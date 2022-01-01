Pork fried rice in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve pork fried rice
TAPAS • CHICKEN • NOODLES
Bai Tong Thai Street Cafe
1121 E. Pike St, Seattle
|Deep-Fried Pork Belly over Rice
|$15.95
Deep fried marinated pork belly, served over rice with fried egg and Thai-style spicy vinegar sauce.
Plenty of Clouds
1550 15th Ave., Seattle
|Ground Pork Fried Rice
|$17.00
mushrooms, cabbage, greens, doubanjiang (can be made gluten free)
Normandy Teriyaki
17841 1st Ave S, Normandy Park
|Pork Fried Rice
|$13.50
Pork Fried Rice
Marination
2000 6th Avenue, Seattle
|Kalua Pork Fried Rice
|$11.00
All Kimchi Fried Rice bowls** are served with a sunny-side up egg* and a garnish of green onions and furikake.
** Kimchi contains a wee bit of shrimp paste.**
*Contains raw or under cooked foods
|Spicy Pork Fried Rice
|$11.00
Marination ma kai
1660 Harbor Avenue Southwest, Seattle
|Kalua Pork Fried Rice
|$11.00
|Spicy Pork Fried Rice
|$11.00
ICE CREAM • CURRY
Nana's Green Tea
1007 Stewart St, Seattle
|Cheese Tonkatsu Rice Plate (Fried Pork)
|$16.00
Deep fried pork cutlet stuffed with mozzarella cheese with shredded cabbage, tonkatsu sauce, rice, and miso soup.
*contains gluten, dairy
|Tonkatsu Rice Plate (Fried Pork)
|$14.00
Deep fried pork cutlet, shredded cabbage, Tonkatsu sauce, rice, and miso soup.
*contains gluten
Kin Len
3517 Fremont Ave North, Seattle
|L Grilled Pork Toro Fried Rice
|$15.00
House fried rice with egg and cube carrots, grilled toro pork on top. Sided with spicy tamarind dipping sauce.
|Tom Yum Crispy Pork Belly Fried Rice
|$16.00
House fried rice with chili paste, bell pepper, basil, egg, and tomato. Topped with crispy pork belly.