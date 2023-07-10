  • Home
  • /
  • Seattle
  • /
  • We are proud to offer a wide variety of drinks from creamy milk tea to refreshing fruit tea. They are not only delicious but also aesthetic!
Restaurant header imageView gallery

We are proud to offer a wide variety of drinks from creamy milk tea to refreshing fruit tea. They are not only delicious but also aesthetic!

review star

No reviews yet

2215 Northwest Market Street

Seattle, WA 98107

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Popular Items

Taro Lover Milk Tea

Taro Lover Milk Tea

$5.50

Creamy taro milk tea

Sam's Strawberry Fresh Milk

Sam's Strawberry Fresh Milk

$5.50

Strawberry puree with fresh whole milk or milk alternative (oat, soy, almond) This drink is created by a formal employee Sam


Featured Items

Pike Place Flower Bouquet by Nguyen's Family Farm

Pike Place Flower Bouquet by Nguyen's Family Farm

$25.00Out of stock
Macarons by Macadons

Macarons by Macadons

Uniquely flavored macarons by Macadons!

Milk Tea

Classic Ruby Black Milk Tea

Classic Ruby Black Milk Tea

$5.50

Our signature blend of ruby black tea from Taiwan with nondairy creamer

Brown Sugar Fresh Milk

Brown Sugar Fresh Milk

$5.50

Hand roasted rich brown sugar syrup with fresh whole milk or milk alternative (oat, soy, almond)

Sam's Strawberry Fresh Milk

Sam's Strawberry Fresh Milk

$5.50

Strawberry puree with fresh whole milk or milk alternative (oat, soy, almond) This drink is created by a formal employee Sam

Panda Sesame Fresh Milk

Panda Sesame Fresh Milk

$5.50Out of stock

House made roasted black sesame puree with fresh whole milk or milk alternative (oat, soy, almond)

Vietnamese Coffee Milk Tea

Vietnamese Coffee Milk Tea

$5.50Out of stock

Authentic Vietnamese coffee mixed with our signature classic milk tea

Thai Iced Tea

Thai Iced Tea

$5.50

slowly brewed Thai tea topped with half & half

Sea Salt Ube Milk Tea

Sea Salt Ube Milk Tea

$6.00

Our signature classic milk tea topped with creamy rich ube creama

White Peach Oolong Fresh Milk Tea

White Peach Oolong Fresh Milk Tea

$5.50

Slowly brewed white peach oolong tea with fresh whole milk or milk alternative (oat, soy, almond)

Organic Matcha Fresh Milk

Organic Matcha Fresh Milk

$5.50

Organic matcha green tea with fresh whole milk or milk alternative (oat, soy, almond)

Strawberry Matcha Fresh Milk

Strawberry Matcha Fresh Milk

$5.75

Organic matcha green tea with fresh whole milk or milk alternative (oat, soy, almond) and strawberry puree

Mango Matcha Fresh Milk

Mango Matcha Fresh Milk

$5.75

Organic matcha green tea with fresh whole milk or milk alternative (oat, soy, almond) and mango puree

Brown Sugar Ruby Black Milk Tea

Brown Sugar Ruby Black Milk Tea

$5.50

Signature classic milk tea with hand roasted brown sugar syrup

Taro Lover Milk Tea

Taro Lover Milk Tea

$5.50

Creamy taro milk tea

Roasted Black Sesame Milk Tea

Roasted Black Sesame Milk Tea

$5.75

Signature classic milk tea with roasted black sesame powder

Longan Honey Black Milk Tea

Longan Honey Black Milk Tea

$5.50Out of stock

Signature classic milk tea with longan honey

Ben's Blue Skies

Ben's Blue Skies

$5.50

Healthy butterfly pea flower tea with fresh whole milk or milk alternative (oat, soy, almond) and strawberry & mango puree This drink is created by a formal employee Ben

Fruit Tea

Signature Fruit Tea

Signature Fruit Tea

$5.50

Refreshing tropical fruit juice with fresh fruits

Winter Melon Tea

Winter Melon Tea

$5.50

a sweet and refreshing Asian melon (winter melon or white gourd) drink

Lychee Green Tea

Lychee Green Tea

$5.50

A refreshing blend of lychee fruit and jasmine green tea

Strawberry Green Tea

Strawberry Green Tea

$5.50

A refreshing blend of strawberries and jasmine green tea

Mango Green Tea

Mango Green Tea

$5.50

A refreshing blend of mango and jasmine green tea

Grapefruit Green Tea

Grapefruit Green Tea

$5.50

A refreshing blend of grapefruit and jasmine green tea

Kumquat Lemon Lime Green Tea

Kumquat Lemon Lime Green Tea

$5.50

A refreshing blend of kumquat and jasmine green tea

Passion Fruit Green Tea

Passion Fruit Green Tea

$5.50

A refreshing blend of passion fruit and jasmine green tea

Jasmine Green Tea

Jasmine Green Tea

$5.00

A simple jasmine green tea

Harmony's Lava Lamp

Harmony's Lava Lamp

$5.50Out of stock

A vibrant and refreshing blend of lemonade and jasmine green tea with lychee and pomegranate flavor

Peach Green Tea Lemonade

$5.50Out of stock

A refreshing blend of lemonade and jasmine green tea with peach flavor

Smoothie

Let that Man'Go Smoothie

Let that Man'Go Smoothie

$6.00

Ice blended with mango chunks and mango puree

Strawberry Me Smoothie

Strawberry Me Smoothie

$6.00

Ice blended with strawberries and strawberry puree

Classic Milk Tea Ice Blended with Brown Sugar

Classic Milk Tea Ice Blended with Brown Sugar

$6.00Out of stock

Ice blended with our signature classic milk tea with hand roasted brown sugar syrup

I'm the Taro Smoothie

I'm the Taro Smoothie

$6.00Out of stock

Ice blended with taro chunks and taro milk tea

Lovely Lychee Smoothie

Lovely Lychee Smoothie

$6.00

Ice blended with lychee fruit and lychee syrup

Melanie's TaroBerry Smoothie

Melanie's TaroBerry Smoothie

$6.00Out of stock

Ice blended with taro chunks and taro milk tea with strawberries. This unique drink was created by our formal employee Melanie

Freshen'Up Smoothie

Freshen'Up Smoothie

$6.00

Grapefruit smoothie

Pea Flower Tea & Sparkling Water

Magical Mermaid

Magical Mermaid

$6.00Out of stock

A beautiful drink mix of butterfly pea flower tea, lemonade, lemon slices, popping boba and dolphin jelly

Life is Peachy

Life is Peachy

$5.50

A vibrant drink mix of butterfly pea flower tea, peach syrup, and lime slices

Blue Ocean

Blue Ocean

$5.50

A refreshing drink mix of sparkling water, blue curaçao1, and lime slices

The Cupid

The Cupid

$5.50

A vibrant drink mix of butterfly pea flower tea, grenadine syrup (pomegranate), and lime slices

Golden Beach

Golden Beach

$5.50

A refreshing drink mix of sparkling water, mango puree, and lime slices

Kazuki's Peach Ramune

$5.50

A refreshing drink mix of sparkling water and peach syrup

Food & Other Items

Spam Musubi

Spam Musubi

$4.00Out of stock

A sushilicious treat featuring marinated cooked spam and sushi rice wrapped together with nori

Macarons by Macadons

Macarons by Macadons

Uniquely flavored macarons by Macadons!

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:59 pm
Restaurant info

We are proud to offer a wide variety of drinks from creamy milk tea to refreshing fruit tea. They are not only delicious but also aesthetic!

Location

2215 Northwest Market Street, Seattle, WA 98107

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Skål Beer Hall
orange starNo Reviews
5429 Ballard Ave. NW Seattle, WA 98107
View restaurantnext
Hot Cakes - Ballard
orange starNo Reviews
5427 Ballard Ave NW Seattle, WA 98107
View restaurantnext
The Matador - Ballard
orange star3.7 • 1,153
5410 Ballard Ave NW Seattle, WA 98107
View restaurantnext
Dump Truck by Plenty of Clouds - Ballard
orange star4.5 • 3
5458 Shilshole Ave NW Seattle, WA 98107
View restaurantnext
Crackle Mi
orange starNo Reviews
5605 22nd Avenue Northwest Seattle, WA 98107
View restaurantnext
Rachel's Bagels & Burritos