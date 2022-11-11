Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Seafood
Mediterranean

Mondello Ristorante

review star

No reviews yet

2425 33rd Avenue West

Seattle, WA 98199

Order Again

Popular Items

Bruschetta Classica
Insalata Cesare
Fettuccine con Salsiccia

Antipasti

Antipasto Misto

$22.00

Selection of cured Italian meats, cheeses, and olives.

Bread Basket and Olive Oil

$2.00

Our homemade bread with herbed olive oil

Bruschetta Classica

Bruschetta Classica

$14.00

Tomatoes, garlic, basil, and extra virgin olive oil on toasted homemade bread.

Caponata Appetizer

$16.00

Burrata

$16.00

Caprese

$14.00

Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, and basil with extra virgin olive oil and balsamic reduction.

Polpo al Limone

$18.00

Tender octopus in extra virgin olive oil and lemon juice with Kalamata olives, capers, roasted garlic, and parsley.

Vongole

$16.00Out of stock

Manila clams sauteed in white wine and garlic.

Sauteed Prawns Aglio Olio

$24.00

Baked Polenta

$15.00Out of stock

Arancine

$15.00

Zuppe e Insalate

Insalata Tricolore

$11.00

Arugula, mozzarella, and cherry tomatoes tossed with extra virgin olive oil and balsamic reduction.

Insalata Barbabietole

$12.00

Roasted beets, mixed greens, gorgonzola cheese, and toasted walnuts tossed in a balsamic reduction.

Insalata di Spinaci

$12.00

Spinach, crispy pancetta, hard-boiled egg, and balsamic reduction.

Insalata Cesare

$10.00

Crispy romaine, croutons, homemade Caesar dressing, and grated Parmigiano.

Insalata Mista

$9.00

Mixed greens and cherry tomatoes tossed in extra virgin olive oil and balsamic reduction.

Minestrone

$12.00

Classic Italian vegetable soup.

Nonna Vita

$12.00

Vegetable broth with veal meatballs and thinly cut pasta.

Clam Chowder

$15.00Out of stock

Zuppa di Lenticchie

$15.00

Tomato Soup

$15.00

Tuna Salad

$18.00Out of stock

Primi e Secondi

Fettuccine Alfredo

$21.00

Fettuccine con Polpette

$21.00

Homemade veal meatballs with tomato sauce, Parmigiano cheese, and basil.

Fettuccine con Salsiccia

Fettuccine con Salsiccia

$22.00

Handmade Italian sausage braised in tomato sauce and topped with ricotta cheese.

Gnocchi al Gorgonzola

Gnocchi al Gorgonzola

$22.00

Homemade ricotta gnocchi tossed in a creamy gorgonzola cheese sauce, topped with a sprinkle of Parmigiano and walnuts.

La Puttanesca

La Puttanesca

$21.00

Rigatoni topped with a marinara sauce with a touch of anchovy, Kalamata olives, garlic, capers, and chili flakes.

Lasagna

Lasagna

$20.00

Homemade pasta sheets layered with black angus meat, tomato sauce, bechamel, and Parmigiano.

Linguini alle Vongole

$24.00

Homemade linguini with Manila clams steamed in white wine and garlic.

Linguini con Pesto

$21.00

Pesce del Giorno

$39.00

Fresh fish of the day. Please call us at 206-352-8700 for more information.

Pollo al Forno

Pollo al Forno

$25.00

Roasted Draper Valley 100% organic, free range dark meat chicken served with potatoes and mixed vegetables.

Ravioli al Marsala

$22.00

Three cheese homemade ravioli in a rich porcini mushroom marsala sauce.

Spaghetti aglio olio e peperoncino

$19.00
Spaghetti alla Bolognese

Spaghetti alla Bolognese

$21.00

Beef ragu, sweet peas, and grated Parmigiano cheese over homemade spaghetti.

Spaghetti alla Carbonara

$21.00

Traditional carbonara made with pancetta, grated Parmigiano, egg yolk, and black pepper.

Spaghetti Marinara

$19.00
Squid Ink Spaghetti al Gamberoni

Squid Ink Spaghetti al Gamberoni

$26.00

Homemade squid ink spaghetti served with 5 jumbo prawns sauteed with garlic, white wine, fresh tomato sauce, and chili flakes.

Vitello Saltimbocca

Vitello Saltimbocca

$28.00

Veal scallopine topped with prosciutto crudo, sage, and black pepper in white wine sauce, served with mixed vegetables.

Braciola

$28.00

Contorni

Verdure Miste

Verdure Miste

$14.00

Fresh vegetables sauteed in extra virgin olive oil.

Side Chicken Breast

$8.00

Side Parmigiano

$2.00

Side Butter

$2.00

Patate al Forno

$10.00

A side of oven roasted potatoes.

Spinaci al Burro

Spinaci al Burro

$11.00

Fresh spinach sauteed with butter.

1 Polpetta

$2.00

Homemade veal meatball

2 Polpette

$4.00

3 Polpette

$6.00

4 Polpette

$8.00

1 Prawn

$3.00

2 Prawns

$6.00

3 Prawns

$9.00

4 Prawns

$12.00

1 Salsiccia

$5.00

2 Salsiccie

$10.00

Bambini (Kids Menu)

Kid Caesar

$6.00

Kid Mac and Cheese

$10.00

Homemade traditional mac and cheese.

Kid Fettuccine con Polpette

$10.00

Kid-sized Fettuccine in marinara sauce and 1 veal meatball.

Kid Lasagna

$10.00

Kid-sized Lasagna alla Bolognese.

Kid Pasta with Butter and Parmigiano

$10.00

Kid friendly homemade pasta with butter and topped with Parmigiano cheese.

Kid Alfredo

$10.00Out of stock

Kid-sized pasta with Alfredo sauce.

Kid Bolognese

$10.00

Kid-sized Saghetti alla Bolognese.

Kid Spaghetti Marinara

$10.00

Kid-sized spaghetti with fresh marinara sauce topped with a sprinkling of Parmigiano cheese.

Kid Oil and Parmigiano

$10.00

Kid-sized pasta with extra virgin olive oil sprinkled with Parmigiano cheese.

Specials

Cioppino

$39.00

Butternut squash ravioli

$26.00Out of stock

Pollo Marsala

$28.00

Branzino

$39.00Out of stock

Fettucine Eggplant Burrata

$28.00Out of stock

Pollo piccata

$32.00Out of stock

Risotto di Mare

$39.00Out of stock

Cannelloni

$26.00Out of stock

Fettuccine Alla Norma

$28.00

Cacio e Pepe

$29.00

Lamb Shank

$38.00Out of stock

Roasted Chicken

$32.00Out of stock

Potatoes gnocchi pwncetta

$28.00Out of stock

Bucatini Alla Amatriciana

$28.00Out of stock

Polenta Al Ragu

$26.00Out of stock

Pappardelle Cream Cheese Pesto

$28.00Out of stock

Fettuccine Primavera

$26.00

Veal Chop

$59.00Out of stock

Dolci

Cannolo Siciliano

$10.00
Dark Chocolate Mousse

Dark Chocolate Mousse

$10.00

Gelato

$10.00

Limoncello

$10.00Out of stock

Sorbetto

$10.00

Tartufo Cioccolato

$10.00Out of stock
Tiramisu della Casa

Tiramisu della Casa

$10.00

Torta del Giorno

$12.00

Halloween Cookie 3 Pack

$15.00

Halloween Cookie 5 Pack

$20.00

M chocolate

$5.00Out of stock

L chocolate

$4.00

Alcohol Cookie

$8.00Out of stock

L pie

$15.00Out of stock

OPEN FOOD

Cake Cutting Fee

$3.50

WINE

BTL Vino Rosso della Casa, "House Red"

$38.00

BTL Amarone della Valpolicella, Cesari 2015

$120.00

BTL Amarone Valpolicella, Scuola Grande 2014

$110.00

BTL Amarone Tenuta Santa Maria, 2013

$180.00

Barbaresco Mottacatta 18

$115.00

BTL Barbaresco, Az Ag Ronchi 2016

$95.00

BTL Barbaresco, Villa Rosav2018

$85.00

BTL Barbera D'Alba, La Gemella, Viberti 2018

$45.00

BTL Barbera D'Asti, La Spinetta 2015

$59.00

BTL Barolo, Merengo

$120.00

BTL Barolo, Villa Roso 2014

$92.00

BTL Brunello La Fiorita 2013

$135.00

BTL Brunello di Montalcino, Ciacci Piccolomini 2014

$135.00

BTL Brunello di Montalcino, Lionello Marchesi 2015

$110.00

BTL Brunello, Collemattoni 2013

$150.00

BTL Cabernet, Colutta 2017 (Organic)

$59.00

BTL Caro Maestro 2015

$68.00

BTL Chianti Classico Rsv, Carpineto 2016

$69.00

BTL Chianti Classico, Lionello Marchesi 2015

$48.00

BTL Demi-Sec Rosso, Licataa

$75.00

BTL Eresia, Bricco del Giubellini 2016

$59.00

BTL Etna Rosso

$75.00

BTL Farnito, Cabernet Sauvignon, Carpineto 2013

$79.00

BTL Gattinara Reserva, Antoniolo, Nebbiolo 2015

$105.00

Jiusto Blend

$59.00

BTL Organic Le Ciciole Chianti Classico

$72.00Out of stock

100% Sangiovese. Ruby red color, typical aroma of small red fruits, round and harmonious to the taste of medium structure with delicate notes of red fruit...

BTL Jema, Cesari 2012

$85.00

BTL Montepulciano D'Abruzzo, Moda Talamonti 2016

$48.00

BTL Nebbiolo, Langhe, Reverdito 2018

$59.00

BTL Nero D'Avola, Mirval, 2018

$48.00

BTL Nero Du Munti, Caravaglio 2014

$59.00Out of stock

BTL Ombroso, Giovanna Madonia 2015

$75.00

BTL Pinot Nero, Sottovoce 2015

$65.00

BTL Pragal, Rosso Verona 2017

$59.00

BTL Rajamagra, Taurasi Rsv 2011

$115.00

BTL Rosso di Montalcino, Ciacci e Piccolomini 2016

$59.00

BTL Sangiovese Rsv, Umberto Cesari 2016

$69.00

BTL Sforzato di Valtellina, Nero, Nebbiolo 2011

$95.00Out of stock

BTL Tombacco Riferno Rosso Rsv 2014

$59.00

Petite Verdot Organic

$59.00

BTL Valpolicella Ripasso, Cesari, Mara 2017

$59.00

BTL Vino Nobile di Montepulciano Rsv, Carpineto 2015

$62.00

BTL Syrah, Terre Siciliana 2019

$59.00

BTL Villa Pilo

$62.00

BTL Barolo Josetta Saffiro 2015

$135.00

BTL Vino Bianco della Casa "House White"

$42.00

BTL Riesling, Kiona 2019

$45.00

This Estate Dry Riesling comes from Kiona's original 1975 vineyard which is one of the only Riesling plantings on Red Mountain. Extremely versatile, Kiona's Dry Riesling bucks the sweetness trend that Riesling is well-known for.

BTL Chardonnay, Kiona 2019

$45.00

Predominantly Chardonnay with Rousanne and Viognier.

BTL Pinot Grigio

$42.00

Dry white wine. Straw-yellow colour with golden reflections. Ample to the smell, strongly fruity, fragrant, persistent…

BTL Nebbiolo Bianco, La Novella 2018

$48.00

Made from Nebbiolo and Chardonnay. Expect a crisp, dry wine with a rich flavor, featuring hints of vanilla or almond and pear, peach, apricot or flower. It can be likened to Pinot Bianco/Blanc for its typical aromas, or in structure to a Viognier.

BTL Etna Bianco, Murgo 2018

$48.00

BTL Sassarini, Cinque Terre 2018

$59.00

Albarola, Bosco, and Vermentino is the classic Cinque Terre white-wine blend. Together these three varieties, whose vines are to be found clinging on to steep clifftop sites above the Ligurian coast, form the mainstay of all white Cinque Terre DOC wine.

BTL Sauvignon Blanc, Colutta 2019

$59.00

Typical bouquet of elderflowers, nettle, gooseberries and freshly cut grass. Lively taste with long mineral finish.

BTL Fiori Rose Brut, Clara C

$45.00

BTL Franciacorta, Antica Fratta, Cuvee Real Brut N.V.

$69.00

BTL Ambrato

$49.00

BTL La Luca Prosecco 187 ml

$14.00

Defined and distinctive nose, offering up orchard fruits, crisp pears, and lemon curd, all of which come together in a rich, creamy off-dry style that is extremely appealing. The finish shows excellent length and fine overall balance.

BTL Prosecco, Acinum

$45.00

BTL Regaleali Le Rose, Nerello Mascalese 2016

$42.00

BTL La Spinetta Rose

$59.00

BTL Lambrusco

$59.00

GL Lambrusco

$16.00

GL Nebbiolo Rose

$15.00

BTL Nebbiolo Rose

$59.00

BTL Champagne

$110.00

BTL La Spinetta Moscato D'Asti 2019

$32.00

Delicate and fragrant like the flower from which it takes its name (elderflower), the Moscato Biancospino shows elegant hints of citrus and white flowers. The tasting confirms notes of mandarin, lime, and geranium flowers. With delicious minerality this is a wine that invites you to pour yourself a second glass to be enjoyed.

BTL Moscato D'Asti

$32.00Out of stock

BTL Big Moscato

$62.00

NON-ALCOHOLIC

Espresso

$3.00

Double Espresso

$3.50

Americano

$3.00

Cappuccino

$4.50

Caffe Latte

$4.50

Milk

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Juice

$4.00

Sprite

$4.50

Coke

$4.50

Diet Coke

$4.50

Tea

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Rootbeer

$5.00

Iced Tea

$4.50

Juice

$4.50

Virgin Spritz

$10.00

BEER

Figurehead Black Ball Dubbel

$9.00

Moretti La Rossa

$6.50

Moretti Lager

$6.50

Peroni

$6.50

Stella Artois

$7.00

Dolamiti

$7.50

Pastas

Spaghetti

$10.00

Fettuccine

$10.00

Linguini

$10.00

Ricotta Gnocchi

$12.00

3 Cheese Ravioli

$12.00

Full Loaf Bread

$4.00

Half Loaf Bread

$2.00

Sauces (10 oz)

Alfredo

$10.00

Bolognese

$15.00

Gorgonzola

$12.00

Marinara

$8.00

Mushroom Marsala

$15.00

Pesto

$15.00

Puttanesca

$12.00

Cookies

Butter Shortbread Cookies (Small)

$5.00

Butter Shortbread Cookies (Large)

$10.00

Chocolate Shortbread Cookies (Small)

$7.00Out of stock

Chocolate Shortbread Cookies (Large)

$14.00Out of stock

Filled Shortbread Cookies (Small)

$7.00Out of stock

Filled Shortbread Cookies (Large)

$14.00Out of stock

Confiture

Lemon

$10.00Out of stock

Orange

$10.00

Pear

$10.00

Apple

$10.00

Strawberry

$10.00

Pineapple

$10.00Out of stock

Food

Omelette

$17.00

Kids omelette

$10.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Scrambled Eggs

$10.00

Dinner

Dinner

$95.00

Antipasto

Anelletti al Forno

Fettucine con Paulina

Lamb Shank

Rockfish Picatta

Strawberry Panna Cotta

Cassata Siciliana

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Mondello Italian Restaurant is a hidden restaurant bistro gem in the Seattle neighborhood of Magnolia, offering some of the best, most authentic Italian in Seattle.

Location

2425 33rd Avenue West, Seattle, WA 98199

Directions

Gallery
Mondello Ristorante Italiano image
Mondello Ristorante Italiano image

