PIZZA

MR PIG

$22.00

Lechon kawali (Filipino pork belly), spicy pork sausage, Onion, MOTO cheese blend, topped with calamansi lime sauce and MR PIG sauce

PEPPERONI

$22.00

Pepperoni, MOTO cheese blend, and tomato sauce

KISSD

$19.00

Pepperoni, spicy sausage, MOTO cheese blend, and tomato sauce topped with spicy honey

THE ALL IN

$23.00

Hot sausage, beef, pepperoni, MOTO cheese blend, onions, green peppers, olives, and tomato sauce

CHEESE

$16.00

MOTO cheese blend and tomato sauce

CRAB!

$29.00

Fresh Dungeness crab, MOTO cheese blend, butter, dill, lemon, thyme, and sea salt

ROOT

$19.00

Mushroom mix, MOTO cheese blend, black olives, onion, and tomato sauce, all topped with a balsamic glaze

PLANT

$18.00

Seasonal greens, cabbage, MOTO cheese blend, garlic sauce, tomato sauce, sea salt, and black sesame seeds

CLAM CHOWDAH

$24.00

Clam, smoked bacon, MOTO cheese blend, chives, CHOWDAH SWAUCE, topped with hot garlic chili oil

SHRIMP

$26.00

Spicy shrimp topped with pineapple, chives, pineapple pesto, chili oil and yellow pepper sauce

VEGAN PIZZA

VEGAN PEPPERONI

$22.00

Vegan pepperoni, vegan cheese blend, and tomato sauce

VEGAN CHEESE

$16.00

Vegan cheese blend and tomato sauce

VEGAN KISSD

$19.00

Vegan pepperoni, vegan sausage, vegan cheese blend, and tomato sauce topped with spicy honey

VEGAN PLANT

$18.00

Seasonal greens, cabbage, vegan cheese blend, garlic sauce, tomato sauce, sea salt, and black sesame seeds

VEGAN ROOT

$19.00

Mushroom mix, vegan cheese blend, black olives, onion, and tomato sauce, all topped with a balsamic glaze