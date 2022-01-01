Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Corned beef and cabbage in Seattle

Go
Seattle restaurants
Toast

Seattle restaurants that serve corned beef and cabbage

Item pic

 

Shawn O'Donnell's - Pioneer Square - 508 2nd AVE

508 2nd AVE, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Corned Beef & Cabbage$17.99
Corned beef slow cooked in Guinness and secret spices. Served traditionally with juicy cabbage, colcannon potatoes, and side of horseradish sauce.
More about Shawn O'Donnell's - Pioneer Square - 508 2nd AVE
Item pic

 

Shawn O'Donnell's - Fremont - 3601 Fremont AVE N Suite 202

3601 Fremont AVE N Suite 202, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Corned Beef & Cabbage$17.99
Corned beef slow cooked in Guinness and secret spices. Served traditionally with juicy cabbage, colcannon potatoes, and side of horseradish sauce.
More about Shawn O'Donnell's - Fremont - 3601 Fremont AVE N Suite 202

Browse other tasty dishes in Seattle

Prawns

Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

Chicken Taco Salad

Penne

Cappuccino

Veggie Rolls

Beef Fried Rice

Egg Salad Sandwiches

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Seattle to explore

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Ballard

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Fremont

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Denny Triangle

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Belltown

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

South Lake Union

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

University District

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Lower Queen Anne

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)
Map

More near Seattle to explore

Bellevue

Avg 4.2 (62 restaurants)

Kirkland

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Redmond

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Bainbridge Island

Avg 3.9 (21 restaurants)

Renton

Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)

Mercer Island

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Vashon

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Sammamish

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Port Orchard

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Bellingham

Avg 4.5 (54 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (926 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (394 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (575 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (629 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (300 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (244 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston