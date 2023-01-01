Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Boba tea in Seattle

Go
Seattle restaurants
Toast

Seattle restaurants that serve boba tea

Banner pic

 

19 GOLD

3601 Fremont Ave N STE 101, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
OO奶茶 QQ Milk Tea (Boba, Pudding, Lychee Jelly)$5.50
More about 19 GOLD
Item pic

 

Sunright Tea Studio - U-District

4545 Roosevelt Way NE, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sunright Boba Milk Tea$5.95
#1 customer favorite. We expertly brew Ceylon black tea then perfectly blend in our signature house milk, drizzle in freshly made brown sugar syrup and top it off with a scoop of our deliciously chewy brown sugar boba
More about Sunright Tea Studio - U-District

Browse other tasty dishes in Seattle

Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

Jerk Chicken

Mango Salad

California Rolls

Deep Dish Pizza

Thai Fried Rice

Chicken Tikka

Seafood Curry

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Seattle to explore

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)

Ballard

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Denny Triangle

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Fremont

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

South Lake Union

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

University District

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Belltown

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Lower Queen Anne

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Map

More near Seattle to explore

Bellevue

Avg 4.3 (81 restaurants)

Kirkland

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Redmond

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Renton

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Bainbridge Island

Avg 4.1 (23 restaurants)

Port Orchard

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Vashon

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Mercer Island

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Sammamish

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

No reviews yet

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Bellingham

Avg 4.5 (65 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1127 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (536 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (692 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (738 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (383 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (299 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston