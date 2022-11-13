Bombay Burgers imageView gallery
Indian
Burgers
Juice & Smoothies

Bombay Burgers

review star

No reviews yet

1420 E Madison Street

Suite 2

Seattle, WA 98122

Order Again

Popular Items

Bombay Cheeseburger
Masala Fries
Bombay Aloo Tikki Burger

Appetizers

Vada Pav

$7.99

An Indian burger with a deep fried potato patty with spices and chutney.

Veg Samosa 2 pc

Veg Samosa 2 pc

$4.99

Savory Deep fried pastry puffs filled with mild spiced potato and peas.

Spring Roll 4 pc

$5.99

Crispy rolls stuffed with vegetables served with chutney.

Mozzarella Sticks 5 pc

$4.99

Crispy breaded mozzarella sticks.

Aloo Tikki

$6.99

Grilled Indian spiced potato petty served with mint and tamarind chutney

Chicken Wings 6 pc

$10.99

Samosa Chaat

$8.99

Veg Samosa served with garbanzo beans, onion yogurt and chutney.

Papri Chaat

$7.99

Chopped potato and bread with onion in a tang sauce (served cold)

Onion Rings

$5.99

Crispy onion rings

Aloo Tikki Chaat

$7.99

Aloo Tikki served with garbanzo beans, onion yogurt and chutney

Breaded Zucchini Slices

$5.00

Dhahi Bhalla

$7.00

Chicken Roll

$8.99

Paneer Tikka Roll

$9.99

Beef Roll

$7.99

Lamb Tikka Roll

$9.99

Aloo Tikki Roll

$8.99

Halal Beef Roll

$8.99

Veggie Manchurian

$11.00Out of stock

Veg Samosa 10 PC

$17.00

Spicy Chicken Wing

$12.00

Salad

Ceasar Salad

$7.99

Fresh romaine Lettuce with parmesan cheese,croutons and Cesar dressing.

Chicken Ceasar Salad

$8.99

Fresh romaine Lettuce with chicken , parmesan cheese, croutons and Cesar dressing.

Green Salad

$7.99

Lettuce, onions, tomatoes, chickpea cucumber and Indian spices.

Fries

Regular Fries

$3.99

Fresh hand cut Fries served with seasoning

Garlic Fries

$3.99

Fresh hand cut Fries served with Garlic seasoning

Masala Fries

$3.99

Crispy potato fries sprinkled with Chaat masala and served with chutney

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

Crispy sweet potato fries

Burgers

Bombay Chicken Burger

$7.99

Grilled chicken marinated in herbs served with ketchup and mayonnaise

Bombay Cheeseburger

$7.99

Grilled Beef marinated with spices served with onion, tomato, lettuce, cheese, ketchup and mayo

Bombay Lamb Burger

$8.99

Lamb marinated with spices served with onion, tomato, lettuce, cheese, ketchup, mayo

Bombay Paneer Burger

$7.99

Pan Grilled Paneer patty in bun with house made herb dressing, served with chips

Bombay Veggie Burger

$7.99

Grilled vegetable patty, herbs, onion, cheese,lettuce, ketchup, mayo

Bombay Aloo Tikki Burger

$7.99

Grilled potato patty, onion, tomato, lettuce, spices, mayo, cheese, ketchup and chutney

Chicken Burger

$7.99

Grilled chicken patty, onion, lettuce, mayo with American cheese

Lamb Burger

$8.99

Grilled Lamb patty, onion, tomato, lettuce, mayo, ketchup with Swiss cheese

Beef Burger

$6.99

Grilled beef patty, onion, tomato, lettuce,cheese mayo and siracha

Fish Burger

$8.99

Grilled Fish patty, onion, cheese, tomato, lettuce with mayo.

Double Cheese Burger

$8.99

Bombay Omelette Burger

$7.99

Combos

Chk Burger

$13.99

Lamb Burger

$13.99

Beef Burger

$11.99

Vege burger

$12.99

Paneer burger

$12.99

Desserts

Gulab Jamun

$4.00

Mango cake

$4.00

Chocolate cheese cake

$4.00

Strawberry cheese cake

$4.00

Baklava

$4.00

Rasmalai $5

$5.00

Mango Kulfi

$5.00

Kulfi

$5.00

Strawberry Kulfi

$5.00

Breads

Aloo Parantha

$7.99

Paneer Parantha

$7.99

Onion Parantha

$7.99

Gobhi Parantha

$7.99

Soft Drink Cans

Coke

$2.50

Water

$2.00

Sprite

$2.50

Fanta

$2.50

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Mexican Fanta

$4.00

Sparkling water

$2.50

Mango jarritos

$3.00

Tamarind Jarritos

$3.00

Pine Apple jarritos

$3.00

Diet coke

$2.50

Diet pepsi

$2.50

Pepsi

$2.50

Dr pepper

$2.50

Badam Milk

$1.70

Juice

Orange

$3.00

Pineapple

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Mango

$3.00

Guavava

$3.00

Indian Drinks

Chai Tea

$4.00

Mango Lassi

$5.00

Sweet Lassi

$5.00

Salty Lassi

$5.00

Shakes

Vanilla

$5.00

Mango

$5.00

Chocolate

$5.00

Pineapple

$5.00

Strawberry

$5.00

Blueberry

$5.00

Banana

$5.00

Rose

$5.00

Butter scotch

$5.00

Beer

Taj Mahal

$5.00

Bud Ligh

$4.00

Ipa

$4.00

Rainier

$4.00

Kingfisher 12oz

$5.00

Sapporo

$4.50

Corona Extra

$4.00

Taj Mahal Large

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Location

1420 E Madison Street, Suite 2, Seattle, WA 98122

Directions

