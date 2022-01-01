Taylor Shellfish Farms imageView gallery

Taylor Shellfish Farms Pioneer Square

410 Occidental Avenue South

Seattle, WA 98104

Ready to Eat

Dungeness Crab Dinner

Dungeness Crab Dinner

$50.00

cleaned & cracked, served with secret sauce, Macrina baguette, Caesar salad. Serves 1-2

Dungeness Crab

Dungeness Crab

$40.00

Cooked, cleaned, and cracked. Secret sauce.

Smoked Oyster Dip

$9.00
Prawn Cocktail

Prawn Cocktail

$12.00+

Boiled in our special recipe. Served with lemon and scratch made cocktail sauce. Pick your piece count.

Caeser Salad

Caeser Salad

$10.00

Romaine, Crouton Crumble, Parmesan-Reggiano, Boquerones, Add on Protein Available

Castelvetrano Olives

$5.00

Pickled Veggies

$5.00

Retail

Clams (1lb)

Clams (1lb)

$6.75
*Pacific XS

*Pacific XS

$1.25

*Fat Bastard

$1.75

*Sumo Kumo

$2.10

*Shigoku

$1.75

*Kumamoto

$2.00

Shucking Knife

$13.00

Live Dungeness Crab

$36.00

Smoked Oysters- Habanero

$9.00

Smoked Oysters- Original

$9.00

T-Shirt

$25.00

Beanie

$30.00

Trucker Hat

$30.00

Taylor Tote

$20.00

Dad Hat

$25.00

T-T Hoodie

$50.00

*Virginica

$2.50

*Kusshi

$1.80

*sunseeker

$2.25

*Olympia

$2.00

Beverage

3 Pack White Wine

$50.00

3 Pack Fine White Wine

$80.00

3pk Premier White Wine

$175.00

3 Pack Rose

$45.00

Von Winning Paradeisgarten Reisling 2016

$32.00

Von Winning Ungeheuer Riesling GG 2016

$62.00

Btl Hirsch Renner Kamptal Gruner Veltliner 2015

$48.00

J Lassalle Premier Cru Brut

$35.00

Robert Moncuit Grand Cru Brut Blanc de Blanc

$150.00

Dom des Comtes Lafon Meursault 'Clos de la Baronne' 2014

$185.00

Frederic Savart 1er Cru Brut L'Overature

$62.00

Buty White Blend 2016

$25.00

Montrose Cotes de Thongue Rose 2018

$15.00

Colin Morey Pinot Rose 2018

$32.00

Leitz Schlossberg Riesling GG 2016

$80.00

Sonder Cisault Rosé 2018 Yakima Valley

$20.00

Rosé By Ott

$28.00

Battenfeld-Spanier Reisling Trocken 2017

$20.00

Paetra Riesling Yamhill-Carlton 2016

$28.00

Weingut Spreitzer 2017 Reisling

$20.00

Maison de Montille Bourgogne Blanc 2016

$62.00

Montagny 1er Cru- Les Coeres 2015

$40.00

Dom Bailly-Reverdy Sancerre 'Les Monts Damnes' 2016

$50.00

Pinard Sancerre 'Le Château' 2016

$65.00

Dominique Lafon Bourgogne Blanc 2016

$28.00

Dom Romain Collet Chablis 1er Cru Mont De Milieu 2016

$44.00

Saint Romaine Maison de Montille 2015

$40.00

Didier Dagueneau Pouilly Fume "Silex" 2016

$185.00

BTL Von Donabaum GV

$49.00

Krug Champagne

$156.00Out of stock

Rex Hill Chardonnay 'Seven Soils' 2017

$30.00

aMaurice Viognier/Marsanne Boushey 2016

$41.00Out of stock

Knoll Federspiel Riesling 2017

$43.00

Cognettes Muscadet 2018

$16.00

Efeste 'Feral' Sauvignon Blanc 2018

$18.00

Rene Lequin Chardonnay 2017

$28.00

Thierry Veron, Sancerre, 'Cave de la Bouquette' 2017

$28.00

Pierre Peters Blanc de Blanc Champagne

$60.00

Von Winning, Pechstein Riesling

$121.00

Dom Pignier Cotes de Jura, Chardonnay 'A la Percenette' 2016

$40.00

Dom Haut du Bourg Muscadet 2009

$32.00

Nicolas Maillart 1er Cru Brut

$58.00

Jean Phillipe Fichet Mersualt Le Tesson 2015

$110.00

Larmandier-Bernier 1er Cru Blanc de Blancs Champagne

$58.00

Albert Bichot, Chablis Grand Cru 'La Moutonne' 2015

$157.00

Hirsch Heiligenstein Kamptal Riesling 2015

$60.00

Dom du Clos de Rocs Pouilly-Loché En Chantone 2014

$82.00

Dom des Cognettes Muscadet Sevre et Maine 'Clisson' 2014

$25.00

Tentation Brut

$25.00

Belle Pente "Taylor" PG

$19.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

410 Occidental Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98104

Directions

Gallery
Taylor Shellfish Farms image

