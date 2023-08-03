Crackle Mi
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Authentic Vietnamese cuisine.
Location
5605 22nd Avenue Northwest, Seattle, WA 98107
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
We are proud to offer a wide variety of drinks from creamy milk tea to refreshing fruit tea. They are not only delicious but also aesthetic!
No Reviews
2215 Northwest Market Street Seattle, WA 98107
View restaurant