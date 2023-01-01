Salmon burgers in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve salmon burgers
More about uneeda burger
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
uneeda burger
4302 fremont ave, Seattle
|Salmon Burger
|$17.00
line-caught salmon, marinated & grilled, topped with herbed aioli, roasted tomatoes, fennel salad & watercress, on our traditional bun
More about 206 Burger Company - Fremont
206 Burger Company - Fremont
101 NICKERSON ST., SEATTLE
|Salmon Burger
|$9.99
Wild alaskan salmon fillet, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles and house sauce on brioche bun.
More about Meet The Moon Cafe
FRENCH FRIES
Meet The Moon Cafe
120 LAKESIDE AVE, SEATTLE
|SALMON BURGER
|$28.00
lettuce, tomato, pickled red onion, caper-shishito pepper aïoli
More about 206 Burger Company - First Hill
SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
206 Burger Company - First Hill
1000 MADISON ST, SEATTLE
|Salmon Burger
|$10.99
Wild alaskan salmon fillet, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles and house sauce on brioche bun.
More about 206 Burger Company - Wallingford
206 Burger Company - Wallingford
1329 N 45th St. Suite 109, Seattle
|Salmon Burger
|$10.00
Wild alaskan salmon fillet, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles and house sauce on brioche bun.
More about Rain City Burgers
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Rain City Burgers
6501 Roosevelt Way NE, Seattle
|Salmon Burger
|$9.99
Wild Alaskan Salmon Fillet, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle and Home Made Sauce on a Brioche Bun.
More about Big Max Burger Co
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Big Max Burger Co
1935 Queen Anne Ave N, Seattle
|Crispy Bristol Bay Salmon Burger
|$14.00
*contains gluten*
Crispy Bristol Bay Salmon burger, toasted challah bun, garlic lemon remoulade, cabbage and fennel slaw
More about Seatown Market & Fish Fry
FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS
Seatown Market & Fish Fry
2010 Western Ave, Seattle
|Salmon Burger
|$21.00
World's Best Wild Salmon Burger!
With Seatown tartar sauce, pickled green tomatoes, and crispy fries.