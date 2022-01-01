Teriyaki chicken in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve teriyaki chicken
More about Anju Bar and Eatery
Anju Bar and Eatery
9641 15th Ave SW, Seattle
|Spicy Chicken Teriyaki bowl
|$10.50
Classic Seattle teriyaki spicy chicken bowl with rice. 2 star spice level. Not gluten-free. **Limited quantities each day.**
More about Normandy Teriyaki
Normandy Teriyaki
17841 1st Ave S, Normandy Park
|Chicken Teriyaki
|$11.49
Chicken Teriyaki
|Spicy Chicken Teriyaki
|$12.49
Spicy Chicken Teriyaki
More about Grillbird
Grillbird
6501 35th Ave Sw, Seattle
|Chicken Teriyaki
|$12.60
Grilled Halal certified boneless chicken thigh. Served with gluten-free teriyaki sauce. . Choice of white or brown rice and choice of two sides.
More about Teriyaki & Wok
Teriyaki & Wok
324 Broadway E, Seattle
|Spicy Chicken Teriyaki
|$15.99
Grilled chicken in our gourmet spicy sauce, served with rice and salad.
|Chicken Teriyaki
|$13.99
Fresh, tender, and delicious chicken thighs, marinated with our gourmet homemade teriyaki sauce, served with fresh salad and steamed rice.