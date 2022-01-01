Brisket in Seattle

Seattle restaurants that serve brisket

Brisket Plate image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES

Jack's BBQ

3924 Airport Way S, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (1945 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Brisket Plate$21.50
1/2 LB of Double R Ranch choice grade, seasoned with salt and pepper-served with two sides
LB Brisket$27.00
Brisket SANDWICH$16.00
More about Jack's BBQ
Item pic

 

Sharps RoastHouse

18427 International Blvd, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Smoked Brisket Mac and Cheese$21.00
8-hour braised Washington brisket, caramelized onions, sweet and sour chiles, creamy 4 cheeses, Guajillo
More about Sharps RoastHouse
Brisket Plate image

TACOS • BBQ • SANDWICHES

Jack's BBQ

701 5th Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.1 (63 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Brisket Plate$17.00
Double R Ranch "USDA Choice", seasoned with salt and pepper. Smoked low and slow. Served with one side.
Brisket SANDWICH$10.00
RR Ranch brisket, dab of slaw, butter toasted brioche bun. Don't forget to order a side!
More about Jack's BBQ
RoRo BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

RoRo BBQ

3620 Stone Way N, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (2784 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Beef Brisket Sandwich$16.99
smoked beef brisket served on a cornmeal-dusted split top bun
More about RoRo BBQ
Tavern Law image

FRENCH FRIES

Tavern Law

1406 12th Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (1511 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Brisket Togo$26.00
Molasses, Baby Carrot, Caramelized Onion.
Gluten free.
More about Tavern Law
Burrita Brisket Lenera image

 

Cactus Restaurant

2820 ALKI AVENUE SW, SEATTLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Burrita Brisket Lenera$16.00
Applewood smoked brisket, jack cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, Spanish rice, cumin black beans, New Mexico green chile sauce, buttermilk crema.
More about Cactus Restaurant
Brisket Chimichanga image

 

Laredos Grill

555 Aloha st, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (785 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Brisket Chimichanga$18.50
Fried flour tortilla with shredded brisket, rice, crema, pico & queso. Choice of red, green or habanero cream sauce
Smoked Brisket Enchiladas$18.50
Topped with red tampiquena sauce & chile con queso. Served with rice & beans
More about Laredos Grill
bitterroot & MAMMOTH image

BBQ

bitterroot & MAMMOTH

5239 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle

Avg 4.6 (1761 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sliced Brisket$24.00
Salt, pepper, garlic rubbed. Comes with two sides
More about bitterroot & MAMMOTH
Brisket SANDWICH image

 

Jack's BBQ

238 9th Ave North, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Brisket SANDWICH$16.00
Brisket Plate$21.50
1/2 LB of Double R Ranch choice grade, seasoned with salt and pepper-served with two sides
LB Brisket$27.00
More about Jack's BBQ
Burrita Brisket Lenera image

 

Cactus Restaurant

350 Terry Avenue North, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Burrita Brisket Lenera$16.00
Applewood smoked brisket, jack cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, Spanish rice, cumin black beans, New Mexico green chile sauce, buttermilk crema.
More about Cactus Restaurant
Lady Jaye image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Lady Jaye

4523 CALIFORNIA AVE SW, SEATTLE

Avg 4.9 (1070 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Dry Aged Brisket "Pot Roast"$33.99
Dry aged brisket pot roast, horseradish cream, black garlic jus w/ Biscuit + 3 sides
More about Lady Jaye
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Cask & Trotter

711 Westlake Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (2873 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Brisket Dip$21.00
smoked beef brisket, caramelized onions and Swiss, served on a French Roll with a side of housemade Au Jus
Brisket Poutine$19.00
hand-cut fries, homemade brown gravy, beef brisket, fresh cheese curds, topped with shredded cheddar and green onions
Beef Brisket$20.00
smoked beef brisket, served on a corn-meal dusted split top bun
More about Cask & Trotter
Burrita Brisket Lenera image

 

Cactus Restaurant

4220 East Madison, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Burrita Brisket Lenera$16.00
Applewood smoked brisket, jack cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, Spanish rice, cumin black beans, New Mexico green chile sauce, buttermilk crema.
More about Cactus Restaurant
Brisket image

 

Union Saloon

3645 Wallingford Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.6 (300 reviews)
Takeout
Brisket$22.00
House-made BBQ sauce, house mayo, crispy shallots, mustard greens
More about Union Saloon
Restaurant banner

 

Jackalope Tex-Mex

4868 Rainier Ave S, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Texas Brisket$19.00
Dallas style: mixto tortillas, queso Oaxaca, poblano peppers, caramelized onions, 2 salsas
Brisket Enchilada$21.00
Jack’s famous low and slow brisket, peppers and onions, cheese, guajillo sauce
Two enchiladas served with bacon refried beans and Spanish rice
More about Jackalope Tex-Mex

