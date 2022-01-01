Bacon egg sandwiches in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve bacon egg sandwiches
Homegrown - Southcenter
2800 Southcenter Mall, #532, Seattle
|Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$10.95
applewood bacon, pasture-raised fried egg*, white cheddar & roasted garlic aioli (D, E, GF*)
Homegrown - University Village
2623 NE University Village St. #1013, Seattle
|Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$10.95
applewood bacon, pasture-raised fried egg*, white cheddar & roasted garlic aioli (D, E, GF*)
Blazing Bagels - SODO
1911 1st Ave S, Seattle
|Bacon, Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich
|$6.25
Breakfast Sandwich
Blazing Bagels - Blakeley
2510 Northeast Blakeley Street, Seattle
|Bacon, Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich
|$6.25
Breakfast Sandwich
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Homegrown - Queen Anne
2201 Queen Anne Ave N, Seattle
|Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$10.95
applewood bacon, pasture-raised fried egg*, white cheddar & roasted garlic aioli (D, E, GF*)