Chicken katsu in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve chicken katsu
ICE CREAM • CURRY
Nana's Green Tea
1007 Stewart St, Seattle
|Chicken Katsu Curry
|$14.00
deep fried panko breaded chicken cutlet, Japanese curry sauce, with rice
*contains gluten
Grillbird
6501 35th Ave Sw, Seattle
|Chicken & Katsu
|$12.60
Half Chicken teriyaki and Katsu Chicken. Choice of white or brown rice along with choice of two sides and sauces on the side. Katsu is NOT gluten free. **Katsu sauce includes Worcestershire, which includes anchovies.