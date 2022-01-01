Corned beef and cabbage in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve corned beef and cabbage
More about Shawn O'Donnell's - Pioneer Square - 508 2nd AVE
Shawn O'Donnell's - Pioneer Square - 508 2nd AVE
508 2nd AVE, Seattle
|Corned Beef & Cabbage
|$17.99
Corned beef slow cooked in Guinness and secret spices. Served traditionally with juicy cabbage, colcannon potatoes, and side of horseradish sauce.
More about Shawn O'Donnell's - Fremont - 3601 Fremont AVE N Suite 202
Shawn O'Donnell's - Fremont - 3601 Fremont AVE N Suite 202
3601 Fremont AVE N Suite 202, Seattle
|Corned Beef & Cabbage
|$17.99
Corned beef slow cooked in Guinness and secret spices. Served traditionally with juicy cabbage, colcannon potatoes, and side of horseradish sauce.