Garlic chicken in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve garlic chicken
TAPAS • CHICKEN • NOODLES
Bai Tong Thai Street Cafe
1121 E. Pike St, Seattle
|Crispy Garlic Chicken
|$18.95
Deep-fried chicken bites stir-fried in our signature sweet garlic sauce. Topped with crispy basil leaves and chopped red bell peppers. This dish DOESN'T come with rice.
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • NOODLES
Noi Thai Cuisine
1303 1st Ave, Seattle
|Crispy Garlic Chicken
|$20.50
Our house specialty. Lightly battered and fried boneless chicken pieces, stir-fried in a sweet, garlic-infused sauce topped with crispy fried basil leaves and red bell peppers.
Normandy Teriyaki
17841 1st Ave S, Normandy Park
|Honey Garlic Chicken
|$13.49
Honey Garlic Chicken
Bai Tong Thai
16876 Southcenter Pkwy, Tukwila
|Crispy Garlic Chicken
|$17.95
Chicken pieces are stir fried with a honey infused mix of garlic and topped with crisped basil leaves and chopped red bell peppers.