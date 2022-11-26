Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bagels
Sandwiches

Blazing Bagels - SODO

No reviews yet

1911 1st Ave S

Seattle, WA 98134

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Bagel and Cream Cheese
Sausage, Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich
Bacon, Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

Bagels

Donate to LWSD Student Lunch Debt

$1.00

Make a donation to reduce Lake Washington School District students' lunch debt here! (Click the plus sign to donate more!)

Bagel and Cream Cheese
$5.50

Bagel and Cream Cheese

$5.50

Bagel with Cream Cheese

Bagel and Other Spreads
$3.25

Bagel and Other Spreads

$3.25
Blueberry Bagel
$2.25

Blueberry Bagel

$2.25

Bagel

Chocolate Chip Bagel
$2.25

Chocolate Chip Bagel

$2.25

Bagel

Cinnamon Raisin Bagel
$2.25

Cinnamon Raisin Bagel

$2.25

Bagel

Cranberry Orange Bagel
$2.25

Cranberry Orange Bagel

$2.25

Bagel

Egg Bagel

Egg Bagel

$2.25

Bagel

Everything Bagel
$2.25

Everything Bagel

$2.25

Bagel

French Toast Bagel
$2.25

French Toast Bagel

$2.25

Bagel

Garlic Bagel
$2.25

Garlic Bagel

$2.25

Bagel

Gluten Free Bagel
$3.25

Gluten Free Bagel

$3.25

Bagel

Jalapeno Bagel
$2.25

Jalapeno Bagel

$2.25

Bagel

Marble Rye Bagel
$2.25

$2.25

Bagel

Multigrain Bagel
$2.25

Multigrain Bagel

$2.25

Bagel

Multigrain Everything Bagel
$2.25

Multigrain Everything Bagel

$2.25

Bagel

Onion Bagel

Onion Bagel

$2.25

Bagel

Pesto Bagel

Pesto Bagel

$2.25

Bagel

Plain Bagel

Plain Bagel

$2.25

Bagel

Poppy Bagel

Poppy Bagel

$2.25

Bagel

Pretzel Bagel
$2.25

Pretzel Bagel

$2.25

Bagel

Pumpernickel Everything Bagel
$2.25

Pumpernickel Everything Bagel

$2.25

Bagel

Pumpernickel Rye Bagel
$2.25

Pumpernickel Rye Bagel

$2.25

Bagel

Rosemary Bagel
$2.25

Rosemary Bagel

$2.25

Bagel

Salt Bagel

Salt Bagel

$2.25

Bagel

Sesame Bagel
$2.25

Sesame Bagel

$2.25

Bagel

Snickerdoodle Bagel
$2.25

Snickerdoodle Bagel

$2.25

Bagel

Sourdough Bagel
$2.25

Sourdough Bagel

$2.25

Bagel

Sun Dried Tomato Bagel
$2.25

Sun Dried Tomato Bagel

$2.25

Bagel

Asiago Cheese Bagel
$2.75

Asiago Cheese Bagel

$2.75

Bagel

Cheddar Bagel
$2.75

Cheddar Bagel

$2.75

Bagel

Cheesy Pretzel Bagel
$2.75

$2.75

Bagel

Chevy Bagel

Chevy Bagel

$2.75

Bagel

Jalapeno Pepper Jack Bagel
$2.75

Jalapeno Pepper Jack Bagel

$2.75

Bagel

Pizza Bagel

Pizza Bagel

$2.75

Bagel

Bacon Cheddar Chive Bagel
$3.25

Bacon Cheddar Chive Bagel

$3.25

Bagel

Pepperoni Pizza Bagel
$3.25

Pepperoni Pizza Bagel

$3.25

Bagel

Bagel Dogs

Plain Bagel Dog
$6.50

Plain Bagel Dog

$6.50

Everything Bagel Dog
$6.50

$6.50

Asiago Bagel Dog
$7.25

$7.25
Cheddar Bagel Dog
$7.25

Cheddar Bagel Dog

$7.25
JPJ Bagel Dog

JPJ Bagel Dog

$7.25Out of stock

Bacon Cheddar Chive Bagel Dog
$7.25

$7.25

Cream Cheese

1.5 oz Berry Cream Cheese
$2.10

1.5 oz Berry Cream Cheese

$2.10

Single Serve Cream Cheese, 1.5 oz

1.5 oz Chipotle Cream Cheese
$2.10

1.5 oz Chipotle Cream Cheese

$2.10

Single Serve Cream Cheese, 1.5 oz

1.5 oz Chive Cream Cheese
$2.10

1.5 oz Chive Cream Cheese

$2.10

Single Serve Cream Cheese, 1.5 oz

1.5 oz Dill Pickle Cream Cheese
$2.10

$2.10
1.5 oz Garlic Herb Cream Cheese
$2.10

1.5 oz Garlic Herb Cream Cheese

$2.10

Single Serve Cream Cheese, 1.5 oz

1.5 oz Honey Raisin Cream Cheese
$2.10

1.5 oz Honey Raisin Cream Cheese

$2.10

Single Serve Cream Cheese, 1.5 oz

1.5 oz Jalapeno Cream Cheese
$2.10

1.5 oz Jalapeno Cream Cheese

$2.10

Single Serve Cream Cheese, 1.5 oz

1.5 oz Lite Plain Cream Cheese
$2.00

1.5 oz Lite Plain Cream Cheese

$2.00

Single Serve Cream Cheese, 1.5 oz

1.5 oz Lox Cream Cheese
$2.25

1.5 oz Lox Cream Cheese

$2.25

Single Serve Cream Cheese, 1.5 oz

1.5 oz Plain Cream Cheese
$2.00

1.5 oz Plain Cream Cheese

$2.00

Single Serve Cream Cheese, 1.5 oz

1.5 oz Vegan Cream Cheese
$2.25

1.5 oz Vegan Cream Cheese

$2.25

Single Serve Cream Cheese, 1.5 oz

1.5 oz Veggie Cream Cheese
$2.10

1.5 oz Veggie Cream Cheese

$2.10

Single Serve Cream Cheese, 1.5 oz

8 oz Berry Cream Cheese
$6.25

8 oz Berry Cream Cheese

$6.25

Cream Cheese, 8 oz

8 oz Chipotle Cream Cheese
$6.25

8 oz Chipotle Cream Cheese

$6.25

Cream Cheese, 8 oz

8 oz Chive Cream Cheese
$6.25

8 oz Chive Cream Cheese

$6.25

Cream Cheese, 8 oz

8 oz Dill Pickle Cream Cheese
$6.25

$6.25
8 oz Garlic Herb Cream Cheese
$6.25

8 oz Garlic Herb Cream Cheese

$6.25

Cream Cheese, 8 oz

8 oz Honey Raisin Cream Cheese
$6.25

8 oz Honey Raisin Cream Cheese

$6.25

Cream Cheese, 8 oz

8 oz Jalapeno Cream Cheese
$6.25

8 oz Jalapeno Cream Cheese

$6.25

Cream Cheese, 8 oz

8 oz Lite Plain Cream Cheese
$5.50

8 oz Lite Plain Cream Cheese

$5.50

Cream Cheese, 8 oz

8 oz Lox Cream Cheese
$7.25

8 oz Lox Cream Cheese

$7.25

Cream Cheese, 8 oz

8 oz Plain Cream Cheese
$5.50

8 oz Plain Cream Cheese

$5.50

Cream Cheese, 8 oz

8 oz Vegan Cream Cheese
$6.75

8 oz Vegan Cream Cheese

$6.75

Cream Cheese, 8 oz

8 oz Veggie Cream Cheese
$6.25

8 oz Veggie Cream Cheese

$6.25

Cream Cheese, 8 oz

Extras

Chicken Dog Bagel

$2.25Out of stock

A bagel made with your dog in mind, made with chicken broth and other tasty stuff

Butter Patty

$0.50

Single Serving, Wrapped Butter Patty

Side of Jam

$1.50

Jam

Everything for Anything Seasoning 5 oz.
$7.95
Seasoning

Everything for Anything Seasoning 5 oz.

$7.95

Seasoning

Pastry

Apple Cinnamon Muffin

$3.25

Homemade Muffin

Caramel Fudge Brownie

Caramel Fudge Brownie

$3.25

Caramel Fudge Brownie Bar

Oreo Fudge Brownie

$3.25

Oreo Fudge Brownie Bar

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Homemade Cookie

Ginger Molasses Cookie

Ginger Molasses Cookie

$3.00

Homemade Cookie

M&M Cookie

M&M Cookie

$3.00

Homemade Cookie

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$3.00

Homemade Cookie

S'More Cookie

$3.00

Homemade Cookie

Snickerdoodle Cookie

Snickerdoodle Cookie

$3.00

Homemade Cookie

Rice Krispy Bar

Rice Krispy Bar

$3.25

Rice Krispy Bar

Apple Sweet Cake Bar

Apple Sweet Cake Bar

$3.25

Apple Sweet Cake, Individual Bar

Berry Sweet Cake Bar

$3.25Out of stock

Berry Sweet Cake, Individual Bar

Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$3.25

Homemade Muffin

Double Chocolate Chip Muffin

Double Chocolate Chip Muffin

$3.25

Homemade Muffin

Lemon Poppy Muffin

Lemon Poppy Muffin

$3.25

Homemade Muffin

VEGAN Blueberry Muffin
$3.25

$3.25

Passion Fruit Peach Scone
$3.50

$3.50

Blueberry Scone
$3.50

$3.50

Bread

Challah Plain Braided

Challah Plain Braided

$7.50

Challah

Challahday Stuffing

$8.50

Sliced Challah and Sourdough Bread with seasoning packet

Breakfast

Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

$5.75

Breakfast Sandwich

Bacon, Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

Bacon, Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

$6.85

Breakfast Sandwich

Ham, Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

Ham, Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

$6.85

Breakfast Sandwich

Sausage, Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

Sausage, Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

$6.85

Breakfast Sandwich

Craft, DIY & Promo Sandwiches

Irwin Itzakoff

Irwin Itzakoff

$12.75

Turkey, Bacon, Mayo, Lettuce & Red Onion on the bagel or bread of your choice

Bernie Boodnick

Bernie Boodnick

$11.00

Turkey, Garlic Herb Schmear, Dijon, Lettuce, Tomato & Havarti Cheese on the bagel or bread of your choice

Emma Einstein

Emma Einstein

$13.25

Corned beef, Russian Dressing & Swiss Cheese on Rye Bread

Sarah Schitts

Sarah Schitts

$11.00

BBQ Beef Brisket & Coleslaw on the bagel or bread of your choice

Zoe Zuckerman

Zoe Zuckerman

$13.00

Lox, Plain Schmear, Tomato, Capers & Red Onion on the bagel or bread of your choice

Gilda Goldman

Gilda Goldman

$11.00

Seasoned Chicken, Chipotle Schmear, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion & Pepper Jack Cheese on the bagel or bread of your choice

Freida Finkelstein

Freida Finkelstein

$12.00

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado & Mayo on the bagel or bread of your choice

Lenny Lipschitz

Lenny Lipschitz

$12.00

Roast Beef, Garlic Herb Schmear, Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber & Swiss Cheese on the bagel or bread of your choice

Fanny Freeburg

Fanny Freeburg

$13.25

Pastrami on Rye Bread

Samuel Slutzky

Samuel Slutzky

$9.35

Plain Schmear, Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, Olives & Havarti Cheese on the bagel or bread of your choice

Betty Ballensky

Betty Ballensky

$11.00

Mom's Famous Tuna made with Pickles, Relish, Mayo & Onion on the bagel or bread of your choice

Christopher Hammond

Christopher Hammond

$11.00

Ham, Dijon, Mayo, Lettuce & Cheddar Cheese on the bagel or bread of your choice

DIY Meat Sandwich

DIY Meat Sandwich

$10.00

DIY Sandwich

DIY Veggie Sandwich

DIY Veggie Sandwich

$7.50

DIY Sandwich

East Coast Feast Sandwich

East Coast Feast Sandwich

$11.75

Our East Coast take on Thanksgiving Feast! Roast Beef, Cheese, Pickle Schmear, Crunchy Onions, and Mustard served on a Marble Rye Bagel. $1 from each purchase will be donated to LWSD students who need support paying off their lunch debit.

Lox

6 oz. Packaged Lox

$32.25

Lox

3 oz. Packaged Lox

$18.25

Lox

3 oz. Coho Salmon Packaged
$18.25

$18.25

Chips

Tim's Hawaiian BBQ Chips
$2.25
Chips

$2.25

Chips

Tim's Maui Onion Chips

$2.25

Chips

Tim's Jalapeno Chips

$2.25

Chips

Tim's Sea Salt and Vinegar Chips
$2.25
Chips

$2.25

Chips

Tim's Original Chips

$2.25

Chips

Coffee, Espresso and Tea

Americano

Americano

$3.50

Americano

Latte

Latte

$4.50

Latte

Espresso Shot

Espresso Shot

$3.00

Espresso

Macchiato

Macchiato

$4.50

Macchiato

Caramel Macchiato

Caramel Macchiato

$4.75

Macchiato

Mocha

Mocha

$4.75

Mocha

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.00

Cappuccino

Cafe Au Lait

Cafe Au Lait

$3.50

Cafe Au Lait

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.25

Drip Coffee

Extra Shot

Extra Shot

$1.75Out of stock

Shot

Chai Tea Latte

Chai Tea Latte

$4.25

Chai Tea Latte

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.25

Hot Chocolate

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$2.15

Hot Tea

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.75

Cold Brew

London Fog

London Fog

$3.50

Straight Up Eggnog

$4.00

Eggnog

Beverages

Aquafina

$1.75

Bottled Water

CoGo Lemonade

$6.00

CoGo Mango

$6.00

Juice

CoGo Spicy Ginger Lemonade

$6.00

CoGo Strawberry Banana

$6.00

Juice

CoGo Tropical Blue Green

$6.00

CoGo Wild Blackberry

$6.00

Organic OJ

$3.25

Juice

Tropicana OJ

$2.25

Juice

Tree Top Apple Juice

$2.25

Coke 20 oz.

$3.00

Bottled Soda

Diet Coke 20 oz.

$3.00

Bottled Soda

Coke Zero 20 oz.

$3.00

Bottled Soda

Dr. Pepper 20 oz.

$3.00

Bottled Soda

Diet Dr. Pepper 20 oz.

$3.00

Bottled Soda

Mountain Dew 20 oz.

$3.00

Bottled Soda

Diet Mount Dew 20 oz.

$3.00

Bottled Soda

Pepsi 20 oz.

$3.00

Bottled Soda

Diet Pepsi 20 oz.

$3.00

Bottled Soda

Sprite 20 oz.

$3.00

Bottled Soda

Coke 12 oz. CAN

$1.75

Diet Coke 12 oz. CAN

$1.75

San Pellegrino

$2.25

Bottled Water

Fountain Soda

$2.25

Fountain Soda

Rockstar

$2.95

Energy Drink

Sugar Free Rockstar

$2.95

Energy Drink

Redbull

$2.95

Energy Drink

Bubly Grapefruit Sparkling Water

Bubly Grapefruit Sparkling Water

$2.55
Bubly Lime Sparkling Water

Bubly Lime Sparkling Water

$2.55
Bubly Strawberry Sparkling Water

Bubly Strawberry Sparkling Water

$2.55

Sugar Free Redbull

$2.95

Energy Drink

Gatorade Lemon Lime

$2.50

Sports Drink

Gatorade Fierce Grape

$2.50

Sports Drink

Gatorade Cool Blue

$2.50

Gatorade Glacier Freeze

$2.50

Sports Drink

Gatorade Glacier Cherry

$2.50

Sports Drink

Gatorade Orange

$2.50

Sports Drink

Gatorade Fruit Punch

$2.50

Sports Drink

Large Chocolate Milk Darigold

$3.00

Large Milk Darigold

$3.00

Small Chocolate Milk Darigold

$2.25

Small Milk Darigold

$2.25
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Now Go Eat A Bagel!

Location

1911 1st Ave S, Seattle, WA 98134

Directions

Gallery
Blazing Bagels - SODO image
Blazing Bagels - SODO image
Blazing Bagels - SODO image

