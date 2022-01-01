Chicken katsu in Seattle

Seattle restaurants that serve chicken katsu

Normandy Teriyaki image

 

Normandy Teriyaki

17841 1st Ave S, Normandy Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Katsu$12.99
More about Normandy Teriyaki
Chicken Katsu Curry image

ICE CREAM • CURRY

Nana's Green Tea

1007 Stewart St, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (1097 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Katsu Curry$14.00
deep fried panko breaded chicken cutlet, Japanese curry sauce, with rice
*contains gluten
More about Nana's Green Tea
Chicken & Katsu image

 

Grillbird

6501 35th Ave Sw, Seattle

Avg 4.6 (1415 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken & Katsu$12.60
Half Chicken teriyaki and Katsu Chicken. Choice of white or brown rice along with choice of two sides and sauces on the side. Katsu is NOT gluten free. **Katsu sauce includes Worcestershire, which includes anchovies.
More about Grillbird
Chicken Katsu image

 

Teriyaki & Wok

324 Broadway E, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (1316 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Katsu$15.99
Breaded deep fried chicken breast cutlet with our delicious Katsu sauce, served with steamed rice and salad.
More about Teriyaki & Wok

