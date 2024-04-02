Cookies Country Chicken - Pioneer Square
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Louisiana and Nashville style fried chicken, home cooked sides, amazing sandwiches and big ol buckets. We got something for everyone.
Location
314 2nd Ave S, Seattle, WA 98104
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Darkalino's - 300 Occidental Avenue South
No Reviews
300 Occidental Avenue South Seattle, WA 98104
View restaurant
Taylor Shellfish Farms - Pioneer Square
No Reviews
410 Occidental Avenue South Seattle, WA 98104
View restaurant