Dahlia Bakery

review star

No reviews yet

2001 4th Ave

Seattle, WA 98121

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Hudda's
Latte

Drinks

Starbucks Drip

$3.00+
Americano

Americano

$3.75+

2 shots of espresso & water. hot or iced

Latte

Latte

$4.00+

2 shots of espresso & milk. hot or iced

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.00+

2 shots of espresso & foamy milk

Mocha

Mocha

$4.25+

2 shots of espresso, chocolate sauce & milk. hot or iced

Chai

Chai

$3.50+

equal parts oregon chai & milk. hot or iced

Macchiato

Macchiato

$4.00

2 shots of espresso & a spoonful of milk foam

Cortado

Cortado

$4.00

2 shots of espresso & 2oz steamed milk

Double Espresso

Double Espresso

$3.50

2 shots of espresso

Hot Chocolate

$3.25+

chocolate sauce & steamed milk

Substitute Boon Boona Dur Feres Espresso

Substitute Boon Boona Dur Feres Espresso

$0.75
Tea

Tea

$3.75+
Tahitian Iced Tea

Tahitian Iced Tea

$3.50+

black tea, unsweetened, tropical & fruity

Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$5.00+

Fossette

Serious Pizza Spice

Serious Pizza Spice

$10.00
Tomato & Basil

Tomato & Basil

$10.00Out of stock
Asiago & Rosemary Fossette

Asiago & Rosemary Fossette

$10.00Out of stock

Cookies & Stuff

Chocolate Chunk

Chocolate Chunk

$4.00
Chocolate Truffle

Chocolate Truffle

$4.00
Peanut Butter

Peanut Butter

$4.00

peanut butter cookie sandwich stuffed with creamy peanut butter filling

Hudda's

Hudda's

$4.00

butterscotch, smoked oat cookie & sea salt cookie

Dahlia Donuts

Dahlia Donuts

$11.00

6 fried to order donuts served with vanilla mascarpone and seasonal jam ~please consume immediately~

Sunday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Dahlia Bakery

2001 4th Ave, Seattle, WA 98121

