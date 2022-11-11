Mondello Ristorante
2425 33rd Avenue West
Seattle, WA 98199
Antipasti
Antipasto Misto
Selection of cured Italian meats, cheeses, and olives.
Bread Basket and Olive Oil
Our homemade bread with herbed olive oil
Bruschetta Classica
Tomatoes, garlic, basil, and extra virgin olive oil on toasted homemade bread.
Caponata Appetizer
Burrata
Caprese
Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, and basil with extra virgin olive oil and balsamic reduction.
Polpo al Limone
Tender octopus in extra virgin olive oil and lemon juice with Kalamata olives, capers, roasted garlic, and parsley.
Vongole
Manila clams sauteed in white wine and garlic.
Sauteed Prawns Aglio Olio
Baked Polenta
Arancine
Zuppe e Insalate
Insalata Tricolore
Arugula, mozzarella, and cherry tomatoes tossed with extra virgin olive oil and balsamic reduction.
Insalata Barbabietole
Roasted beets, mixed greens, gorgonzola cheese, and toasted walnuts tossed in a balsamic reduction.
Insalata di Spinaci
Spinach, crispy pancetta, hard-boiled egg, and balsamic reduction.
Insalata Cesare
Crispy romaine, croutons, homemade Caesar dressing, and grated Parmigiano.
Insalata Mista
Mixed greens and cherry tomatoes tossed in extra virgin olive oil and balsamic reduction.
Minestrone
Classic Italian vegetable soup.
Nonna Vita
Vegetable broth with veal meatballs and thinly cut pasta.
Clam Chowder
Zuppa di Lenticchie
Tomato Soup
Tuna Salad
Primi e Secondi
Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccine con Polpette
Homemade veal meatballs with tomato sauce, Parmigiano cheese, and basil.
Fettuccine con Salsiccia
Handmade Italian sausage braised in tomato sauce and topped with ricotta cheese.
Gnocchi al Gorgonzola
Homemade ricotta gnocchi tossed in a creamy gorgonzola cheese sauce, topped with a sprinkle of Parmigiano and walnuts.
La Puttanesca
Rigatoni topped with a marinara sauce with a touch of anchovy, Kalamata olives, garlic, capers, and chili flakes.
Lasagna
Homemade pasta sheets layered with black angus meat, tomato sauce, bechamel, and Parmigiano.
Linguini alle Vongole
Homemade linguini with Manila clams steamed in white wine and garlic.
Linguini con Pesto
Pesce del Giorno
Fresh fish of the day. Please call us at 206-352-8700 for more information.
Pollo al Forno
Roasted Draper Valley 100% organic, free range dark meat chicken served with potatoes and mixed vegetables.
Ravioli al Marsala
Three cheese homemade ravioli in a rich porcini mushroom marsala sauce.
Spaghetti aglio olio e peperoncino
Spaghetti alla Bolognese
Beef ragu, sweet peas, and grated Parmigiano cheese over homemade spaghetti.
Spaghetti alla Carbonara
Traditional carbonara made with pancetta, grated Parmigiano, egg yolk, and black pepper.
Spaghetti Marinara
Squid Ink Spaghetti al Gamberoni
Homemade squid ink spaghetti served with 5 jumbo prawns sauteed with garlic, white wine, fresh tomato sauce, and chili flakes.
Vitello Saltimbocca
Veal scallopine topped with prosciutto crudo, sage, and black pepper in white wine sauce, served with mixed vegetables.
Braciola
Contorni
Verdure Miste
Fresh vegetables sauteed in extra virgin olive oil.
Side Chicken Breast
Side Parmigiano
Side Butter
Patate al Forno
A side of oven roasted potatoes.
Spinaci al Burro
Fresh spinach sauteed with butter.
1 Polpetta
Homemade veal meatball
2 Polpette
3 Polpette
4 Polpette
1 Prawn
2 Prawns
3 Prawns
4 Prawns
1 Salsiccia
2 Salsiccie
Bambini (Kids Menu)
Kid Caesar
Kid Mac and Cheese
Homemade traditional mac and cheese.
Kid Fettuccine con Polpette
Kid-sized Fettuccine in marinara sauce and 1 veal meatball.
Kid Lasagna
Kid-sized Lasagna alla Bolognese.
Kid Pasta with Butter and Parmigiano
Kid friendly homemade pasta with butter and topped with Parmigiano cheese.
Kid Alfredo
Kid-sized pasta with Alfredo sauce.
Kid Bolognese
Kid-sized Saghetti alla Bolognese.
Kid Spaghetti Marinara
Kid-sized spaghetti with fresh marinara sauce topped with a sprinkling of Parmigiano cheese.
Kid Oil and Parmigiano
Kid-sized pasta with extra virgin olive oil sprinkled with Parmigiano cheese.
Specials
Cioppino
Butternut squash ravioli
Pollo Marsala
Branzino
Fettucine Eggplant Burrata
Pollo piccata
Risotto di Mare
Cannelloni
Fettuccine Alla Norma
Cacio e Pepe
Lamb Shank
Roasted Chicken
Potatoes gnocchi pwncetta
Bucatini Alla Amatriciana
Polenta Al Ragu
Pappardelle Cream Cheese Pesto
Fettuccine Primavera
Veal Chop
Dolci
Cannolo Siciliano
Dark Chocolate Mousse
Gelato
Limoncello
Sorbetto
Tartufo Cioccolato
Tiramisu della Casa
Torta del Giorno
Halloween Cookie 3 Pack
Halloween Cookie 5 Pack
M chocolate
L chocolate
Alcohol Cookie
L pie
OPEN FOOD
WINE
BTL Vino Rosso della Casa, "House Red"
BTL Amarone della Valpolicella, Cesari 2015
BTL Amarone Valpolicella, Scuola Grande 2014
BTL Amarone Tenuta Santa Maria, 2013
Barbaresco Mottacatta 18
BTL Barbaresco, Az Ag Ronchi 2016
BTL Barbaresco, Villa Rosav2018
BTL Barbera D'Alba, La Gemella, Viberti 2018
BTL Barbera D'Asti, La Spinetta 2015
BTL Barolo, Merengo
BTL Barolo, Villa Roso 2014
BTL Brunello La Fiorita 2013
BTL Brunello di Montalcino, Ciacci Piccolomini 2014
BTL Brunello di Montalcino, Lionello Marchesi 2015
BTL Brunello, Collemattoni 2013
BTL Cabernet, Colutta 2017 (Organic)
BTL Caro Maestro 2015
BTL Chianti Classico Rsv, Carpineto 2016
BTL Chianti Classico, Lionello Marchesi 2015
BTL Demi-Sec Rosso, Licataa
BTL Eresia, Bricco del Giubellini 2016
BTL Etna Rosso
BTL Farnito, Cabernet Sauvignon, Carpineto 2013
BTL Gattinara Reserva, Antoniolo, Nebbiolo 2015
Jiusto Blend
BTL Organic Le Ciciole Chianti Classico
100% Sangiovese. Ruby red color, typical aroma of small red fruits, round and harmonious to the taste of medium structure with delicate notes of red fruit...
BTL Jema, Cesari 2012
BTL Montepulciano D'Abruzzo, Moda Talamonti 2016
BTL Nebbiolo, Langhe, Reverdito 2018
BTL Nero D'Avola, Mirval, 2018
BTL Nero Du Munti, Caravaglio 2014
BTL Ombroso, Giovanna Madonia 2015
BTL Pinot Nero, Sottovoce 2015
BTL Pragal, Rosso Verona 2017
BTL Rajamagra, Taurasi Rsv 2011
BTL Rosso di Montalcino, Ciacci e Piccolomini 2016
BTL Sangiovese Rsv, Umberto Cesari 2016
BTL Sforzato di Valtellina, Nero, Nebbiolo 2011
BTL Tombacco Riferno Rosso Rsv 2014
Petite Verdot Organic
BTL Valpolicella Ripasso, Cesari, Mara 2017
BTL Vino Nobile di Montepulciano Rsv, Carpineto 2015
BTL Syrah, Terre Siciliana 2019
BTL Villa Pilo
BTL Barolo Josetta Saffiro 2015
BTL Vino Bianco della Casa "House White"
BTL Riesling, Kiona 2019
This Estate Dry Riesling comes from Kiona's original 1975 vineyard which is one of the only Riesling plantings on Red Mountain. Extremely versatile, Kiona's Dry Riesling bucks the sweetness trend that Riesling is well-known for.
BTL Chardonnay, Kiona 2019
Predominantly Chardonnay with Rousanne and Viognier.
BTL Pinot Grigio
Dry white wine. Straw-yellow colour with golden reflections. Ample to the smell, strongly fruity, fragrant, persistent…
BTL Nebbiolo Bianco, La Novella 2018
Made from Nebbiolo and Chardonnay. Expect a crisp, dry wine with a rich flavor, featuring hints of vanilla or almond and pear, peach, apricot or flower. It can be likened to Pinot Bianco/Blanc for its typical aromas, or in structure to a Viognier.
BTL Etna Bianco, Murgo 2018
BTL Sassarini, Cinque Terre 2018
Albarola, Bosco, and Vermentino is the classic Cinque Terre white-wine blend. Together these three varieties, whose vines are to be found clinging on to steep clifftop sites above the Ligurian coast, form the mainstay of all white Cinque Terre DOC wine.
BTL Sauvignon Blanc, Colutta 2019
Typical bouquet of elderflowers, nettle, gooseberries and freshly cut grass. Lively taste with long mineral finish.
BTL Fiori Rose Brut, Clara C
BTL Franciacorta, Antica Fratta, Cuvee Real Brut N.V.
BTL Ambrato
BTL La Luca Prosecco 187 ml
Defined and distinctive nose, offering up orchard fruits, crisp pears, and lemon curd, all of which come together in a rich, creamy off-dry style that is extremely appealing. The finish shows excellent length and fine overall balance.
BTL Prosecco, Acinum
BTL Regaleali Le Rose, Nerello Mascalese 2016
BTL La Spinetta Rose
BTL Lambrusco
GL Lambrusco
GL Nebbiolo Rose
BTL Nebbiolo Rose
BTL Champagne
BTL La Spinetta Moscato D'Asti 2019
Delicate and fragrant like the flower from which it takes its name (elderflower), the Moscato Biancospino shows elegant hints of citrus and white flowers. The tasting confirms notes of mandarin, lime, and geranium flowers. With delicious minerality this is a wine that invites you to pour yourself a second glass to be enjoyed.
BTL Moscato D'Asti
BTL Big Moscato
NON-ALCOHOLIC
BEER
Pastas
Sauces (10 oz)
Cookies
Confiture
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Mondello Italian Restaurant is a hidden restaurant bistro gem in the Seattle neighborhood of Magnolia, offering some of the best, most authentic Italian in Seattle.
