Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sesame tofu in Seattle

Go
Seattle restaurants
Toast

Seattle restaurants that serve sesame tofu

Normandy Teriyaki image

 

Normandy Teriyaki

17841 1st Ave S, Normandy Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sesame Tofu$15.75
Sesame Tofu
More about Normandy Teriyaki
Plenty of Clouds - Dump Truck image

 

Plenty of Clouds - Dump Truck

5458 Shilshole Ave NW, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (3 reviews)
Takeout
Sesame Noodles w/ Mushrooms & Tofu$14.00
mushrooms & tofu, mala dressing, chinese greens (vegetarian, noodles contain egg)
More about Plenty of Clouds - Dump Truck
Sesame Tofu & Cauliflower image

 

Grillbird

6501 35th Ave Sw, Seattle

Avg 4.6 (1415 reviews)
Takeout
Sesame Tofu & Cauliflower$13.45
Fried cauliflower and Island Spring tofu served with a sweet, garlic and teriyaki sauce. Gluten Free. . Choice of white or brown rice and choice of two sides.
Side Sesame Tofu & Cauliflower$9.00
A full side of Sesame Tofu & Cauliflower
More about Grillbird

Browse other tasty dishes in Seattle

Miso Soup

Croissant Sandwiches

Chopped Salad

Salmon Salad

Strawberry Shortcake

California Rolls

Ceviche

Pork Fried Rice

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Seattle to explore

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Ballard

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Fremont

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Denny Triangle

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Belltown

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

South Lake Union

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

University District

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Lower Queen Anne

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)
Map

More near Seattle to explore

Bellevue

Avg 4.2 (52 restaurants)

Kirkland

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Redmond

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Bainbridge Island

Avg 3.9 (20 restaurants)

Renton

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Mercer Island

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Sammamish

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Vashon

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Port Orchard

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Bellingham

Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (830 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (342 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (507 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (553 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (269 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston