Pies in Seattle

Seattle restaurants
Toast

Seattle restaurants that serve pies

Item pic

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES

Jack's BBQ

3924 Airport Way S, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (1945 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pecan Pie Slice$5.00
1996 Texas State Fair Pie Recipe!
Chocolate Pie Slice$5.00
Buttermilk Pie, like vinegar and sugar pies, are part of a category called Depression Pies. They are made with whatever is in the cupboard! we do our version with chocolate. Eggs, buttermilk, sugar, vanilla extract, a touch of flour. Served with whip cream.
Frito Pie$8.00
A Texas classic! A bag of Fritos, our all meat chili, cheddar cheese, jalapenos and sour cream
More about Jack's BBQ
Elliott Bay Brewhouse & Pub - Burien image

FRENCH FRIES

Elliott Bay Brewhouse & Pub - Burien

255 SW 152nd St, Burien

Avg 4.2 (1193 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pecan Pie -$7.50
More about Elliott Bay Brewhouse & Pub - Burien
c39e10ff-4121-4f7d-a761-0f714f54be4c image

PIZZA • SALADS

Serious Pie - Downtown

2001 4th Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.1 (4898 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Coco Pie Slice$12.00
Our world famous triple coconut cream pie!
More about Serious Pie - Downtown
Item pic

 

Mainstay Provisions

612 NW 65th St, Seattle

Avg 4.9 (83 reviews)
Takeout
Quarter Pie Slice Pepperoni$9.00
Quarter Pie Slice Cheese$8.00
More about Mainstay Provisions
Modena image

 

Modena

8014 Lake City Way NE, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
MUD PIE$5.50
More about Modena
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Von's 1000Spirits

1225 1st Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (1990 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Campfire Rocky Road Pie$12.00
Toasted marshmallows, scratch salted caramel, fudge Oreo brownie, vanilla creme anglaise.
More about Von's 1000Spirits
Rapport image

 

Rapport

700 Broadway East, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Sweet Hand Pie: Rubarb$7.50
More about Rapport
Item pic

 

Sharps RoastHouse

18427 International Blvd, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Campfire Rocky Road Pie$12.00
Toasted marshmallows, scratch salted caramel, fudge Oreo brownie, vanilla creme anglaise
More about Sharps RoastHouse
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Serious Pie Ballard

5118 14th Ave NW, Seattle

Avg 4.7 (1004 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Caramel pie$7.00
Triple Coconut Cream Pie slice$12.00
More about Serious Pie Ballard
Item pic

 

Fat Tomato Seattle

1542 12th Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popeyes White Pie (Signature)$23.00
Homemade garlic cream sauce, spinach and fresh minced garlic
More about Fat Tomato Seattle
Item pic

PIZZA

South Town Pie

8611 14th Ave S, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (924 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
18" BBQ CHICK Whole Pie$27.99
BBQ sauce, mozzarella blend, bacon, roasted chicken, red onion, white cheddar
18" ANIMAL Whole Pie$31.99
Tomato sauce, mozzarella blend, house made sausage, Zoe's meats pepperoni, bacon, soppressata
18" The ALBINO Whole Pie$27.99
Gruyere fondue, mozzarella blend, oven roasted chicken, artichoke hearts
More about South Town Pie
Belle Epicurean image

SMOKED SALMON • PASTRY

Belle Epicurean

3109 E Madison St, Seattle

Avg 4.1 (631 reviews)
Takeout
Pot Pie Veggie$9.25
More about Belle Epicurean
The Local 104 image

 

The Local 104

18498 Ballinger Way NE, Lake Forest Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Rhubarb Pie$14.00
Rhubarb custard pie, serves 2-3
More about The Local 104
Item pic

 

JuneBaby

2122 NE 65th St, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pecan Pie$12.00
Our twist on a classic Georgia Pecan Pie--with chocolate, pecan crumble & grains of paradise whip. This recipe was passed along to us from a local friend originally from Alabama.
More about JuneBaby
Super Six image

 

Super Six

3714 South Hudson Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Coconut Cream Pie (slice)$7.00
A slice of our beloved coconut cream pie! Sesame brittle, liliko'i caramel, black sesame seeds.
More about Super Six
Endolyne Joe's image

FRENCH FRIES

Endolyne Joe's

9261 45th Avenue SW, Seattle

Avg 3.6 (701 reviews)
Takeout
KEY LIME PIE$7.00
Graham cracker & macadamia nut crust, lime custard, whip!
More about Endolyne Joe's
Item pic

 

Cactus Restaurant

2820 ALKI AVENUE SW, SEATTLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Key Lime Pie$9.00
Hibiscus & lime, agave whipped cream.
More about Cactus Restaurant
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Lunchbox Laboratory Seattle

1253 Thomas St, Seattle

Avg 4.1 (4150 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
16 oz Banana Cream Pie Shake$7.95
16 oz Banana Cream Pie Shake$7.95
12 oz Banana Cream Pie Shake$6.95
More about Lunchbox Laboratory Seattle
Item pic

 

Skål Beer Hall

5429 Ballard Ave. NW, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mushroom Tarragon Pot Pie$14.00
Individual house-made mushroom and tarragon pot pie with a flakey puff pastry crust. Served with small harvest chopped salad. Cooked to order (20 min) (V)
More about Skål Beer Hall
Loyal Round Pie image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS

Sunny Hill

3127 NW 85th St, seattle

Avg 4.6 (103 reviews)
Takeout
Loyal Round Pie$21.00
mozzarella / provolone / parmesan
Warchild Round Pie$24.00
pioppini mushroom / roasted leeks / truffle cheese
Arcade Round Pie$24.00
pepperoni / pickled serrano / mozzarella / parmesan /
More about Sunny Hill
Item pic

 

Jack's BBQ

238 9th Ave North, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Frito Pie$8.00
Pecan Pie$5.00
Whole Pecan Pie$29.00
More about Jack's BBQ
box bar image

 

box bar

5401 California Av SW., Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cookies & Creamy Pie$10.00
creamy chocolate & vanilla filling on a chocolate cookie crust
Chocolate Mousse Pie$10.00
creamy chocolate mousse, chocolate cookie crust, topped with truwhip
More about box bar
Item pic

 

Dahlia Bakery Pre-Orders

2001 4th Avenue, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
9" Strawberry Rhubarb Pie$40.00
Flaky crust with local rhubarb and strawberry
Coco Pie Bite$4.00
Coconut Cream Pie Bites are perfect for a party!
6" Triple Coconut Cream Pie$25.00
6" Triple Coconut Cream Pie, coconut crust, shredded coconut cream filling, swirls of whipped cream, topped with toasted coconut and white chocolate.
More about Dahlia Bakery Pre-Orders
Item pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Oak

3019 Beacon Ave S, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (553 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Pot Pie$12.00
Homemade rustic pot pie made with Draper Valley organic chicken, potatoes, peas & carrots
Vegan Vegetable Pot Pie$12.00
A home-made vegan pot pie made with Italian roasted broccoli, sautéed mushrooms, potatoes, peas & carrots
More about Oak
Elemental Pizza image

PIZZA • GRILL

Elemental Pizza

2634 NE University Village St., Seattle

Avg 4.4 (859 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Smh Baked Potato Pie Pizza$18.75
Fresh mozzarella, cheddar, bacon, yukon gold potato, caramelized leeks & sour cream.
More about Elemental Pizza
Item pic

 

Cactus Restaurant

350 Terry Avenue North, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Key Lime Pie$9.00
Hibiscus & lime, agave whipped cream.
More about Cactus Restaurant
Consumer pic

 

Wildwood Market

9214 45th Ave SW Seattle, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Cream Pie$3.99
More about Wildwood Market
b46d70b6-e29a-406a-9dc3-1c9f626cd890 image

FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS

Seatown Rub Shack & FishFry

2010 Western Ave, Seattle

Avg 4 (1679 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Slice of Triple Coconut Cream Pie$12.00
More about Seatown Rub Shack & FishFry
Item pic

PIZZA

Talaricos Fremont

456 N 36th St, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
GF Cheese Pie$12.99
12" Vegan, gluten-free crust
Mozzarella & marinara.
Add as many toppings as you like.
GF Pepperoni Pie$13.98
12" Vegan, gluten-free crust
Pepperoni, mozzarella & marinara.
GF Swine Lovers Pie$17.99
12" Vegan, gluten-free crust
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon, mozzarella & marinara. Topped with extra mozzarella and fresh parsley.
More about Talaricos Fremont
Item pic

 

Cactus Restaurant

4220 East Madison, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Key Lime Pie$9.00
Hibiscus & lime, agave whipped cream.
More about Cactus Restaurant

