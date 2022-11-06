Restaurant header imageView gallery

Burgermaster - Aurora

review star

No reviews yet

9820 Aurora Avenue N

Seattle, WA 98103

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Onion Ring
Fish Sandwich
Large Shake

Burgers

Burgermaster

Burgermaster

$7.50

Our most popular burger, the classic Burgermaster is a quarter pound grass-fed patty topped with American cheese, on a toasted bun with our Burger Sauce, lettuce, and tomato.

Baconmaster

Baconmaster

$9.00

Our classic Burgermaster plus 3 strips of bacon!

Cheeseburger

$6.50

Quarter-pound patty with American Cheese, served on a hot toasted bun with our Burger Sauce and lettuce.

Hamburger

Hamburger

$5.50

A quarter pound patty on a toasted bun with Burger Sauce and lettuce

Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$8.50

A Gardenburger brand patty served on a toasted bun with mayo, lettuce, and tomato.

Double Baconmaster

Double Baconmaster

$11.00

For the hungry! Our Double Baconmaster comes with 2 quarter pound grass-fed beef patties, 2 slices of American Cheese, and 3 slices of bacon, served on a hot toasted bun with our Burger Sauce, lettuce, and tomato.

Burgermelt

Burgermelt

$9.00

Two quarter pound patties and two slices of American Cheese, with mustard and ketchup on a toasted bun.

Mini Burgermaster

Mini Burgermaster

$5.50

A smaller version of the classic! Our Mini Burgermaster is an 1/8 lb grass-fed beef patty and American Cheese, served on a small bun with Burger Sauce, lettuce, and tomato.

Mini Bacon Burger

Mini Bacon Burger

$6.50

Half the size of our regular burgers! The Mini Bacon burger comes with an eighth pound patty, American cheese, and one slice of bacon, on a toasted mini bun with Burger Sauce, lettuce, and tomato.

Kid Burger

$4.00

A simple eight-pound grass-fed beef patty on a mini bun for kids! Add ketchup or cheese if you'd like!

Mushroom Burger

$8.00

A quarter pound grass-fed beef patty topped with aged Swiss Cheese and fresh grilled mushrooms on a toasted bun with mayo and lettuce.

Sandwiches

Turkeymaster

Turkeymaster

$11.00

A Customer favorite! Nitrate-free Roasted Turkey and 3 slices of bacon are served on grilled sourdough with mayo, lettuce, tomato, and aged Swiss Cheese.

BLT

BLT

$8.00

A classic! 4 strips of bacon on grilled sourdough bread, with mayo, lettuce, and tomato

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Our classic grilled cheese has three slices of American Cheese on grilled sourdough for a cheesy, gooey, delicious meal!

Grilled Crab

Grilled Crab

$14.00

We mix real Dungeness Crab with aged Swiss Cheese and Mayo, then melt it on grilled sourdough for a decadent crab melt!

Grilled Chickenmaster

Grilled Chickenmaster

$8.50

Antibiotic-free chicken breast served on a toasted bun with mayo, lettuce, and tomato

Crispy Chickenmaster

Crispy Chickenmaster

$8.50

Fried antibiotic-free chicken breast served on a toasted bun with mayo, lettuce, and tomato

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$8.00

Nitrate-free ham and American Cheese on Grilled sourdough

Hot Dog

$6.00

2 all beef hot dogs, split open and grilled flat then placed on a toasted hamburger bun for a unique sandwich! Comes with mustard, add whatever other toppings you'd like!

Fish Sandwich

Fish Sandwich

$12.00

Our fish sandwich is for the hungry! Two pieces of hand-breaded Alaskan Cod, with scratch-made tartar sauce, lettuce and American Cheese on a toasted bun.

Mini Fish Sandwich

$8.00

The smaller version of our fish sandwich, featuring one big piece of our hand breaded Alaskan Cod, scratch-made tartar sauce with American Cheese and lettuce on a toasted mini bun.

Kid Dog

$4.00

One all beef hot dog, split open and grilled flat, then cut in half to fit on a mini hamburger bun. Comes plain but add whatever you would like!

Kid Grilled Cheese

$4.00

Half of a grilled cheese sandwich.

Sides

Regular Fry

$3.50

Shoe-string style fries cooked to crispy golden perfection.

Small Fry

$2.50

Onion Ring

$4.50

Coleslaw

$1.50

House-made creamy coleslaw

$ Ketchup

$0.25

$ Tartar

$0.25

$ Sauce

$0.25

$ Large side of Pickles

$0.75

Side of Bacon (3)

$3.00

Side of Chicken

$5.00

A side of grilled antibiotic-free chicken breast

LARGE Patty Side

$4.00

Our quarter-pound grass-fed patty, served on the side for you or your dog friend!

SMALL Patty Side

$2.00

An eighth-pound grass-fed patty for your dog friend!

Pint of Tartar

$4.00

LARGE Tartar Side

$0.75

Large Relish

$0.75

FRY Sauce

$0.75

Side of Turkey

$4.00

Side of Ham

$4.00

Side of Cheese

$1.00

Side Hot Dog

$4.00

Side Veggie Patty

$5.00

Side Kid Dog

$2.00

Side Of Tomato

$1.00

Side Of Mushrooms

$1.50

Tabasco

Beverages

Small Drink

$2.00

16 ounces

Medium Drink

$2.50

20 ounces

Large Drink

$3.00

32 ounces

Kid Drink

$1.50

12 ounces

Large Shake

Large Shake

$5.00

16 ounce hand-spun milkshake with the flavor of your choice!

Small Shake

$4.00

12 ounce hand-spun milkshake with the flavor of your choice!

Floats

$5.00

12 oz Water

16 oz Water

20 oz Soda Water

Coffee

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Bottled Water

$2.50

Entree

4 Piece Chicken & Chips

4 Piece Chicken & Chips

$14.00

4 pieces of antibiotic-free chicken fried to crispy perfection and served with house-made coleslaw

4 Strips ONLY

$10.00

A side of 4 antibiotic-free chicken strips

1 Piece Strip ONLY

$3.00

A side of 1 single antibiotic-free chicken strip

LARGE Patty Side

$4.00

Our quarter-pound grass-fed patty, served on the side for you or your dog friend!

2 Piece Fish & Chips

2 Piece Fish & Chips

$14.00

2 pieces of hand-breaded wild-caught Alaskan Cod, fried golden and served with house-made coleslaw and a wedge of lemon

2 Piece Fish ONLY

$10.00

A side of 2 pieces of hand-breaded wild-caught Alaskan Cod

1 Piece Fish ONLY

$6.00

A side of 1 piece of Alaskan Cod

SMALL Patty Side

$2.00

An eighth-pound grass-fed patty for your dog friend!

Side of Chicken

$5.00

A side of grilled antibiotic-free chicken breast

Kids and minis

Mini Burgermaster

Mini Burgermaster

$5.50

A smaller version of the classic! Our Mini Burgermaster is an 1/8 lb grass-fed beef patty and American Cheese, served on a small bun with Burger Sauce, lettuce, and tomato.

Mini Bacon Burger

Mini Bacon Burger

$6.50

Half the size of our regular burgers! The Mini Bacon burger comes with an eighth pound patty, American cheese, and one slice of bacon, on a toasted mini bun with Burger Sauce, lettuce, and tomato.

Mini Fish Sandwich

$8.00

The smaller version of our fish sandwich, featuring one big piece of our hand breaded Alaskan Cod, scratch-made tartar sauce with American Cheese and lettuce on a toasted mini bun.

Small Fry

$2.50

Kid Burger

$4.00

A simple eight-pound grass-fed beef patty on a mini bun for kids! Add ketchup or cheese if you'd like!

Kid Dog

$4.00

One all beef hot dog, split open and grilled flat, then cut in half to fit on a mini hamburger bun. Comes plain but add whatever you would like!

Kid Grilled Cheese

$4.00

Half of a grilled cheese sandwich.

Kid Chicken

$4.00

A smaller portion of a chicken strip, for kids

Kid Drink

$1.50

12 ounces

Small Shake

$4.00

12 ounce hand-spun milkshake with the flavor of your choice!

Small Drink

$2.00

16 ounces

Medium Drink

$2.50

20 ounces

Desserts

Large Shake

Large Shake

$5.00

16 ounce hand-spun milkshake with the flavor of your choice!

Sundae

$6.00

One scoop of ice cream with whipped cream and the topping of your choice

Small Shake

$4.00

12 ounce hand-spun milkshake with the flavor of your choice!

Floats

$5.00

Side Of Whipped Cream

$1.00

Non-Food Items

No Utensils

No Straws

Sugar Packets

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Classic 50's style Drive-in restaurant, serving car-side burgers, fries, and otherwise since 1952!

Website

Location

9820 Aurora Avenue N, Seattle, WA 98103

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Zeeks Pizza - Greenlake
orange starNo Reviews
7900 E Greenlake Drive N Seattle, WA 98103
View restaurantnext
The Wing Dome - Greenwood
orange starNo Reviews
7818 Greenwood Ave N Seattle, WA 98103
View restaurantnext
Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya
orange star4.6 • 3,234
319 NE Thornton Pl Seattle, WA 98125
View restaurantnext
32 Bar and Grill (Seattle Kraken Official Restaurant)
orange starNo Reviews
10601 5th Ave. NE Seattle, WA 98125
View restaurantnext
Masalaofindia
orange star4.4 • 3,538
507 NE Northgate Way G Seattle, WA 98125
View restaurantnext
Cloud City Coffee
orange starNo Reviews
8801 Roosevelt Way NE Seattle, WA 98115
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Seattle

The Pink Door
orange star4.6 • 14,469
1919 Post Alley Seattle, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Elliott's Oyster House
orange star4.3 • 12,462
1201 Alaskan Way Suite 100 Seattle, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Purple - Seattle
orange star4.4 • 9,052
1225 4TH AVE SEATTLE, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Ivar's - Acres of Clams
orange star4.2 • 8,569
1001 Alaskan Way Seattle, WA 98104
View restaurantnext
Ivar's - Fish Bar - Alaskan Way
orange star4.2 • 8,569
1001 Alaskan Way Seattle, WA 98104
View restaurantnext
Umi Sake House
orange star4.1 • 8,197
2230 1st Ave Seattle, WA 98121
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Seattle
Mercer Island
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Bellevue
review star
Avg 4.2 (62 restaurants)
Bainbridge Island
review star
Avg 3.9 (21 restaurants)
Kirkland
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Renton
review star
Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)
Vashon
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Redmond
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Sammamish
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Port Orchard
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston