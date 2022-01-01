Clams in Seattle

Seattle restaurants that serve clams

Clam Dip and Chips image

 

Westward

2501 N Northlake Way, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Clam Dip and Chips$13.00
House made spicy clam dip. Served with house made chips.
More about Westward
e21dbb25-1c0d-45d5-92da-964d3ab12395 image

SEAFOOD

Taylor Shellfish Farms

1521 Melrose Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (1137 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
*Clams (1LB)$6.75
More about Taylor Shellfish Farms
Item pic

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Daniel's Broiler - Downtown

808 Howell Street, Seattle

Avg 3.8 (333 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CLAM CHOWDER - BOWL$14.00
creamy Northwest-style
More about Daniel's Broiler - Downtown
Clams (1lb) image

 

Taylor Shellfish Farms

124 Republican Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Clams (1lb)$6.20
More about Taylor Shellfish Farms
Creamy Clam and Bacon Chowder image

FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS

Seatown Rub Shack & FishFry

2010 Western Ave, Seattle

Avg 4 (1679 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Creamy Clam & Bacon Chowder
spiced bacon goldfish crackers
More about Seatown Rub Shack & FishFry
CLAM CHOWDER - BOWL image

 

Daniel's Broiler - Lake Union

809 Fairview Place N, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CLAM CHOWDER - BOWL$14.00
creamy Northwest-style
More about Daniel's Broiler - Lake Union
CLAM CHOWDER - BOWL image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Daniel's Broiler - Leschi

200 Lake Washington Blvd, Seattle

Avg 4.1 (4078 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CLAM CHOWDER - BOWL$14.00
creamy Northwest-style
More about Daniel's Broiler - Leschi
CLAM CHOWDAH image

PIZZA

MOTO

4526 42ND AVE SW, Seattle

Avg 5 (56 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CLAM CHOWDAH$24.00
cheese blend, Manilla Clams, smoked bacon, sweet onion, garlic crunch, Béchamel sauce, hot chili crunch oil.
More about MOTO
Item pic

 

Pike Place Chowder

1530 Post Alley, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
New England Clam Chowder$8.25
Voted "Nation's Best", clams, bacon, cream, and spices
FROZEN New England Clam (32 oz. / 1 Quart)$20.95
FROZEN 32 oz (1 quart) chowder, ready to heat-and-eat or freeze up to 6 months. The same award-winning recipe served in our restaurants. Meaty clams flavored with bacon, cream, and a secret blend of herbs and spices. Inducted into the Great Chowder Cook-Off Hall of Fame. Ingredients: Bacon (pork), Chopped Ocean Clams, Bacon, Potatoes, Celery, Onion, Thyme, White Pepper, Sea Salt, Clam Stock, Half-and-Half, Butter, Flour. Contents are perishable: freeze or refrigerate within two hours of delivery. Follow heating instructions carefully.
More about Pike Place Chowder

