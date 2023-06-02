Restaurant header imageView gallery

Uptown China

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

200 Queen Anne Ave N

Seattle, WA 98109

Main Menu

Appetizers

Ribs

$13.00

Made in house, bone in

Full BBQ Pork Tenderloin

$12.00

House made BBQ pork (sliced)

Half BBQ Pork Tenderloin

$7.00

Chinese Shrimp Ravioli

$12.00

With ginger scallion sauce

Duck Roll

$12.00

Mandarin Chicken Wings

$15.00

Wings with mandarin sauce

Pickled Vegetables

$7.00

Pot Stickers

$10.00

6 pieces. Uptown recipe with pork

Salt and Pepper Chicken Wings

$15.00

8 pieces. Uptown special marinate

Spicy Dragon Mushrooms

$14.00

Uptown Rangoon

$10.00

Deep-fried wanton with a cream cheese filling

Vegan Pot Stickers

$10.00

Spring Roll

$2.50

Each. Made from scratch in house

Beef

Beef with Broccoli

$17.00

Stir-fried with broccoli in Uptown's hoisin based sauce

Kung Pao Beef

$18.00

Mandarin Beef

$19.00

Stir-fried in Uptown's mandarin sauce

Mongolian Beef

$18.00

Sautéed with green onions in Uptown's mongo sauce, served on top of crispy noodle strings

Orange Beef

$19.00

Orange peels and dry chili stir-fried in Uptown's zesty orange sauce

Red Wine Steak and Mushroom

$35.00

Sesame Beef

$19.00

Deep-fried strips of beef stir-fried in Uptown's tangy sesame sauce

Taiwan Style Cubed Rib Eye

$35.00

Cubed rib-eye stir-fried with Uptown's red wine sauce served on a bed of green beans

Beef & Sautéed String Beans

$17.00

From the Sea

Broccoli Prawns

$20.00

Curry Prawns

$20.00

Happy Family

$20.00

Hunan Crispy Scallops

$35.00

Jade and Pearl Prawns

$20.00

Vegetables with shrimp in Uptown's white wine sauce

Kung Pao Prawns

$20.00

Moo Shu Shrimp

$17.00

Prawns & Sautéed String Beans

$20.00

Prawns with Cashew Nuts

$20.00

Prawns stir-fried with cashews and vegetables in Uptown's cashew sauce

Prawns with Lobster Sauce

$20.00

Steamed prawns drizzled with Uptown's sherry wine sauce

Prawns with Tangy Garlic Sauce

$20.00

Stir-fried with Uptown's garlic sauce

Salt and Pepper Prawns

$22.00

Sesame Prawns with Broccoli

$21.00

Fried prawns stir-fried in Uptown's tangy sesame sauce

Sesame Scallops

$35.00

With broccoli

Sweet and Sour Prawns

$20.00

Triple Delight

$20.00

Prawns, scallops, chicken, & veggies sautéed in a wine sauce

Walnut Prawns

$22.00

Prawns fried and tossed with Uptown's creamy signature sauce with candied walnuts

Yin-Yang Prawns

$22.00

With sautéed spinach. Choice of two prawns on top of a bed of spinach

Noodles

White Rice

$2.00

Brown Rice

$2.50

Beef Chow Fun

$17.00

Chicken Chow Fun

$17.00

Kung Pao Chicken Noodles

$15.00

Pan Fried Crispy Noodles

$17.00

Chicken, beef, shrimp & mixed veggies

Seafood Chow Fun

$17.00

Wide rice noodles, prawns, scallops & veggies

Singapore Rice Noodles

$15.00

10 ingredients with curry. Thin rice noodles sautéed with mixed vegetables, beef, chicken, and shrimp with uptown's dry curry sauce

Rice Noodles Ten Ingredient

$15.00

Mix of meats & vegetables

Lo Mein Ten Ingredient

$15.00

A mix of meats & vegetables

Beef Lo Mein

$14.00

BBQ PK Lo Mein

$14.00

Chicken Lo Mein

$14.00

Pork Lo Mein

$14.00

Vegetable Lo Mein

$14.00

Shrimp Lo Mein

$14.00

Tofu Lo Mein

$14.00

Pork

Moo-Shu Pork

$16.00

Make your own Chinese burrito. Stir-fried with an assortment of vegetables with soy-based sauce (4 pancakes)

Pecking Pork

$17.00

Pork & Sautéed String Beans

$16.00

Pork with Bell Peppers

$17.00

Stir-fried with red and green bell peppers with Uptown's hoisin based sauce

Sweet & Sour Pork

$16.00

Battered and fried with fruits and vegetables tossed in Uptown's home made sweet & sour sauce

Twice Cooked Pork

$16.00

Pork belly with cabbage. Sliced pork that is simmered and then stir-fried with vegetables in Uptown's Taiwan wine sauce

Poultry

Almond Chicken

$16.00

Deep-fried chicken cutlets served with Uptown's signature almond sauce

Black Bean Chicken

$16.00

Cashew Chicken

$16.00

Chang Sa Chicken

$17.00

Chicken & Sautéed String Beans

$16.00

Chicken and Snow Peas

$17.00

Chicken with Broccoli

$16.00

Battered and fried with fruits and vegetables tossed in Uptown's homemade sweet & sour sauce

Curry Cashew Chicken

$17.00

With sautéed beans, ok, it's not Chinese but very good

Garlic Chicken

$16.00

General Tso's Chicken

$17.00

Thick pieces of fried chicken sautéed with dry chili peppers in Uptown's signature sauce

Ginger Chicken

$16.00

House Special Chicken

$16.00

With veggies and white wine sauce

Kung Pao Chicken

$17.00

Best in Seattle. Diced chicken tossed with peanuts and dry chili, stir-fried in Uptown's spicy kung pao sauce

Lemon Chicken

$16.00

Deep-fried chicken cutlets served with Uptown's signature lemon sauce

Mongolian Chicken

$16.00

Moo-Shu Chicken

$16.00

Make your own Chinese burrito. Stir-fried with an assortment of vegetables in Uptown's soy-based sauce (4 pancakes)

Mushroom Chicken

$16.00

Orange Chicken

$17.00

Orange peels and dry chili stir-fried in Uptown's zesty orange sauce

Pat's Chicken

$16.00

Sesame Chicken

$17.00

