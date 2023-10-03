Hot Coffee

Americano

Americano 8oz

$3.55

Americano 12oz

$3.65

Americano 16oz

$3.95

Americano 20oz

$4.45

Brewed Coffee

Brewed Coffee 8oz

$2.85

Brewed Coffee 12oz

$2.95

Brewed Coffee 16oz

$3.45

Brewed Coffee 20oz

$3.65

Cafe au Lait

Cafe Au Lait 8oz

$3.65

Cafe Au Lait 12 oz

$3.75

Cafe Au Lait 16oz

$4.25

Cafe Au Lait 20oz

$4.45

Cappuccino

Cappuccino 8oz

$4.35

Cappuccino 12oz

$4.45

Cappuccino 16oz

$4.75

Cappuccino 20oz

$5.25

Caramel Macchiato

Caramel Macchiato 8oz

$4.85

Caramel Macchiato 12oz

$4.95

Caramel Macchiato 16oz

$5.45

Caramel Macchiato 20oz

$5.95

EggNog Latte

Eggnog Latte 8oz

$4.85

Eggnog Latte 12oz

$4.95

Eggnog Latte 16oz

$5.45

Eggnog Latte 20oz

$5.75

Honey Lavender Latte

Honey Lavender Latte 8oz

$4.95

Honey Lavender Latte 12oz

$5.05

Honey Lavender Latte 16oz

$5.75

Honey Lavender Latte 20oz

$6.05

Latte

Latte 8oz

$4.25

Latte 12oz

$4.50

Latte 16oz

$4.95

Latte 20oz

$5.50

Mocha

Mocha 8oz

$4.95

Mocha 12oz

$5.25

Mocha 16oz

$5.50

Mocha 20oz

$5.95

White Mocha

White Mocha 8oz

$5.35

White Mocha 12oz

$5.45

White Mocha 16oz

$5.95

White Mocha 20oz

$6.25

Chemex & Cortado

Chemex

$4.50

Cortado

$3.75

Cold Coffee

Americano

Iced Americano 12oz

$3.65

Iced Americano 16oz

$3.95

Iced Americano 20oz

$4.45

Caramel Macchiato

Iced Caramel Macchiato 12oz

$4.95

Iced Caramel Macchiato 16oz

$5.45

Iced Caramel Macchiato 20oz

$5.95

Eggnog Latte

Iced Eggnog Latte 12oz

$4.95

Iced Eggnog Latte 16oz

$5.45

Iced Eggnog Latte 20oz

$5.75

Honey Lavender

Iced Honey Lavender Latte 12oz

$5.05

Iced Honey Lavender Latte 16oz

$5.75

Iced Honey Lavender Latte 20oz

$6.05

Latte

Iced Latte 12oz

$4.50

Iced Latte 16oz

$4.95

Iced Latte 20oz

$5.50

Mocha

Iced Mocha 12oz

$5.25

Iced Mocha 16oz

$5.50

Iced Mocha 20oz

$5.95

White Mocha

White Mocha 12oz

$5.45

White Mocha 16oz

$5.95

White Mocha 20oz

$6.25

Cold Brew

Cold Brew 12oz

$4.45

Cold Brew 16oz

$4.75

Cold Brew 20oz

$5.25

Nitro Cold Brew

Nitro Cold Brew 12z

$5.45

Nitro Cold Brew 16oz

$5.75

Nitro Cold Brew 20oz

$6.05

Hot Drinks

Caramel Apple Spice

Caramel Apple Spice 8 oz

$4.65

Caramel Apple Spice 12 oz

$4.75

Caramel Apple Spice 16 oz

$5.25

Caramel Apple Spice 20 oz

$5.45

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate 8oz

$3.85

Hot Chocolate 12oz

$3.95

Hot Chocolate 16oz

$4.45

Hot Chocolate 20oz

$4.65

Steamed Apple Juice

Steamed Apple Juice 8oz

$2.85

Steamed Apple Juice 12oz

$2.95

Steamed Apple Juice 16oz

$3.25

Steamed Apple Juice 20oz

$3.45

Steamed Milk

Steamed Milk 8oz

$2.85

Steamed Milk 12oz

$2.95

Steamed Milk 16oz

$3.25

Steamed Milk 20oz

$3.45

White Hot Chocolate

White Hot Chocolate 8oz

$4.65

White Hot Chocolate 12oz

$4.75

White Hot Chocolate 16oz

$5.25

White Hot Chocolate 20oz

$5.45

Cold Drinks

Orange Juice

Orange Juice 12oz

$3.65

Orange Juice 16oz

$3.75

Orange Juice 20oz

$4.00

Apple Juice

Apple Juice 12oz

$2.95

Apple Juice 16oz

$3.25

Apple Juice 20oz

$3.45

Cold Milk

Cold Milk 12oz

$2.95

Cold Milk 16oz

$3.25

Cold Milk 20oz

$3.45

Lemonade

Lemonade 12oz

$3.65

Lemonade 16oz

$3.75

Lemonade 20oz

$4.00

Italian Soda

Italian Soda 20oz

$4.35

Espresso

Hot Espresso

Espresso Single

$3.00

Espresso Double

$3.25

Espresso Triple

$3.45

Espresso Quad

$3.75

Espresso Con Panna Single

$3.05

Espresso Con Panna Double

$3.35

Espresso Con Panna Triple

$3.55

Espresso Con Panna Quad

$3.85

Espresso Macchiato Single

$3.05

Espresso Macchiato Double

$3.35

Espresso Macchiato Triple

$3.55

Espresso Macchiato Quad

$3.85

Cold Espresso

Espresso Single

$3.00

Espresso Double

$3.25

Espresso Triple

$3.45

Espresso Quad

$3.75

Espresso Con Panna Single

$3.05

Espresso Con Panna Double

$3.35

Espresso Con Panna Triple

$3.55

Espresso Con Panna Quad

$3.85

Espresso Macchiato Single

$3.05

Espresso Macchiato Double

$3.35

Espresso Macchiato Triple

$3.55

Espresso Macchiato Quad

$3.85

Hot Tea

Big Hibiscus

Big Hibiscus 8oz

$3.35

Big Hibiscus 12oz

$3.45

Big Hibiscus 16oz

$3.65

Big Hibiscus 20oz

$3.75

Chai Tea Latte

Chai Tea Latte 8oz

$4.55

Chai Tea Latte 12oz

$4.65

Chai Tea Latte 16oz

$5.25

Chai Tea Latte 20oz

$5.65

Fez

Fez 8oz

$3.35

Fez 12oz

$3.45

Fez 16oz

$3.65

Fez 20oz

$3.75

Jasmine Silver Tips

Jasmine Silver Tips 8oz

$3.35

Jasmine Silver Tips 12oz

$3.45

Jasmine Silver Tips 16oz

$3.65

Jasmine Silver Tips 20oz

$3.75

Lord Bergamot

Lord Bergamot 8oz

$3.35

Lord Bergamot 12oz

$3.45

Lord Bergamot 16oz

$3.65

Lord Bergamot 20oz

$3.75

Mao Feng Shui

Mao Feng Shui 8oz

$3.35

Mao Feng Shui 12oz

$3.45

Mao Feng Shui 16oz

$3.65

Mao Feng Shui 20oz

$3.75

Meadow

Meadow 8oz

$3.35

Meadow 12oz

$3.45

Meadow 16oz

$3.65

Meadow 20oz

$3.75

Peppermint Leaves

Peppermint Leaves 8oz

$3.35

Peppermint Leaves 12oz

$3.45

Peppermint Leaves 16oz

$3.65

Peppermint Leaves 20oz

$3.75

Tea Latte

Tea Latte 8oz

$4.55

Tea Latte 12oz

$4.65

Tea Latte 16oz

$5.25

Tea Latte 20oz

$5.65

British Brunch

British Brunch 8oz

$3.35

British Brunch 12oz

$3.45

British Brunch 16oz

$3.65

British Brunch 20oz

$3.75

Masala Chai

Masala Chai 8oz

$3.35

Masala Chai 12oz

$3.45

Masala Chai 16oz

$3.65

Masala Chai 20oz

$3.75

Matcha Tea Latte

Matcha Tea Latte 8oz

$4.55

Matcha Tea Latte 12oz

$4.65

Matcha Tea Latte 16oz

$5.25

Matcha Tea Latte 20oz

$5.65

Iced Tea

Chai Tea Latte

Chai Tea Latte 12oz Iced

$4.65

Chai Tea Latte 16oz Iced

$5.25

Chai Tea Latte 20oz Iced

$5.65

Matcha Tea Latte

Matcha Tea Latte 12oz Iced

$4.65

Matcha Tea Latte 16oz Iced

$5.25

Matcha Tea Latte 20oz Iced

$5.65

Tea Latte

Tea Latte 12oz Iced

$4.65

Tea Latte 16oz Iced

$5.25

Tea Latte 20oz Iced

$5.65

Exceptional ( Black)

Exceptional (Black) 12oz Iced

$3.45

Exceptional (Black) 16oz Iced

$3.95

Exceptional (Black) 20oz Iced

$4.25

Hibiscus Mango

Hibiscus Mango ( Herbal) 12oz Iced

$3.45

Hibiscus Mango ( Herbal) 16oz Iced

$3.95

Hibiscus Mango ( Herbal) 20oz Iced

$4.25

Pinapple (Green)

Pineapple (Green) 12oz Iced

$3.45

Pineapple (Green) 16oz Iced

$3.95

Pineapple (Green) 20oz Iced

$4.25

Bakery

Bar

Brownie

$3.55

Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.95

Molasses Cookie

$2.95

Seasonal Sugar Cookie

$2.95

Croissant

Butter Croissant

$3.50

Almond Croissant

$3.95

Chocolate Croissant

$3.95

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$3.95

Danish

Cherry Cheese Danish

$3.95

Ding Dong

Classic Chocolate Ding Dong

$3.95

Doughnut

Top Pot Mini Classic Glazed Doughnut

$1.95

Top Pot Mini Classic Glazed Doughnut X 3

$4.95

Galette

Cherry Almond Galette

$3.25

Hand Pie

Peach Rhubarb Pie

$4.50

Loaf

Gluten Free Lemon Loaf

$3.95

Muffin

Gluten Free Vegan Almond Poppyseed Muffin

$4.95

Gluten Free Vegan Ube Muffin

$4.95

Scone

Hazelnut Cranberry Scone

$3.45

Breakfast

Bagel

Impossible & Just Egg Breakfast Bagel

$9.95

Bagel & Lox Sandwich

$10.95

Biscuit

Bacon & Cheddar Biscuit

$4.95

Wraps

Bacon & Egg Wrap

$8.25

Veggie Wrap

$8.25

Frittata

Vegetable Frittata

$3.95

Chicken Apple Sausage & Cheese Frittata

$3.95

Fruit Cup

Strawberry Fruit Cup

$3.95

Mixed Fruit Fruit Cup

$3.95

Oats

Apricot & Pecan Oatmeal

$3.50

Brown Sugar & Cinnamon Oatmeal

$3.50

Dried Cherry & Almond Oatmeal

$3.50

Overnight Oats - With Chia

$4.95

Overnight Oats - Coconut Ginger

$6.25

Overnight Oats - Almond Butter & Jelly

$5.25

Lunch

Bowls

Antioxidant Bowl

$10.95

Mediterranean Chicken Bowl

$10.95

Lemongrass Tofu Noodle Bowl

$10.95

Soba Noodle Bowl

$10.95

Mushroom & Buckwheat Soba

$10.95

Mesquite Salmon Bowl

$14.95

BYO

BYO Lunch

$14.95

Salad

Aegean Greek Salad

$10.95

Antipasto Chop Salad

$10.95

Caesar With Roasted Chicken Salad

$10.95

Cobb Salad

$10.95

Gourmondo Salad

$10.95

Sesame Lychee Chicken Salad

$10.95

Shaker - Caprese

$6.95

Shaker - Israeli Couscous

$5.95

Shaker - Caesar

$4.95

Shaker - Mixed Greens

$4.95Out of stock

Shaker - Quinoa & Black Bean

$5.95

Falafel Salad

$10.95

Southwest Steak Salad

$12.95

Sandwiches

Caprese Sandwich

$9.95

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$6.95

Lemon Garlic Chicken Sandwich

$9.95

Olivia Sandwich

$9.95

Philly Sandwich

$9.95

Pork Bahn Mi Sandwich

$9.95

Spiced Chicken Sandwich

$9.95

Sumac Vegetable Sandwich

$9.95

Tofu Bahn Mi Sandwich

$9.95

Turkey & Bacon Sandwich

$9.95

PB&J Sandwich

$7.95

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.25

Cuban Spiced Braised Pork Sandwich

$9.95

Turkey Club Sandwich

$10.95

Egg Salad Sandwich

$9.95

Cucumber, Dill & Watercress Sandwich

$9.95

Flank Steak Slider

$4.25

Bavarian Ham Sandwich

$9.95

Chicken Curry Sandwich

$9.95

Soups

Tomato Bisque Bowl

$6.55

Tomato Bisque Add Bowl

$5.55

Tomato Bisque Cup

$4.35

Tomato Bisque Add Cup

$3.35

Minestrone Bowl

$6.55

Minestrone Add Bowl

$5.55

Minestrone Cup

$4.35

Minestrone Add Cup

$3.35

Summer Corn Chowder Bowl

$6.55

Summer Corn Chowder Add Bowl

$5.55

Summer Corn Chowder Cup

$4.35

Summer Corn Chowder Add Cup

$3.35

RTE

RTE - Bar

Clif Builder - Chocolate Mint

$2.95

Clif Builder - Chocolate Peanut Butter

$2.95

Clif Builder - Vanilla Almond

$2.95

Go Macro - Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip

$3.95

Go Macro - Coconut Almond Butter Chocolate Chips

$3.95

Kind - Caramel Almond Sea Salt

$2.95

Kind - Dark Choc Almond Coconut

$2.95

Kind - Fruit and Nut

$2.95

Rx Bar - Banana Chocolate Walnut

$3.75

Rx Bar - Chocolate Chip

$3.75

RxBar - Blueberry

$3.75

That's It - Apple Blueberry

$2.45

That's It: Apple + Cherry

$2.45

RTE - Candy

Altoids Smalls - Peppermint

$2.45

Hammond's - Licorice Black

$5.75

Hammond's - Licorice Strawberry

$5.75

Hi Chew - Green Apple

$1.45

Hi Chew - Mango

$1.45

Hi Chew - Sweet & Sour Watermelon

$1.45

Jila - Gum

$1.95

Paradigm - Albanese - Gummi Bears 7oz

$3.75

Paradigm - Albanese - Gummies Peach Rings 7oz

$3.75

Paradigm - Albanese - Mini Gummi Worms Bears 7oz

$3.75

Paradigm - Albanese - 12 Flavor Sour Gummi Bears 7oz

$3.75

RTE - Chips

GMD Chips - Sea Salt

$1.65

Kettle Chips - BBQ

$1.65

Kettle Chips - Jalapeno

$1.65

Kettle Chips - Salt & Vinegar

$1.65

Simple Portions - Garden Veggie Straws Sea Salt 5oz

$1.75

RTE - Chocolate

Jcoco - Boharat Spice 1oz

$3.50

Jcoco - Contamana Cacao 1oz

$3.50

Jcoco - Himalayan Salt + Toffee 1oz

$3.50

Jcoco - Mango Plantain 1oz

$3.50

Kit-Kat

$1.45

M&Ms

$1.45

M&Ms Peanut

$1.45

Paradigm - Theo - Peanut Butter Cups 1.3oz

$3.95

Reeses Peanut Butter Cups

$1.45

Snickers

$1.45

Spinnaker - 70% Belize with 2 Bar Bourbon

$13.00

Twix

$1.45

RTE - Cookies

Stonewall Kitchen Waffle Cookie - Cocoa Sea Salt Caramel

$1.95

Stonewall Kitchen Waffle Cookie - Maple Brown Butter

$1.95

RTE - Frozen

ICE Big Dipper Vanilla Cone (With Nuts)

$3.95

ICE Bomb Pop Original (RWB)

$3.95

ICE Cookies 'n Cream Bar

$2.95

ICE Fudge Bar

$2.95

ICE Orange Cream Bar

$2.95

ICE Snickers Bar

$4.50

ICE Sponge Bob (With Gumball Eyes)

$4.50

ICE Vanilla Sandwich

$3.95

RTE - Popcorn

Boom Chicka Pop - White Cheddar

$2.95

RTE - Ramen

Mike's Mighty - Chicken Ramen

$3.75

Mike's Mighty - Vegetable Ramen

$3.75

RTE - Refrigerated

Babybel - Mini Original Cheese

$1.25

Beecher's singles

$1.75

Ellenos - Muesli

$5.95

Ellenos 5oz Marionberry

$3.95

Ellenos Seosonal 7 oz.

$4.95

Oh Snap! - Gone Dilly Fresh Whole Kosher Dill pickle

$2.75

Olli - Calabrese & Asiago

$5.45

Olli - Genoa & Fontina

$5.45

Olli - Prosciutto & Mozzarella

$5.45

Oloves - Basil & Garlic 1.1oz

$2.25

Sabra - Avocado Toast

$4.25

Wilcox Hard Boiled Eggs-2 Pack

$2.50

RTE - Snacks

Archer - Mango Habanero

$9.95

Archer - Original

$9.95

Archer - Teriyaki

$9.95

Beecher's Crackers

$5.95

Ritrovo-Fresh Flavors Lily Pops - Truffle & Salt

$6.95

Snappers - Milk Chocolate

$6.95

RTE- Nuts

Sahale - Pomegranate Vanilla Cashew

$2.45

Sahale - Snack Size Classic Fruit N’ Nut Trail Mix, 1.5oz

$2.45

Sahale - Honey Almonds

$2.45

Wonderful Pistachios - Chili Roasted

$3.95

Wonderful Pistachios - Honey Roasted

$3.95

Wonderful Pistachios - Roasted & Salted

$3.95

RTE Pizza

Tutta Bella Margherita

$14.95

RTE Sri Bella

Sri Bella - Samosa Wrap

$8.95

Sri Bella - Breakfast Samosa Wrap

$8.95

Sri Bella - Naanza Chicken

$10.95

Sri Bella - Naanza Cheese

$9.95

RTD

RTD - Energy

Hiball - Grapefruit

$4.95

Hiball - Lemon Lime

$4.95

Hiball - Wild Berry

$4.95

Red Bull

$3.45

Red Bull Sugar Free

$3.45

RTD - Juice

Honest Kids - Apple Juice

$1.50

Tropicana - Orange Juice

$2.95

RTD - Kombucha

Iggy's Kombucha - Hawthorne Rose

$5.25

Iggy's Kombucha - Hibiscus Sage

$5.25

RTD - Soda

Coke

$1.45

Coke - Diet

$1.45

Coke - Mexican bottle

$2.45

Coke Zero

$1.50

Dr. Pepper

$1.45

Dry Soda - Cucumber

$2.45

Dry Soda - Vanilla

$2.45

Jones Soda - Orange

$2.95

Jones Soda - Root beer

$2.95

Olipop - Orange Squeeze

$2.95

Olipop - Strawberry Vanilla

$2.95

Olipop - Vintage Cola

$2.95

Rachel's Ginger Brew

$5.95

RTD - Sparkling Water

La Croix - Lime

$1.45

La Croix - Passionfruit

$1.45

La Croix - Tangerine

$1.45

Recess - Black Cherry

$6.95

Recess - Pomegranate Hibiscus

$6.95

San Pellegrino

$1.95

San Pellegrino - Limonata

$1.95

San Pellegrino - Rossa

$1.95

San Pellegrino Aranciata

$1.95

Topo Chico - Sparkling Mineral Water

$2.45

RTD - Tea

Pure Leaf - Black Tea

$3.00

Pure Leaf - Green Tea

$3.00

Ito En Tea - Ocha Can

$2.25

RTD - Water

Dasani

$1.50

Life Water

$2.25

Alcohol

Beer

2 Beers IPA

$6.00

Georgetown Bodhizafa

$6.00

Georgetown Rogers Pilsner

$6.00

Mac & Jack's Amber Ale

$6.00

pFriem IPA

$8.00

Rainier Lager

$5.00

Cider

Incline - Blood Orange

$7.00

Incline - Passion Guava

$7.00

Seattle Pineapple Agave

$7.00

Seattle Berry Rose

$7.00

Seltzer

San Juan Seltzer - Oregon Pear

$6.00

San Juan Seltzer - Peach Rose

$6.00

San Juan Seltzer - Raspberry Cran

$6.00

Wine

Browne - Brute Rose Can

$12.00

Bottle - XO Bubbly | Rose

$50.00

Glass - XO Bubbly | Rose

$12.00

Browne - Cabernet Sauvignon Can

$12.00

Bottle - Angels & Cowboy | Red

$50.00

Glass - Angels & Cowboy | Red

$12.00

Bottle - Coeur de Terre | Pinot Noir

$50.00

Glass - Coeur de Terre | Pinot Noir

$12.00

Browne - Chardonnay Can

$12.00

Bottle - Parducci Cellars | Chardonnay

$40.00

Glass - Parducci Cellars | Chardonnay

$10.00

Bottle - Velante | Pinot Grigio

$40.00

Glass - Velante | Pinot Grigio

$10.00

Bag Seattle

Bag

Bag

$0.10