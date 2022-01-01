Quesadillas in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve quesadillas
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Matador
5410 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle
|Matador Quesadilla
|$9.50
Large flour tortilla filled with Monterey Jack cheese, fresh pico de gallo, and choice of protein. Served with cilantro-lime sour cream and fresh guacamole.
Poquitos Capitol Hill
1000 E Pike St, Seattle
|Quesadilla
|$14.00
Monterey cheese in a flour tortilla. Topped with guajillo crema, pico de gallo, and cilantro. (v)(g)
FRENCH FRIES
Rosita's Mexican Restaurant
7210 Woodlawn Ave NE, Seattle
|Quesadilla Mexicana
|$11.00
Flour tortilla filled with melted Jack cheese. Served with fresh guacamole, sour cream and tomatoes.
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The Matador
4546 California Ave SW, Seattle
|Matador Quesadilla
|$9.50
Large flour tortilla filled with Monterey Jack cheese, fresh pico de gallo, and choice of protein. Served with cilantro-lime sour cream and fresh guacamole.
EL CAMINO
607 N 35th St, Seattle
|Quesadilla Appetizer
|$10.50
grilled, hand made masa tortillas, four
mexican cheeses, cilantro pesto, guacamole
(GF) (VEG)
Fonda La Catrina
5905 Airport Way S, Seattle
|Quesadilla
|$10.00
Flour tortilla, monterrey jack cheese, guacamole & pico
Agua Verde Cafe
1303 NE Boat Street, Seattle
|*Quesadilla
|$9.00
flour tortilla with Monterey jack & cheddar cheese
TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Yard Cafe
8313 Greenwood Ave N, Seattle
|Yard Quesadilla
|$14.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of filling, a blend of cheese, and refried beans. Topped with pico de gallo, crema, and cotija.
SALADS
Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar
1150 Southcenter Mall, Tukwila
|Quesadilla
Flour tortilla, jack cheese, tomatoes, onions, jalapenos
Mercado Luna
422 E Pine St, Seattle
|Quesadilla
|$6.00
Flour tortilla with melted cheese; served with sides of Mexican chipotle cream and guacamole.
BURRITOS
La Palmera
901 Mercer St, Seattle
|Vallarta Quesadilla
|$17.00
Two Large flour tortillas filled with choice of meat, Jack cheese and garnished with lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, onions, olives, guacamole and sour cream.
Cactus Restaurant
350 Terry Avenue North, Seattle
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$15.00
Bacon, poblano chile rajas, jack cheese, buttermilk crema, green onions, charred tomato salsa.
SEAFOOD
El Sirenito
5901 Airport Way S, Seattle
|Quesadilla
|$10.00
flour tortilla, Monterrey Jack cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole
TACOS
Rocket Taco
602 19th Ave. E., Seattle
|Kid's Quesadilla
|$6.00
10" Flour tortilla filled with melted Mexican cheese, served with a side of smoky beans.
|Quesadilla
|$13.00
Your choice of filling with melted Mexican cheese served with a side of lime crema, pico and smoky beans.