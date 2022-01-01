Garlic chicken in Seattle

Crispy Garlic Chicken image

TAPAS • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Bai Tong Thai Street Cafe

1121 E. Pike St, Seattle

Avg 4.1 (1211 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crispy Garlic Chicken$18.95
Deep-fried chicken bites stir-fried in our signature sweet garlic sauce. Topped with crispy basil leaves and chopped red bell peppers. This dish DOESN'T come with rice.
More about Bai Tong Thai Street Cafe
Crispy Garlic Chicken image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Noi Thai Cuisine

1303 1st Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (4411 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Garlic Chicken$20.50
Our house specialty. Lightly battered and fried boneless chicken pieces, stir-fried in a sweet, garlic-infused sauce topped with crispy fried basil leaves and red bell peppers.
More about Noi Thai Cuisine
Normandy Teriyaki image

 

Normandy Teriyaki

17841 1st Ave S, Normandy Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Honey Garlic Chicken$13.49
Honey Garlic Chicken
More about Normandy Teriyaki
Bai Tong Thai image

 

Bai Tong Thai

16876 Southcenter Pkwy, Tukwila

Avg 4.3 (5998 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Garlic Chicken$17.95
Chicken pieces are stir fried with a honey infused mix of garlic and topped with crisped basil leaves and chopped red bell peppers.
More about Bai Tong Thai
Crispy Garlic Chicken image

 

Pinto Bistro Thai & Sushi Bar

408 Broadway East, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Garlic Chicken$15.50
Crispy fried chicken, steamed vegetables, crispy basil with garlic sauce.
More about Pinto Bistro Thai & Sushi Bar

