Gorditas in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve gorditas
More about Elliott Bay Brewhouse & Pub - Burien
FRENCH FRIES
Elliott Bay Brewhouse & Pub - Burien
255 SW 152nd St, Burien
|Mahi Gordita Salad -
|$18.00
Blackened Mahi Mahi over fresh greens with Sonoran ranch, avocado, pickled red onions, chipotle aioli, pico de gallo, radishes, feta cheese, black olives, cilantro lime coleslaw and flour gordita tortillas.
More about Agua Verde Cafe
Agua Verde Cafe
1303 NE Boat Street, Seattle
|Gordita
|$13.00
corn masa cake filled with mushroom “chorizo” & Oaxacan cheese, topped with crema, cotija, watermelon radish, fresh herbs; salsa guajillo
More about Elliott Bay Brewery & Pub - West Seattle
FRENCH FRIES
Elliott Bay Brewery & Pub - West Seattle
4720 California Ave SW, Seattle
|Mahi Gordita Salad -
|$18.00
Blackened Mahi Mahi over fresh greens with Sonoran ranch, avocado, pickled red onions, chipotle aioli, Pico de Gallo, radishes, feta cheese, black olives, cilantro lime coleslaw and flour gordita tortillas.