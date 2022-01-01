Quesadillas in Seattle

Matador Quesadilla image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Matador

5410 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle

Avg 3.7 (1153 reviews)
Takeout
Matador Quesadilla$9.50
Large flour tortilla filled with Monterey Jack cheese, fresh pico de gallo, and choice of protein. Served with cilantro-lime sour cream and fresh guacamole.
More about The Matador
Quesadilla image

 

Poquitos Capitol Hill

1000 E Pike St, Seattle

Avg 4 (2466 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Quesadilla$14.00
Monterey cheese in a flour tortilla. Topped with guajillo crema, pico de gallo, and cilantro. (v)(g)
More about Poquitos Capitol Hill
Rosita's Mexican Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

Rosita's Mexican Restaurant

7210 Woodlawn Ave NE, Seattle

Avg 4 (454 reviews)
Takeout
Quesadilla Mexicana$11.00
Flour tortilla filled with melted Jack cheese. Served with fresh guacamole, sour cream and tomatoes.
More about Rosita's Mexican Restaurant
Matador Quesadilla image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Matador

4546 California Ave SW, Seattle

Avg 4.7 (1006 reviews)
Takeout
Matador Quesadilla$9.50
Large flour tortilla filled with Monterey Jack cheese, fresh pico de gallo, and choice of protein. Served with cilantro-lime sour cream and fresh guacamole.
More about The Matador
Quesadilla Appetizer image

 

EL CAMINO

607 N 35th St, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (1439 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Quesadilla Appetizer$10.50
grilled, hand made masa tortillas, four
mexican cheeses, cilantro pesto, guacamole
(GF) (VEG)
More about EL CAMINO
El Buho image

 

El Buho

9640 A 16th ave SW, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quesadilla$12.00
Green Quesadilla$14.00
More about El Buho
Quesadilla image

 

Fonda La Catrina

5905 Airport Way S, Seattle

Avg 4.2 (2522 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Quesadilla$10.00
Flour tortilla, monterrey jack cheese, guacamole & pico
More about Fonda La Catrina
*Quesadilla image

 

Agua Verde Cafe

1303 NE Boat Street, Seattle

Avg 4 (2445 reviews)
Takeout
*Quesadilla$9.00
flour tortilla with Monterey jack & cheddar cheese
More about Agua Verde Cafe
Yard Quesadilla image

TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Yard Cafe

8313 Greenwood Ave N, Seattle

Avg 4.2 (1042 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Yard Quesadilla$14.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of filling, a blend of cheese, and refried beans. Topped with pico de gallo, crema, and cotija.
More about The Yard Cafe
Item pic

SALADS

Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar

1150 Southcenter Mall, Tukwila

Avg 4.1 (4114 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Quesadilla
Flour tortilla, jack cheese, tomatoes, onions, jalapenos
More about Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar
Quesadilla image

 

Mercado Luna

422 E Pine St, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (1013 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Quesadilla$6.00
Flour tortilla with melted cheese; served with sides of Mexican chipotle cream and guacamole.
More about Mercado Luna
Vallarta Quesadilla image

BURRITOS

La Palmera

901 Mercer St, Seattle

Avg 4.6 (4604 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Vallarta Quesadilla$17.00
Two Large flour tortillas filled with choice of meat, Jack cheese and garnished with lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, onions, olives, guacamole and sour cream.
More about La Palmera
Chicken Quesadilla image

 

Cactus Restaurant

350 Terry Avenue North, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Quesadilla$15.00
Bacon, poblano chile rajas, jack cheese, buttermilk crema, green onions, charred tomato salsa.
More about Cactus Restaurant
084062b9-874b-4a81-a34c-fa588f9c4688 image

SEAFOOD

El Sirenito

5901 Airport Way S, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (404 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Quesadilla$10.00
flour tortilla, Monterrey Jack cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole
More about El Sirenito
Kid's Quesadilla image

TACOS

Rocket Taco

602 19th Ave. E., Seattle

Avg 5 (21 reviews)
Takeout
Kid's Quesadilla$6.00
10" Flour tortilla filled with melted Mexican cheese, served with a side of smoky beans.
Quesadilla$13.00
Your choice of filling with melted Mexican cheese served with a side of lime crema, pico and smoky beans.
More about Rocket Taco
Restaurant banner

 

Jackalope Tex-Mex

4868 Rainier Ave S, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kid Quesadilla$6.00
More about Jackalope Tex-Mex

