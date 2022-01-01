Clams in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve clams
Westward
2501 N Northlake Way, Seattle
|Clam Dip and Chips
|$13.00
House made spicy clam dip. Served with house made chips.
SEAFOOD
Taylor Shellfish Farms
1521 Melrose Ave, Seattle
|*Clams (1LB)
|$6.75
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Daniel's Broiler - Downtown
808 Howell Street, Seattle
|CLAM CHOWDER - BOWL
|$14.00
creamy Northwest-style
Taylor Shellfish Farms
124 Republican Street, Seattle
|Clams (1lb)
|$6.20
FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS
Seatown Rub Shack & FishFry
2010 Western Ave, Seattle
|Creamy Clam & Bacon Chowder
spiced bacon goldfish crackers
Daniel's Broiler - Lake Union
809 Fairview Place N, Seattle
|CLAM CHOWDER - BOWL
|$14.00
creamy Northwest-style
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Daniel's Broiler - Leschi
200 Lake Washington Blvd, Seattle
|CLAM CHOWDER - BOWL
|$14.00
creamy Northwest-style
PIZZA
MOTO
4526 42ND AVE SW, Seattle
|CLAM CHOWDAH
|$24.00
cheese blend, Manilla Clams, smoked bacon, sweet onion, garlic crunch, Béchamel sauce, hot chili crunch oil.
Pike Place Chowder
1530 Post Alley, Seattle
|New England Clam Chowder
|$8.25
Voted "Nation's Best", clams, bacon, cream, and spices
|FROZEN New England Clam (32 oz. / 1 Quart)
|$20.95
FROZEN 32 oz (1 quart) chowder, ready to heat-and-eat or freeze up to 6 months. The same award-winning recipe served in our restaurants. Meaty clams flavored with bacon, cream, and a secret blend of herbs and spices. Inducted into the Great Chowder Cook-Off Hall of Fame. Ingredients: Bacon (pork), Chopped Ocean Clams, Bacon, Potatoes, Celery, Onion, Thyme, White Pepper, Sea Salt, Clam Stock, Half-and-Half, Butter, Flour. Contents are perishable: freeze or refrigerate within two hours of delivery. Follow heating instructions carefully.