Uptown China
200 Queen Anne Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Popular Items
Main Menu
Appetizers
Ribs
Made in house, bone in
Full BBQ Pork Tenderloin
House made BBQ pork (sliced)
Half BBQ Pork Tenderloin
Chinese Shrimp Ravioli
With ginger scallion sauce
Duck Roll
Mandarin Chicken Wings
Wings with mandarin sauce
Pickled Vegetables
Pot Stickers
6 pieces. Uptown recipe with pork
Salt and Pepper Chicken Wings
8 pieces. Uptown special marinate
Spicy Dragon Mushrooms
Uptown Rangoon
Deep-fried wanton with a cream cheese filling
Vegan Pot Stickers
Spring Roll
Each. Made from scratch in house
Beef
Beef with Broccoli
Stir-fried with broccoli in Uptown's hoisin based sauce
Kung Pao Beef
Mandarin Beef
Stir-fried in Uptown's mandarin sauce
Mongolian Beef
Sautéed with green onions in Uptown's mongo sauce, served on top of crispy noodle strings
Orange Beef
Orange peels and dry chili stir-fried in Uptown's zesty orange sauce
Red Wine Steak and Mushroom
Sesame Beef
Deep-fried strips of beef stir-fried in Uptown's tangy sesame sauce
Taiwan Style Cubed Rib Eye
Cubed rib-eye stir-fried with Uptown's red wine sauce served on a bed of green beans
Beef & Sautéed String Beans
From the Sea
Broccoli Prawns
Curry Prawns
Happy Family
Hunan Crispy Scallops
Jade and Pearl Prawns
Vegetables with shrimp in Uptown's white wine sauce
Kung Pao Prawns
Moo Shu Shrimp
Prawns & Sautéed String Beans
Prawns with Cashew Nuts
Prawns stir-fried with cashews and vegetables in Uptown's cashew sauce
Prawns with Lobster Sauce
Steamed prawns drizzled with Uptown's sherry wine sauce
Prawns with Tangy Garlic Sauce
Stir-fried with Uptown's garlic sauce
Salt and Pepper Prawns
Sesame Prawns with Broccoli
Fried prawns stir-fried in Uptown's tangy sesame sauce
Sesame Scallops
With broccoli
Sweet and Sour Prawns
Triple Delight
Prawns, scallops, chicken, & veggies sautéed in a wine sauce
Walnut Prawns
Prawns fried and tossed with Uptown's creamy signature sauce with candied walnuts
Yin-Yang Prawns
With sautéed spinach. Choice of two prawns on top of a bed of spinach
Noodles
White Rice
Brown Rice
Beef Chow Fun
Chicken Chow Fun
Kung Pao Chicken Noodles
Pan Fried Crispy Noodles
Chicken, beef, shrimp & mixed veggies
Seafood Chow Fun
Wide rice noodles, prawns, scallops & veggies
Singapore Rice Noodles
10 ingredients with curry. Thin rice noodles sautéed with mixed vegetables, beef, chicken, and shrimp with uptown's dry curry sauce
Rice Noodles Ten Ingredient
Mix of meats & vegetables
Lo Mein Ten Ingredient
A mix of meats & vegetables
Beef Lo Mein
BBQ PK Lo Mein
Chicken Lo Mein
Pork Lo Mein
Vegetable Lo Mein
Shrimp Lo Mein
Tofu Lo Mein
Pork
Moo-Shu Pork
Make your own Chinese burrito. Stir-fried with an assortment of vegetables with soy-based sauce (4 pancakes)
Pecking Pork
Pork & Sautéed String Beans
Pork with Bell Peppers
Stir-fried with red and green bell peppers with Uptown's hoisin based sauce
Sweet & Sour Pork
Battered and fried with fruits and vegetables tossed in Uptown's home made sweet & sour sauce
Twice Cooked Pork
Pork belly with cabbage. Sliced pork that is simmered and then stir-fried with vegetables in Uptown's Taiwan wine sauce
Poultry
Almond Chicken
Deep-fried chicken cutlets served with Uptown's signature almond sauce
Black Bean Chicken
Cashew Chicken
Chang Sa Chicken
Chicken & Sautéed String Beans
Chicken and Snow Peas
Chicken with Broccoli
Battered and fried with fruits and vegetables tossed in Uptown's homemade sweet & sour sauce
Curry Cashew Chicken
With sautéed beans, ok, it's not Chinese but very good
Garlic Chicken
General Tso's Chicken
Thick pieces of fried chicken sautéed with dry chili peppers in Uptown's signature sauce
Ginger Chicken
House Special Chicken
With veggies and white wine sauce
Kung Pao Chicken
Best in Seattle. Diced chicken tossed with peanuts and dry chili, stir-fried in Uptown's spicy kung pao sauce
Lemon Chicken
Deep-fried chicken cutlets served with Uptown's signature lemon sauce
Mongolian Chicken
Moo-Shu Chicken
Make your own Chinese burrito. Stir-fried with an assortment of vegetables in Uptown's soy-based sauce (4 pancakes)
Mushroom Chicken
Orange Chicken
Orange peels and dry chili stir-fried in Uptown's zesty orange sauce
Pat's Chicken
Sesame Chicken
