Pork fried rice in Seattle

Seattle restaurants
Toast

Seattle restaurants that serve pork fried rice

TAPAS • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Bai Tong Thai Street Cafe

1121 E. Pike St, Seattle

Avg 4.1 (1211 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Deep-Fried Pork Belly over Rice$15.95
Deep fried marinated pork belly, served over rice with fried egg and Thai-style spicy vinegar sauce.
More about Bai Tong Thai Street Cafe
Plenty of Clouds

1550 15th Ave., Seattle

Avg 4.4 (505 reviews)
Takeout
Ground Pork Fried Rice$17.00
mushrooms, cabbage, greens, doubanjiang (can be made gluten free)
More about Plenty of Clouds
Normandy Teriyaki

17841 1st Ave S, Normandy Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pork Fried Rice$13.50
Pork Fried Rice
More about Normandy Teriyaki
Marination

2000 6th Avenue, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kalua Pork Fried Rice$11.00
All Kimchi Fried Rice bowls** are served with a sunny-side up egg* and a garnish of green onions and furikake.
** Kimchi contains a wee bit of shrimp paste.**
*Contains raw or under cooked foods
Spicy Pork Fried Rice$11.00
All Kimchi Fried Rice bowls** are served with a sunny-side up egg* and a garnish of green onions and furikake.
** Kimchi contains a wee bit of shrimp paste.**
*Contains raw or under cooked foods
More about Marination
Marination ma kai

1660 Harbor Avenue Southwest, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kalua Pork Fried Rice$11.00
All Kimchi Fried Rice bowls** are served with a sunny-side up egg* and a garnish of green onions and furikake.
** Kimchi contains a wee bit of shrimp paste.**
*Contains raw or under cooked foods
Spicy Pork Fried Rice$11.00
All Kimchi Fried Rice bowls** are served with a sunny-side up egg* and a garnish of green onions and furikake.
** Kimchi contains a wee bit of shrimp paste.**
*Contains raw or under cooked foods
More about Marination ma kai
ICE CREAM • CURRY

Nana's Green Tea

1007 Stewart St, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (1097 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cheese Tonkatsu Rice Plate (Fried Pork)$16.00
Deep fried pork cutlet stuffed with mozzarella cheese with shredded cabbage, tonkatsu sauce, rice, and miso soup.
*contains gluten, dairy
Tonkatsu Rice Plate (Fried Pork)$14.00
Deep fried pork cutlet, shredded cabbage, Tonkatsu sauce, rice, and miso soup.
*contains gluten
More about Nana's Green Tea
Kin Len

3517 Fremont Ave North, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
L Grilled Pork Toro Fried Rice$15.00
House fried rice with egg and cube carrots, grilled toro pork on top. Sided with spicy tamarind dipping sauce.
Grilled Pork Toro Fried Rice$15.00
House fried rice with egg and cube carrots, grilled toro pork on top. Sided with spicy tamarind dipping sauce.
Tom Yum Crispy Pork Belly Fried Rice$16.00
House fried rice with chili paste, bell pepper, basil, egg, and tomato. Topped with crispy pork belly.
More about Kin Len

