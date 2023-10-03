Gourmondo Café - Omeros 201 Elliott Ave W
201 Elliott Ave W
Seattle, WA 98119
Hot Coffee
Brewed Coffee
Cafe au Lait
Caramel Macchiato
Honey Lavender Latte
Chemex & Cortado
Cold Coffee
Caramel Macchiato
Honey Lavender
Hot Drinks
Caramel Apple Spice
Hot Chocolate
Steamed Apple Juice
White Hot Chocolate
Cold Drinks
Italian Soda
Espresso
Hot Espresso
Espresso Single
$3.00
Espresso Double
$3.25
Espresso Triple
$3.45
Espresso Quad
$3.75
Espresso Con Panna Single
$3.05
Espresso Con Panna Double
$3.35
Espresso Con Panna Triple
$3.55
Espresso Con Panna Quad
$3.85
Espresso Macchiato Single
$3.05
Espresso Macchiato Double
$3.35
Espresso Macchiato Triple
$3.55
Espresso Macchiato Quad
$3.85
Cold Espresso
Espresso Single
$3.00
Espresso Double
$3.25
Espresso Triple
$3.45
Espresso Quad
$3.75
Espresso Con Panna Single
$3.05
Espresso Con Panna Double
$3.35
Espresso Con Panna Triple
$3.55
Espresso Con Panna Quad
$3.85
Espresso Macchiato Single
$3.05
Espresso Macchiato Double
$3.35
Espresso Macchiato Triple
$3.55
Espresso Macchiato Quad
$3.85
Hot Tea
Chai Tea Latte
Jasmine Silver Tips
Lord Bergamot
Mao Feng Shui
Peppermint Leaves
British Brunch
Matcha Tea Latte
Iced Tea
Chai Tea Latte
Matcha Tea Latte
Exceptional ( Black)
Hibiscus Mango
Pinapple (Green)
Bakery
Bar
Croissant
Ding Dong
Galette
Hand Pie
Breakfast
Biscuit
Oats
Lunch
Bowls
Salad
Aegean Greek Salad
$10.95
Antipasto Chop Salad
$10.95
Caesar With Roasted Chicken Salad
$10.95
Cobb Salad
$10.95
Gourmondo Salad
$10.95
Sesame Lychee Chicken Salad
$10.95
Shaker - Caprese
$6.95
Shaker - Israeli Couscous
$5.95
Shaker - Caesar
$4.95
Shaker - Mixed Greens
$4.95Out of stock
Shaker - Quinoa & Black Bean
$5.95
Falafel Salad
$10.95
Southwest Steak Salad
$12.95
Sandwiches
Caprese Sandwich
$9.95
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
$6.95
Lemon Garlic Chicken Sandwich
$9.95
Olivia Sandwich
$9.95
Philly Sandwich
$9.95
Pork Bahn Mi Sandwich
$9.95
Spiced Chicken Sandwich
$9.95
Sumac Vegetable Sandwich
$9.95
Tofu Bahn Mi Sandwich
$9.95
Turkey & Bacon Sandwich
$9.95
PB&J Sandwich
$7.95
Chicken Caesar Wrap
$9.25
Cuban Spiced Braised Pork Sandwich
$9.95
Turkey Club Sandwich
$10.95
Egg Salad Sandwich
$9.95
Cucumber, Dill & Watercress Sandwich
$9.95
Flank Steak Slider
$4.25
Bavarian Ham Sandwich
$9.95
Chicken Curry Sandwich
$9.95
Soups
Tomato Bisque Bowl
$6.55
Tomato Bisque Add Bowl
$5.55
Tomato Bisque Cup
$4.35
Tomato Bisque Add Cup
$3.35
Minestrone Bowl
$6.55
Minestrone Add Bowl
$5.55
Minestrone Cup
$4.35
Minestrone Add Cup
$3.35
Summer Corn Chowder Bowl
$6.55
Summer Corn Chowder Add Bowl
$5.55
Summer Corn Chowder Cup
$4.35
Summer Corn Chowder Add Cup
$3.35
RTE
RTE - Bar
Clif Builder - Chocolate Mint
$2.95
Clif Builder - Chocolate Peanut Butter
$2.95
Clif Builder - Vanilla Almond
$2.95
Go Macro - Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip
$3.95
Go Macro - Coconut Almond Butter Chocolate Chips
$3.95
Kind - Caramel Almond Sea Salt
$2.95
Kind - Dark Choc Almond Coconut
$2.95
Kind - Fruit and Nut
$2.95
Rx Bar - Banana Chocolate Walnut
$3.75
Rx Bar - Chocolate Chip
$3.75
RxBar - Blueberry
$3.75
That's It - Apple Blueberry
$2.45
That's It: Apple + Cherry
$2.45
RTE - Candy
Altoids Smalls - Peppermint
$2.45
Hammond's - Licorice Black
$5.75
Hammond's - Licorice Strawberry
$5.75
Hi Chew - Green Apple
$1.45
Hi Chew - Mango
$1.45
Hi Chew - Sweet & Sour Watermelon
$1.45
Jila - Gum
$1.95
Paradigm - Albanese - Gummi Bears 7oz
$3.75
Paradigm - Albanese - Gummies Peach Rings 7oz
$3.75
Paradigm - Albanese - Mini Gummi Worms Bears 7oz
$3.75
Paradigm - Albanese - 12 Flavor Sour Gummi Bears 7oz
$3.75
RTE - Chips
RTE - Chocolate
Jcoco - Boharat Spice 1oz
$3.50
Jcoco - Contamana Cacao 1oz
$3.50
Jcoco - Himalayan Salt + Toffee 1oz
$3.50
Jcoco - Mango Plantain 1oz
$3.50
Kit-Kat
$1.45
M&Ms
$1.45
M&Ms Peanut
$1.45
Paradigm - Theo - Peanut Butter Cups 1.3oz
$3.95
Reeses Peanut Butter Cups
$1.45
Snickers
$1.45
Spinnaker - 70% Belize with 2 Bar Bourbon
$13.00
Twix
$1.45
RTE - Cookies
RTE - Frozen
RTE - Popcorn
RTE - Refrigerated
Babybel - Mini Original Cheese
$1.25
Beecher's singles
$1.75
Ellenos - Muesli
$5.95
Ellenos 5oz Marionberry
$3.95
Ellenos Seosonal 7 oz.
$4.95
Oh Snap! - Gone Dilly Fresh Whole Kosher Dill pickle
$2.75
Olli - Calabrese & Asiago
$5.45
Olli - Genoa & Fontina
$5.45
Olli - Prosciutto & Mozzarella
$5.45
Oloves - Basil & Garlic 1.1oz
$2.25
Sabra - Avocado Toast
$4.25
Wilcox Hard Boiled Eggs-2 Pack
$2.50
RTE - Snacks
RTE- Nuts
RTE Pizza
RTE Sri Bella
RTD
RTD - Energy
RTD - Soda
RTD - Sparkling Water
RTD - Water
Alcohol
Beer
Cider
Seltzer
Wine
Browne - Brute Rose Can
$12.00
Bottle - XO Bubbly | Rose
$50.00
Glass - XO Bubbly | Rose
$12.00
Browne - Cabernet Sauvignon Can
$12.00
Bottle - Angels & Cowboy | Red
$50.00
Glass - Angels & Cowboy | Red
$12.00
Bottle - Coeur de Terre | Pinot Noir
$50.00
Glass - Coeur de Terre | Pinot Noir
$12.00
Browne - Chardonnay Can
$12.00
Bottle - Parducci Cellars | Chardonnay
$40.00
Glass - Parducci Cellars | Chardonnay
$10.00
Bottle - Velante | Pinot Grigio
$40.00
Glass - Velante | Pinot Grigio
$10.00
Bag Seattle
Bag
