious and refreshing green juice made with organic seasonal produce Spinach, chlorophyll, apple, celery, cucumber, lemon & ginger
Vashon Cleanser
A blend of organic seasonal vegetable juice, with beet and lemon Carrot, beet, spinach, celery & lemon
Sparkling Cucumber Lemon
SMOOTHIES
Strawberry Banana
A simple classic, organic strawberries and bananas with rice milk
Strawberry Cacao
A slight twist on our popular Cacao Connection Banana, strawberry, vanilla, cacao, *cashews*
Strawberry Kale
An organic strawberry smoothie with kale Banana, strawberry, kale & rice milk
Vanilla Shake
Our take on a classic favorite! Banana, vanilla, *cashews* & rice milk
Cacao Connection
One of our most popular smoothies, our take on a chocolate shake- Not too sweet with a cashew crunch! Banana, cacao, *cashews* & rice milk
Pacific Sunset
A delicious 4 fruit mix blended with rice milk Peach, strawberry, pineapple, mango & rice milk
Dr. Green
Green smoothie with bananas and avocado-- Your choice of smoothie base Banana, kale, spinach, avocado
Mango Blueberry Basil
As the name suggests! Organic mango, blueberries and basil blended with rice milk (banana free)
The Zinger
Green smoothie with a kick of lemon and ginger! Your choice of smoothie base Banana, spinach, kale, apple, lemon & ginger
Unicorn
Organic Berries Cashews Housemade Ricemilk frozen Banana Vanilla
SHOTS
BOTTLE DRINKS
Topo Chico Mineral Water
San Pellegrino (8.45 oz)
Carbonated mineral water
True North Cuke Lime Seltzer
Organic plant based energy blend with natural caffeine, in a refreshing Cucumber Lime flavor
Beet Kvass
A carbonated beet kombucha, simple and refreshing Made with filtered water, organic beets, lemon zest, Himalayan pink sea salt & live cultures
Mineragua
Carbonated mineral water
Herbucha (Ginger)
Delicious herbal kombucha, made in Portland Organic Green tea, ginger, dandelion root, nettle leaf & elderflower "herbs known to help cleanse body, skin and organs"
Herbucha (Cayenne)
Delicious herbal kombucha, made in Portland Brewed with black and oolong tea, cayenne, maca root & ginseng extract "herbs known to increase energy and improve mood"
Herbucha (Pomegranate)
Delicious herbal kombucha, made in Portland Brewed with an herbal tea blend & green tea made with Lady's Mantle, yarrow, &red clover "herbs known to aid in hormonal balance and ease the feminine cycle"
SOUPS
Soups Stews Broths
DESSERT
Desserts
GF V Cacaogirl Cookies
Organic Hearty Dark chocolate GF Raw Vegan Oat cookie! made with raw cacao nibs & dark chocolate chips, lightly sweetened with organic dates, raisins, vanilla, unsweetened shredded coconut
GF V Organic Blueberry Pie
Delicious blueberry pie with a gluten-free crust and an oat crumble topping Organic Blueberries, Lemon Juice, Arrowroot, Oats, Almond Flour, coconut oil, sweetened lightly with coconut sap
Organic GF Banana Bread
Vegan & Gluten-Free banana bread with dark chocolate chips
Lemon Coconut Cloud Pie Bite
Raw Vegan & Gluten Free Dessert ! Raw-soaked cashews, coconut milk, lemon juice, lightly sweetened with Coconut Sap. Tart & healthy! cross between a mousse and cheezecake
GF Organic Apple Pie
Cashew Pie
SIDES
Lemon Tahini Dressing
A side of our delicious Most Popular housemade Organic Lemon Tahini dressing! Organic Roasted Tahini (ground sesame seeds) lemon juice, GF low sodium tamari, onion and garlic
Sesame Ginger Dressing
A side of our delicious housemade Sesame Ginger dressing , Organic Ginger Low Sodium GF Tamari Raw Sesame Seeds, Organic Apple Cider Vinegar Olive Oil Onion Garlic
Organic Brown Rice
A side of organic GABA brown rice soaked and slow-cooked for maximum nutrients
Organic Quinoa Millet
A side of organic quinoa/millet blend
Pure Fire Chili Paste
Pure FIRE chili paste (Super Hot!)
Avocado
A Side of fresh Avocado
Organic Lemony Kale
A side of organic lemon marinated kale
Organic Seasoned Black Beans
A side of organic seasoned black beans
Avocado Salsa
Apple
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm
9925 SW Bank Rd, Vashon, WA 98070