Saigon Drip Cafe

161 South Washington Street

Seattle, WA 98104

Food

Banh Mi

Your choice of protein in toasted baguette smothered with rich creamy pate', mayo, and soy sauce. Layered with pickled carrots & daikon, cucumber, cilantro.
Cult Cut Classic

Cult Cut Classic

$9.00

A culmination of three classic cuts of ham, smothered in rich creamy pate', pickled carrot & daikon, mayo, cucumber, cilantro, soy sauce on toasted baguette

Bok Bok B*tch

Bok Bok B*tch

$10.00

Grilled Chicken, smothered in rich creamy pate', pickled carrot & daikon, mayo, cucumber, cilantro, soy sauce on toasted baguette

Spam Slammin Egg

Spam Slammin Egg

$10.00

Spam & Egg in a toasted baguette smothered with rich creamy pate', mayo, soy sauce, cilantro, and vinegar onion.

Veggie Vortex

Veggie Vortex

$10.00

Tofu, pickled carrot & daikon, mayo, cucumber, cilantro, soy sauce on toasted baguette

Piggylicious

Piggylicious

$10.00

Grilled Pork in a toasted baguette smothered with rich creamy pate', mayo, and soy sauce. Layered with cucumber, cilantro, jalapeños, shredded pickled carrots & daikon.

Banh Mi Dip

Banh Mi Dip

$13.00

Brisket, smothered in rich creamy pate', pickled carrot & daikon, mayo, cucumber, cilantro, soy sauce on toasted baguette

Banh Mi Bo La Lot

Banh Mi Bo La Lot

$13.00

Grilled beef wrapped in betel leaves, smothered in rich creamy pate', pickled carrot & daikon, mayo, cucumber, cilantro, soy sauce on toasted baguette

Appetizers

Fresh Rolls

Fresh Rolls

$8.00+

Rice paper wraps filled with fresh veggies, herbs, vermicelli noodles, and your choice of shrimp, tofu or grilled pork sausage. (2 rolls)

Egg Roll Lettuce Wrap - 4 count

Egg Roll Lettuce Wrap - 4 count

$12.00+

4 rolls. Comes with lettuce, pickled carrots and daikon, dipping sauce. Your choice of Pork & Shrimp or Veggie

Chicken Wings - 5 count

Chicken Wings - 5 count

$12.00+

5 wings, your choice from 3 flavors "Caramelized Fish Sauce, Honey Sriracha, or Traditional (Salt & Pepper)"

Pot Stickers - 6 count

Pot Stickers - 6 count

$8.00+

Your choice of 6 Pork or Chicken Pot Stickers

Bo La Lot - 6 count

Bo La Lot - 6 count

$10.00

Grilled beef wrapped in betel leaves.

French Fries

French Fries

$6.00

Potatoes

Entrees

Chicken Rice Bowl

Chicken Rice Bowl

$17.00

Grilled Chicken with rice. Includes one egg, fresh veggies, herbs, pickled carrots & daikon.

Pork Rice Bowl

Pork Rice Bowl

$17.00

Grilled Pork with rice. Includes one egg, fresh veggies, herbs, pickled carrots & daikon.

Tofu Rice Bowl

Tofu Rice Bowl

$17.00

Fried tofu with rice. Includes one egg, fresh veggies, herbs, pickled carrots & daikon.

Chicken Vermicelli Bowl

Chicken Vermicelli Bowl

$17.00

Grilled Chicken with vermicelli noodles. Includes one egg, fresh veggies, herbs, pickled carrots & daikon.

Pork Vermicelli Bowl

Pork Vermicelli Bowl

$17.00

Grilled Pork with vermicelli noodles. Includes one egg, fresh veggies, herbs, pickled carrots & daikon.

Tofu Vermicelli Bowl

Tofu Vermicelli Bowl

$17.00

Fried Tofu with vermicelli noodles. Includes one egg, fresh veggies, herbs, pickled carrots & daikon.

Pho

Vietnamese style bone broth soup, Rice noodle, Onion , Scallion, Cilantro , and Garnished with Thai basil, bean sprouts and jalapeños
Steak Pho

Steak Pho

$15.00+

Vietnamese style bone broth soup, Rice noodle, Onion , Scallion, Cilantro , and Garnished with Thai basil, bean sprouts and jalapeños

Meatball Pho

Meatball Pho

$15.00+

Vietnamese style bone broth soup, Rice noodle, Onion , Scallion, Cilantro , and Garnished with Thai basil, bean sprouts and jalapeños

Brisket Pho

Brisket Pho

$15.00+

Vietnamese style bone broth soup, Rice noodle, Onion , Scallion, Cilantro , and Garnished with Thai basil, bean sprouts and jalapeños

Chicken Pho

Chicken Pho

$15.00+

Vietnamese style bone broth soup, Rice noodle, Onion , Scallion, Cilantro , and Garnished with Thai basil, bean sprouts and jalapeños

Shrimp Pho

Shrimp Pho

$15.00+

Vietnamese style bone broth soup, Rice noodle, Onion , Scallion, Cilantro , and Garnished with Thai basil, bean sprouts and jalapeños

Tofu Pho

Tofu Pho

$15.00+

Vietnamese style bone broth soup, Rice noodle, Onion , Scallion, Cilantro , and Garnished with Thai basil, bean sprouts and jalapeños

Drinks

Specialty Drinks

Cafe Sua Da

Cafe Sua Da

$7.00
Vietnamese Drip Coffee

Vietnamese Drip Coffee

$5.00
Classic Milk Tea

Classic Milk Tea

$5.00
Brown Sugar Milk Tea

Brown Sugar Milk Tea

$7.00

Taro Milk Tea

$7.00

Matcha Milk Tea

$7.00Out of stock

Passion Fruit Tea

$6.00

Peach Black Tea

$6.00
Passion Fruit Mango Limeade

Passion Fruit Mango Limeade

$7.00
Strawberry Limeade

Strawberry Limeade

$7.00

Salted Limeade

$7.00
Basil Seed

Basil Seed

$3.00
Soymilk

Soymilk

$3.00
Soursop Nectar

Soursop Nectar

$3.00
Yeos Soymilk Viet Style

Yeos Soymilk Viet Style

$3.00
Mango Nectar

Mango Nectar

$3.00
Lychee Drink

Lychee Drink

$3.00
Grass Jelly

Grass Jelly

$3.00
Thai Tea

Thai Tea

$3.00
Roasted Coconut

Roasted Coconut

$3.00

Soft Drinks

Pepsi

Pepsi

$2.00
Coke

Coke

$2.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.00
Sprite

Sprite

$2.00
Dr Pepper

Dr Pepper

$2.00
Orange Fanta

Orange Fanta

$2.00
Cream Soda

Cream Soda

$2.00

Water

Water

Water

$1.00
La Croix Razz-Cranberry

La Croix Razz-Cranberry

$2.00
La Croix Lime

La Croix Lime

$2.00

Energy Drinks

Saxi Chuong Duong

Saxi Chuong Duong

$5.00
Carabao

Carabao

$5.00
Sting Energy

Sting Energy

$5.00
M-150

M-150

$5.00
Red Bull

Red Bull

$5.00
Red Bull Sugar Free

Red Bull Sugar Free

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Authentic Vietnamese restaurant specializing in traditional banh mi with modern culinary flare and a bold coffee experience in a warm atmosphere inspired by the vibrant street culture of Vietnam.

161 South Washington Street, Seattle, WA 98104

