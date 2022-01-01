Sesame tofu in Seattle
Normandy Teriyaki
17841 1st Ave S, Normandy Park
|Sesame Tofu
|$15.75
Sesame Tofu
Plenty of Clouds - Dump Truck
5458 Shilshole Ave NW, Seattle
|Sesame Noodles w/ Mushrooms & Tofu
|$14.00
mushrooms & tofu, mala dressing, chinese greens (vegetarian, noodles contain egg)
Grillbird
6501 35th Ave Sw, Seattle
|Sesame Tofu & Cauliflower
|$13.45
Fried cauliflower and Island Spring tofu served with a sweet, garlic and teriyaki sauce. Gluten Free. . Choice of white or brown rice and choice of two sides.
|Side Sesame Tofu & Cauliflower
|$9.00
A full side of Sesame Tofu & Cauliflower