Brisket in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve brisket
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES
Jack's BBQ
3924 Airport Way S, Seattle
|Brisket Plate
|$21.50
1/2 LB of Double R Ranch choice grade, seasoned with salt and pepper-served with two sides
|LB Brisket
|$27.00
|Brisket SANDWICH
|$16.00
Sharps RoastHouse
18427 International Blvd, Seattle
|Smoked Brisket Mac and Cheese
|$21.00
8-hour braised Washington brisket, caramelized onions, sweet and sour chiles, creamy 4 cheeses, Guajillo
TACOS • BBQ • SANDWICHES
Jack's BBQ
701 5th Ave, Seattle
|Brisket Plate
|$17.00
Double R Ranch "USDA Choice", seasoned with salt and pepper. Smoked low and slow. Served with one side.
|Brisket SANDWICH
|$10.00
RR Ranch brisket, dab of slaw, butter toasted brioche bun. Don't forget to order a side!
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
RoRo BBQ
3620 Stone Way N, Seattle
|Beef Brisket Sandwich
|$16.99
smoked beef brisket served on a cornmeal-dusted split top bun
FRENCH FRIES
Tavern Law
1406 12th Ave, Seattle
|Brisket Togo
|$26.00
Molasses, Baby Carrot, Caramelized Onion.
Gluten free.
Cactus Restaurant
2820 ALKI AVENUE SW, SEATTLE
|Burrita Brisket Lenera
|$16.00
Applewood smoked brisket, jack cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, Spanish rice, cumin black beans, New Mexico green chile sauce, buttermilk crema.
Laredos Grill
555 Aloha st, Seattle
|Brisket Chimichanga
|$18.50
Fried flour tortilla with shredded brisket, rice, crema, pico & queso. Choice of red, green or habanero cream sauce
|Smoked Brisket Enchiladas
|$18.50
Topped with red tampiquena sauce & chile con queso. Served with rice & beans
BBQ
bitterroot & MAMMOTH
5239 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle
|Sliced Brisket
|$24.00
Salt, pepper, garlic rubbed. Comes with two sides
Jack's BBQ
238 9th Ave North, Seattle
|Brisket SANDWICH
|$16.00
|Brisket Plate
|$21.50
1/2 LB of Double R Ranch choice grade, seasoned with salt and pepper-served with two sides
|LB Brisket
|$27.00
Cactus Restaurant
350 Terry Avenue North, Seattle
|Burrita Brisket Lenera
|$16.00
Applewood smoked brisket, jack cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, Spanish rice, cumin black beans, New Mexico green chile sauce, buttermilk crema.
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Lady Jaye
4523 CALIFORNIA AVE SW, SEATTLE
|Dry Aged Brisket "Pot Roast"
|$33.99
Dry aged brisket pot roast, horseradish cream, black garlic jus w/ Biscuit + 3 sides
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Cask & Trotter
711 Westlake Ave, Seattle
|Brisket Dip
|$21.00
smoked beef brisket, caramelized onions and Swiss, served on a French Roll with a side of housemade Au Jus
|Brisket Poutine
|$19.00
hand-cut fries, homemade brown gravy, beef brisket, fresh cheese curds, topped with shredded cheddar and green onions
|Beef Brisket
|$20.00
smoked beef brisket, served on a corn-meal dusted split top bun
Cactus Restaurant
4220 East Madison, Seattle
|Burrita Brisket Lenera
|$16.00
Applewood smoked brisket, jack cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, Spanish rice, cumin black beans, New Mexico green chile sauce, buttermilk crema.
Union Saloon
3645 Wallingford Ave, Seattle
|Brisket
|$22.00
House-made BBQ sauce, house mayo, crispy shallots, mustard greens
Jackalope Tex-Mex
4868 Rainier Ave S, Seattle
|Texas Brisket
|$19.00
Dallas style: mixto tortillas, queso Oaxaca, poblano peppers, caramelized onions, 2 salsas
|Brisket Enchilada
|$21.00
Jack’s famous low and slow brisket, peppers and onions, cheese, guajillo sauce
Two enchiladas served with bacon refried beans and Spanish rice