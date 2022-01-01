Teriyaki chicken in Seattle

Seattle restaurants that serve teriyaki chicken

Anju Bar and Eatery image

 

Anju Bar and Eatery

9641 15th Ave SW, Seattle

Avg 4.6 (102 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Spicy Chicken Teriyaki bowl$10.50
Classic Seattle teriyaki spicy chicken bowl with rice. 2 star spice level. Not gluten-free. **Limited quantities each day.**
More about Anju Bar and Eatery
Normandy Teriyaki image

 

Normandy Teriyaki

17841 1st Ave S, Normandy Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Teriyaki$11.49
Chicken Teriyaki
Spicy Chicken Teriyaki$12.49
Spicy Chicken Teriyaki
More about Normandy Teriyaki
Chicken Teriyaki image

 

Grillbird

6501 35th Ave Sw, Seattle

Avg 4.6 (1415 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Teriyaki$12.60
Grilled Halal certified boneless chicken thigh. Served with gluten-free teriyaki sauce. . Choice of white or brown rice and choice of two sides.
More about Grillbird
Item pic

 

Teriyaki & Wok

324 Broadway E, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (1316 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Chicken Teriyaki$15.99
Grilled chicken in our gourmet spicy sauce, served with rice and salad.
Chicken Teriyaki$13.99
Fresh, tender, and delicious chicken thighs, marinated with our gourmet homemade teriyaki sauce, served with fresh salad and steamed rice.
More about Teriyaki & Wok

