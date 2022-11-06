Burgermaster - Aurora
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Classic 50's style Drive-in restaurant, serving car-side burgers, fries, and otherwise since 1952!
Location
9820 Aurora Avenue N, Seattle, WA 98103
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
32 Bar and Grill (Seattle Kraken Official Restaurant)
No Reviews
10601 5th Ave. NE Seattle, WA 98125
View restaurant