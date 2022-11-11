Mondello Ristorante

BTL Nebbiolo Bianco, La Novella 2018

$48.00

Made from Nebbiolo and Chardonnay. Expect a crisp, dry wine with a rich flavor, featuring hints of vanilla or almond and pear, peach, apricot or flower. It can be likened to Pinot Bianco/Blanc for its typical aromas, or in structure to a Viognier.