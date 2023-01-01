Salmon burgers in Seattle

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Seattle restaurants that serve salmon burgers

uneeda burger image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

uneeda burger

4302 fremont ave, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (2041 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Burger$17.00
line-caught salmon, marinated & grilled, topped with herbed aioli, roasted tomatoes, fennel salad & watercress, on our traditional bun
More about uneeda burger
Item pic

 

206 Burger Company - Fremont

101 NICKERSON ST., SEATTLE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Burger$9.99
Wild alaskan salmon fillet, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles and house sauce on brioche bun.
More about 206 Burger Company - Fremont
Meet the Moon image

FRENCH FRIES

Meet The Moon Cafe

120 LAKESIDE AVE, SEATTLE

Avg 4.4 (2378 reviews)
Takeout
SALMON BURGER$28.00
lettuce, tomato, pickled red onion, caper-shishito pepper aïoli
More about Meet The Moon Cafe
Item pic

SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

206 Burger Company - First Hill

1000 MADISON ST, SEATTLE

Avg 4.5 (1341 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Burger$10.99
Wild alaskan salmon fillet, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles and house sauce on brioche bun.
More about 206 Burger Company - First Hill
Item pic

 

206 Burger Company - Wallingford

1329 N 45th St. Suite 109, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon Burger$10.00
Wild alaskan salmon fillet, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles and house sauce on brioche bun.
More about 206 Burger Company - Wallingford
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rain City Burgers

6501 Roosevelt Way NE, Seattle

Avg 4.2 (902 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Burger$9.99
Wild Alaskan Salmon Fillet, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle and Home Made Sauce on a Brioche Bun.
More about Rain City Burgers
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Big Max Burger Co

1935 Queen Anne Ave N, Seattle

Avg 4.7 (1548 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crispy Bristol Bay Salmon Burger$14.00
*contains gluten*
Crispy Bristol Bay Salmon burger, toasted challah bun, garlic lemon remoulade, cabbage and fennel slaw
More about Big Max Burger Co
Item pic

FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS

Seatown Market & Fish Fry

2010 Western Ave, Seattle

Avg 4 (1679 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Salmon Burger$21.00
World's Best Wild Salmon Burger!
With Seatown tartar sauce, pickled green tomatoes, and crispy fries.
More about Seatown Market & Fish Fry
Banner pic

 

Chinook's at Salmon Bay - Chinook's at Salmon Bay

1900 W Nickerson St, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon Burger$24.00
Chargrilled with sundried tomato basil mayo. Served with French fries
More about Chinook's at Salmon Bay - Chinook's at Salmon Bay

