Fish sandwiches in Seattle

Seattle restaurants
Seattle restaurants that serve fish sandwiches

Capitol Cider image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Capitol Cider

818 E Pike St, Seattle

Avg 4 (2305 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Fish Sandwich$18.00
Our Famous Fish & Chips, but in sandwich form: Cider Battered Cod, Heirloom Tomato, House Dill Pickles, Lettuce, and Tartar Sauce on a gluten free bun. Served with Hand Cut Fries and Stoneground Mustard Aioli.
More about Capitol Cider
Pike Brewing Company - Pike Pub image

 

Pike Brewing Company - Pike Pub

1415 1ST AVENUE, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy Fish Sandwich$17.95
Pike Pale Ale battered and panko crusted Pacific Northwest rockfish with house made tartar sauce, fresh tomato, and shredded lettuce. Served with fries. Spice it up! Add our sambal chili sauce
More about Pike Brewing Company - Pike Pub
Elliott's Oyster House image

SEAFOOD

Elliott's Oyster House

1201 Alaskan Way Suite 100, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (12462 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fish Sandwich$17.00
Buttermilk battered cod, spicy marinade, tarragon slaw, tartar, potato bun, bread and butter pickle, fries.
More about Elliott's Oyster House
Item pic

 

Burgermaster - Aurora

9820 Aurora Avenue N, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fish Sandwich$12.00
Our fish sandwich is for the hungry! Two pieces of hand-breaded Alaskan Cod, with scratch-made tartar sauce and American Cheese on a toasted bun.
More about Burgermaster - Aurora
Item pic

 

The Wing Dome - Waterfront

1201 Alaskan Way, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fish Sandwich$12.45
Beer Battered Alaskan Cod with lettuce, tomato, pickles and tartar sauce
More about The Wing Dome - Waterfront
Item pic

 

Lucky Louie Fish Shack

17801 International Blvd, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
FISH SHACK BREAKFAST SANDWICH$12.99
Egg, Signature Fried Fish, Bacon, Tillamook Cheddar and Tartar Sauce on an Essential Baking Co. Potato Bun.
FISH SANDWICH$14.99
Crispy Fish, Tillamook Cheddar, Coleslaw, and Rock the Boat Tartar on an Essential Baking Co Potato Bun. Served with crinkle fries. Includes ketchup.
More about Lucky Louie Fish Shack
Consumer pic

 

Pike Fish Bar - 1415 1st Avenue

1415 1st Avenue, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy Fish Sandwich$18.00
Poboy roll, lettuce, tomato, remoulade sauce
More about Pike Fish Bar - 1415 1st Avenue
Item pic

 

The Wing Dome - Greenwood

7818 Greenwood Ave N, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fish Sandwich$10.95
Beer Battered Alaskan Cod with lettuce, tomato, and pickles served on a bun with tartar sauce
More about The Wing Dome - Greenwood

