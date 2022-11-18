Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers

Coastline Burgers - West Seattle

4444 California Avenue SW

Seattle, WA 98116

Order Again

Popular Items

Haystack Fries
The Coastline
Build Your Own

Seasonal Specials

Pumpkin Pie Shake

Pumpkin Pie Shake

$5.59

Scratch pumpkin pie filling, graham cracker crumbs

Steakhouse Burger

Steakhouse Burger

$8.49

Bleu cheese crumbles, peppercorn aioli, mixed greens, dill pickles, frizzled onions, house steak sauce

Fried Chicken Steakhouse

Fried Chicken Steakhouse

$9.49

Buttermilk fried chicken breast, bleu cheese crumbles, peppercorn aioli, mixed greens, dill pickles, frizzled onions, house steak sauce

Shakes

I think we can all agree that you deserve a craft-made shake>
Vanilla Shake

Vanilla Shake

$5.59

Real Madagascar vanilla and organic cane sugar

Strawberry Shake

Strawberry Shake

$5.59

Made with fresh strawberries and organic cane sugar

Chocolate Shake

Chocolate Shake

$5.59

House made dark cacao chocolate

Burgers

The Best Burger is made with the Greatest Bun of All Time. Try any with single or double beef patty; or a buttermilk fried chicken breast!
The Coastline

The Coastline

$7.49

Famous Coastline Secret Sauce, American cheese, crisp iceberg, red onions, pickles

Fried Chicken Coastline

Fried Chicken Coastline

$8.49

Buttermilk fried chicken breast, famous Coastline Secret Sauce, American cheese, crisp iceberg, red onions, pickles

Impossible Coastline

Impossible Coastline

$10.49

Grilled vegan Impossible Patty, famous Coastline Secret Sauce, American cheese, crisp iceberg, red onions, pickles

The Spicy Coastline

The Spicy Coastline

$7.99

Spicy fire relish, pepper jack cheese, Coastline Sauce, onion, lettuce

The Super Bacon

The Super Bacon

$8.99

Pepper bacon, buttermilk fried onions, Coastline Secret Sauce, American cheese, crisp iceberg, pickles

Avocado Burger

Avocado Burger

$8.49

Pepper jack, fresh smashed avocado, Coastline Sauce, fried onion, lettuce

Build Your Own

Build Your Own

$5.49

Just a bun and perfectly-cooked beef patty. Think of the possibilities...

Sides

You're gonna want some fries to dip in your sauce!
Haystack Fries

Haystack Fries

$3.59

Thin-cut, crispy, and delicious.

Kids

Kids Burger

Kids Burger

$5.49

A plain burger that kids will eat! We've tested it extensively.

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$3.29

This is what happens when you melt cheese onto the Greatest Bun of All Time.

Sauces

Aren't sauces secretly kinda the whole point?
Coastline Sauce

Coastline Sauce

$0.49

We can't tell you how we make it from scratch, but we can tell you it's tangy and delicious!

Ranch

Ranch

$0.49

Made daily with fresh buttermilk

BBQ Sauce

BBQ Sauce

$0.49Out of stock

rich, zesty NW barbecue

Plain Mayo

$0.49
Spicy Honey Mustard

Spicy Honey Mustard

$0.49Out of stock

Deliciously sweet & spicy

Side Of Avocado

$0.99

NA Beverages

Refreshing drinks to wash it down!
SEATTLE SODA - COLA

SEATTLE SODA - COLA

$1.99Out of stock

Local soda made with cane sugar.

SEATTLE SODA - DIET COLA

SEATTLE SODA - DIET COLA

$1.99

Local soda made with cane sugar.

SEATTLE SODA - LEMON LIME

SEATTLE SODA - LEMON LIME

$1.99

Local soda made with cane sugar.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Serving take-out & delivery through contact-free online ordering or self-service Kiosk! Stay Healthy!

