Popular Items

The Smokey Bowl (contains gluten)

$12.98

Your choice of proteins served with lettuce, pickled daikon carrot, satay scallions, cucumber, jalapeños, tomatoes, cilantro on hot broken rice.

The Smokey Banh Mi

$9.98

Your choice of proteins stuffed with pickled daikon carrot, scallions, cucumber, jalapenos, cilantro, and homemade garlic Mayo spread in a toasted baguette.

The Crackle Mi

$11.98

Grilled Pork , braised pork belly and a fried egg stuffed with pickled daikon carrot, scallions, cucumber, jalapenos, cilantro, and homemade mayo spread in a toasted baguette.


Banh mi

Your choice of proteins stuffed with pickled daikon carrot, scallions, cucumber, jalapenos, cilantro, and homemade garlic Mayo spread in a toasted baguette.
The Crackle Mi

$11.98

Grilled Pork , braised pork belly and a fried egg stuffed with pickled daikon carrot, scallions, cucumber, jalapenos, cilantro, and homemade mayo spread in a toasted baguette.

BEEF - Spicy Lemongrass BEEF banh mi

$9.98

Wok fried lemongrass beef with onion stuffed with pickled daikon carrot, scallions, cucumber, jalapenos, cilantro, and homemade garlic Mayo spread in a toasted baguette.

The Smokey Banh Mi

$9.98

Your choice of proteins stuffed with pickled daikon carrot, scallions, cucumber, jalapenos, cilantro, and homemade garlic Mayo spread in a toasted baguette.

Sweet Dark Soy Tofu Banh Mi

$9.98

Sweet Dark soy sauce glazed tofu stuffed with pickled daikon carrot, scallions, cucumber, jalapeños, cilantro and homemade garlic Mayo spread in a toasted baguette.

TOFU - Savory Spicy Lemongrass Tofu Banh Mi

$9.98

Wok fried white onion lemongrass tofu stuffed with pickled daikon carrot, scallions, cucumber, jalapeños, cilantro and homemade garlic Mayo spread in a toasted baguette.

Soy Braised Pork Belly Banh Mi

$11.98

Soy braised pork belly stuffed with pickled daikon carrot, scallions, cucumber, jalapeños, cilantro and homemade garlic Mayo spread in a toasted baguette.

The Eggcited Banh Mi

$7.48

3 fried eggs stuffed with pickled daikon carrot, scallions, cucumber, jalapeños, cilantro and homemade garlic Mayo spread in a toasted baguette.

Grilled Short Ribs Banh Mi

$11.98

Grilled boneless short ribs stuffed with pickled daikon carrot, scallions, cucumber, jalapenos, cilantro, and homemade garlic Mayo spread in a toasted baguette.

Broken Rice/ salad bowl

Your choice of proteins served with lettuce, pickled daikon carrot, satay scallions, cucumber, jalapeños, tomatoes, cilantro on hot broken rice or salad. (NUT ALLERGY WARNING )
The Bussin Bowl ( contains gluten)

$14.98

Grilled pork chop, braised pork belly and a sunny side egg served with lettuce, pickled daikon carrot, satay scallions, cucumber, jalapeños, tomatoes, cilantro on hot broken rice.

The Cookout (contains gluten)

$15.88

Grilled marinated boneless short ribs, grilled chicken and a dark-soy hardboiled egg served with lettuce, pickled daikon carrot, satay scallions, cucumber, jalapeños, tomatoes, cilantro on hot broken rice.

Grilled Colossal shrimps Bowl (Gluten Free)

$19.98

GLUTEN FREE - Grilled Shrimp skewers served with lettuce, pickled daikon carrot, satay scallions, cucumber, jalapeños, tomatoes, cilantro on hot broken rice.

Grilled Short Ribs Bowl (contains gluten)

$16.98

Grilled marinated boneless short ribs served with lettuce, pickled daikon carrot, satay scallions , cucumber, jalapeños, tomatoes, cilantro on hot broken rice.

BEEF - Spicy Lemongrass BEEF Bowl (GLUTEN FREE)

$14.98

GLUTEN FREE - wok stir-fried lemongrass beef with onions served with lettuce, pickled daikon carrot, satay scallions , cucumber, jalapeños, tomatoes, cilantro on hot broken rice.

The Smokey Bowl (contains gluten)

$12.98

Your choice of proteins served with lettuce, pickled daikon carrot, satay scallions, cucumber, jalapeños, tomatoes, cilantro on hot broken rice.

TOFU - Savory Spicy Lemongrass Tofu Bowl( GLUTEN FREE)

$12.98

GLUTEN FREE - Wok fried white onion and lemongrass tofu served with lettuce, pickled daikon carrot, satay scallions, cucumber, jalapeños, tomatoes, cilantro on hot broken rice.

Sweet Dark Soy Tofu Bowl ( contains gluten)

$12.98

Sweet Dark soy sauce glazed tofu served with lettuce, pickled daikon carrot, satay scallions , cucumber, jalapeños, tomatoes, cilantro on hot broken rice.

Soy Braised Pork Belly Bowl ( contains gluten)

$14.98

Soy sauce braised pork belly served with lettuce, pickled daikon carrot, satay scallions , cucumber, jalapeños, tomatoes, cilantro on hot broken rice.

Vermicelli noodles

Your choice of proteins served with mint,lettuce, pickled daikon carrot, satay scallions , cucumber, jalapeños, cilantro, bean sprout, fried onions and sweet fish sauce or soy sauce dressing on vermicelli noodle. ( nut allergy warning)
The Bun ( contains gluten)

$15.98

Your choice of proteins served with bean sprout, mint,lettuce, pickled daikon carrot, satay scallions , cucumber, jalapeños, cilantro, fried onion and sweet fish sauce or soy sauce dressing on vermicelli noodle.

The Cracken Vermicelli ( contains gluten )

$16.98

Grilled marinated boneless short ribs +Shrimp skewer and an eggroll served with mint, lettuce, pickled daikon carrot, satay scallions , cucumber, jalapeños, cilantro, bean sprout, fried onion and sweet fish sauce or soy sauce dressing on vermicelli noodle.

The Smokey Vermicelli (contains gluten)

$12.98

Your choice of Grilled Chicken or Grilled Pork Chop served with mint,lettuce, pickled daikon carrot, satay scallions , cucumber, jalapeños, cilantro, bean sprout, fried onions and sweet fish sauce or soy sauce dressing on vermicelli noodle.

Grilled Short Ribs Vermicelli (contains gluten)

$16.98

Grilled marinated boneless short ribs served with mint, lettuce, pickled daikon carrot, satay scallions , cucumber, jalapeños, cilantro, bean sprout, fried onions and sweet fish sauce or soy sauce dressing on vermicelli noodle.

Grilled Colossal Shrimp Vermicelli (Gluten Free)

$19.98

GLUTEN FREE - Marinated grilled shrimp skewers with onion served with mint, lettuce, pickled daikon carrot, satay scallions , cucumber, jalapeños, cilantro, bean sprout, fried onions and sweet fish sauce or soy sauce dressing on vermicelli noodle.

Spicy Lemongrass BEEF Vermicelli ( GLUTEN FREE)

$14.98

GLUTEN FREE - Wok stir-fried Beef with onion served with mint, lettuce, pickled daikon carrot, satay scallions , cucumber, jalapeños, cilantro, bean sprout, fried onions and sweet fish sauce or soy sauce dressing on vermicelli noodle.

Savory Spicy Lemongrass Tofu Vermicelli ( GLUTEN FREE)

$12.98

GLUTEN FREE - Wokfried white onion and lemongrass tofu served with mint, lettuce, pickled daikon carrot, satay scallions , cucumber, jalapeños, cilantro, bean sprout, fried onions and sweet fish sauce or soy sauce dressing on vermicelli noodle.

Sweet Dark Soy Tofu Vermicelli ( contains gluten)

$12.98

Sweet Dark soy sauce glazed tofu served with mint, lettuce, pickled daikon carrot, satay scallions , cucumber, jalapeños, cilantro, bean sprout, fried onions and sweet fish sauce or soy sauce dressing on vermicelli noodle.

Crispy Eggrolls Vermicelli (contains gluten)

$13.98

Crispy eggrolls served with mint lettuce, pickled daikon carrot, satay scallions , cucumber, jalapeños, cilantro, bean sprout, fried onions and sweet fish sauce or soy sauce dressing on vermicelli noodle.

Sides

Carrot chicken bone broth Soup

$3.88+
Crispy Pork Eggrolls (4rolls)

$6.98

Crispy rice paper rolls filled with grounded pork, wood ear mushroom, glass vermicelli, taro and vegetables served with sweet fish sauce.

Fresh shrimp spring rolls (3 rolls)

$6.48

Steamed Shrimp wrapped in rice paper with vermicelli, lettuce, mint, cucumber and bean sprouts served with peanut sauce or sweet fish sauce.

Grilled Short Ribs spring rolls (3 rolls)

$7.48

Grilled short ribs wrapped in rice paper with vermicelli, lettuce, mint,cucumber and bean sprouts served with peanut sauce or sweet fish sauce.

Grilled Meat Spring rolls (3rolls)

$6.48

Your choice of Grilled pork/chicken wrapped in rice paper with vermicelli, lettuce, mint ,cucumber and bean sprouts served with peanut sauce or sweet fish sauce.

Vegetarian Spring rolls (3rolls)

$6.48

Crispy Tofu wrapped in rice paper with vermicelli, lettuce, mint,cucumber and bean sprouts served with peanut sauce or sweet fish sauce.

roasted peanut

$0.25
Extra side of rice

$3.00
Extra vermicelli noodle

$3.00
Grilled Colossal shrimp skewers

$17.88

3 shrimp skewers

Soy braised egg

$2.98

Sunny Side Egg

$1.88

Drinks

Iced Vietnamese coffee

$5.98+

Phin filtered Vietnamese coffee with condensed milk ( contained dairy )

Iced dark Viet coffee (no daries)

$4.68+

Phin filtered Vietnamese coffee

Thai iced tea ( contains dairy)

$4.98+
25.3 OZ S.PELLEGRINO SPARKLING NATURAL MINERAL WATER

$3.88
Coke (can)

$1.98
Diet Coke (can)

$1.98
Coke Zero (can)

$1.98
Sprite (can)

$1.98
Dr. Pepper (can)

$1.98
Mug Root Beer (can)

$2.08
Mexican coke ( glass bottle )

$3.28
Sprite of Mexico ( glass bottle )

$3.28
Fanta ( glass bottle)

$3.28
Martinelli's Sparkling Apple Juice

$3.18
S. Pellegrino Essenza

$2.38
La Croix Pamplemousse

$1.98
Lacroix Lime

$1.98
Lacroix Lemon

$1.98
Water bottles

$1.88