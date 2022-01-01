Fish sandwiches in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve fish sandwiches
More about Capitol Cider
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Capitol Cider
818 E Pike St, Seattle
|Fried Fish Sandwich
|$18.00
Our Famous Fish & Chips, but in sandwich form: Cider Battered Cod, Heirloom Tomato, House Dill Pickles, Lettuce, and Tartar Sauce on a gluten free bun. Served with Hand Cut Fries and Stoneground Mustard Aioli.
More about Pike Brewing Company - Pike Pub
Pike Brewing Company - Pike Pub
1415 1ST AVENUE, Seattle
|Crispy Fish Sandwich
|$17.95
Pike Pale Ale battered and panko crusted Pacific Northwest rockfish with house made tartar sauce, fresh tomato, and shredded lettuce. Served with fries. Spice it up! Add our sambal chili sauce
More about Elliott's Oyster House
SEAFOOD
Elliott's Oyster House
1201 Alaskan Way Suite 100, Seattle
|Fish Sandwich
|$17.00
Buttermilk battered cod, spicy marinade, tarragon slaw, tartar, potato bun, bread and butter pickle, fries.
More about Burgermaster - Aurora
Burgermaster - Aurora
9820 Aurora Avenue N, Seattle
|Fish Sandwich
|$12.00
Our fish sandwich is for the hungry! Two pieces of hand-breaded Alaskan Cod, with scratch-made tartar sauce and American Cheese on a toasted bun.
More about The Wing Dome - Waterfront
The Wing Dome - Waterfront
1201 Alaskan Way, Seattle
|Fish Sandwich
|$12.45
Beer Battered Alaskan Cod with lettuce, tomato, pickles and tartar sauce
More about Lucky Louie Fish Shack
Lucky Louie Fish Shack
17801 International Blvd, Seattle
|FISH SHACK BREAKFAST SANDWICH
|$12.99
Egg, Signature Fried Fish, Bacon, Tillamook Cheddar and Tartar Sauce on an Essential Baking Co. Potato Bun.
|FISH SANDWICH
|$14.99
Crispy Fish, Tillamook Cheddar, Coleslaw, and Rock the Boat Tartar on an Essential Baking Co Potato Bun. Served with crinkle fries. Includes ketchup.
More about Pike Fish Bar - 1415 1st Avenue
Pike Fish Bar - 1415 1st Avenue
1415 1st Avenue, Seattle
|Crispy Fish Sandwich
|$18.00
Poboy roll, lettuce, tomato, remoulade sauce