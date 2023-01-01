Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gorditas in Seattle

Seattle restaurants
Seattle restaurants that serve gorditas

Elliott Bay Brewhouse & Pub - Burien

255 SW 152nd St, Burien

Avg 4.2 (1193 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mahi Gordita Salad -$18.00
Blackened Mahi Mahi over fresh greens with Sonoran ranch, avocado, pickled red onions, chipotle aioli, pico de gallo, radishes, feta cheese, black olives, cilantro lime coleslaw and flour gordita tortillas.
More about Elliott Bay Brewhouse & Pub - Burien
Agua Verde Cafe

1303 NE Boat Street, Seattle

Avg 4 (2445 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Gordita$13.00
corn masa cake filled with mushroom “chorizo” & Oaxacan cheese, topped with crema, cotija, watermelon radish, fresh herbs; salsa guajillo
More about Agua Verde Cafe
Elliott Bay Brewery & Pub - West Seattle

4720 California Ave SW, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (2615 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mahi Gordita Salad -$18.00
Blackened Mahi Mahi over fresh greens with Sonoran ranch, avocado, pickled red onions, chipotle aioli, Pico de Gallo, radishes, feta cheese, black olives, cilantro lime coleslaw and flour gordita tortillas.
More about Elliott Bay Brewery & Pub - West Seattle

