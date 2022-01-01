Pies in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve pies
Jack's BBQ
3924 Airport Way S, Seattle
|Pecan Pie Slice
|$5.00
1996 Texas State Fair Pie Recipe!
|Chocolate Pie Slice
|$5.00
Buttermilk Pie, like vinegar and sugar pies, are part of a category called Depression Pies. They are made with whatever is in the cupboard! we do our version with chocolate. Eggs, buttermilk, sugar, vanilla extract, a touch of flour. Served with whip cream.
|Frito Pie
|$8.00
A Texas classic! A bag of Fritos, our all meat chili, cheddar cheese, jalapenos and sour cream
Elliott Bay Brewhouse & Pub - Burien
255 SW 152nd St, Burien
|Pecan Pie -
|$7.50
Serious Pie - Downtown
2001 4th Ave, Seattle
|Coco Pie Slice
|$12.00
Our world famous triple coconut cream pie!
Mainstay Provisions
612 NW 65th St, Seattle
|Quarter Pie Slice Pepperoni
|$9.00
|Quarter Pie Slice Cheese
|$8.00
Von's 1000Spirits
1225 1st Ave, Seattle
|Campfire Rocky Road Pie
|$12.00
Toasted marshmallows, scratch salted caramel, fudge Oreo brownie, vanilla creme anglaise.
Sharps RoastHouse
18427 International Blvd, Seattle
|Campfire Rocky Road Pie
|$12.00
Toasted marshmallows, scratch salted caramel, fudge Oreo brownie, vanilla creme anglaise
Serious Pie Ballard
5118 14th Ave NW, Seattle
|Chocolate Caramel pie
|$7.00
|Triple Coconut Cream Pie slice
|$12.00
Fat Tomato Seattle
1542 12th Street, Seattle
|Popeyes White Pie (Signature)
|$23.00
Homemade garlic cream sauce, spinach and fresh minced garlic
South Town Pie
8611 14th Ave S, Seattle
|18" BBQ CHICK Whole Pie
|$27.99
BBQ sauce, mozzarella blend, bacon, roasted chicken, red onion, white cheddar
|18" ANIMAL Whole Pie
|$31.99
Tomato sauce, mozzarella blend, house made sausage, Zoe's meats pepperoni, bacon, soppressata
|18" The ALBINO Whole Pie
|$27.99
Gruyere fondue, mozzarella blend, oven roasted chicken, artichoke hearts
Belle Epicurean
3109 E Madison St, Seattle
|Pot Pie Veggie
|$9.25
The Local 104
18498 Ballinger Way NE, Lake Forest Park
|Rhubarb Pie
|$14.00
Rhubarb custard pie, serves 2-3
JuneBaby
2122 NE 65th St, Seattle
|Pecan Pie
|$12.00
Our twist on a classic Georgia Pecan Pie--with chocolate, pecan crumble & grains of paradise whip. This recipe was passed along to us from a local friend originally from Alabama.
Super Six
3714 South Hudson Street, Seattle
|Coconut Cream Pie (slice)
|$7.00
A slice of our beloved coconut cream pie! Sesame brittle, liliko'i caramel, black sesame seeds.
Endolyne Joe's
9261 45th Avenue SW, Seattle
|KEY LIME PIE
|$7.00
Graham cracker & macadamia nut crust, lime custard, whip!
Cactus Restaurant
2820 ALKI AVENUE SW, SEATTLE
|Key Lime Pie
|$9.00
Hibiscus & lime, agave whipped cream.
Lunchbox Laboratory Seattle
1253 Thomas St, Seattle
|16 oz Banana Cream Pie Shake
|$7.95
|12 oz Banana Cream Pie Shake
|$6.95
Skål Beer Hall
5429 Ballard Ave. NW, Seattle
|Mushroom Tarragon Pot Pie
|$14.00
Individual house-made mushroom and tarragon pot pie with a flakey puff pastry crust. Served with small harvest chopped salad. Cooked to order (20 min) (V)
Sunny Hill
3127 NW 85th St, seattle
|Loyal Round Pie
|$21.00
mozzarella / provolone / parmesan
|Warchild Round Pie
|$24.00
pioppini mushroom / roasted leeks / truffle cheese
|Arcade Round Pie
|$24.00
pepperoni / pickled serrano / mozzarella / parmesan /
Jack's BBQ
238 9th Ave North, Seattle
|Frito Pie
|$8.00
|Pecan Pie
|$5.00
|Whole Pecan Pie
|$29.00
box bar
5401 California Av SW., Seattle
|Cookies & Creamy Pie
|$10.00
creamy chocolate & vanilla filling on a chocolate cookie crust
|Chocolate Mousse Pie
|$10.00
creamy chocolate mousse, chocolate cookie crust, topped with truwhip
Dahlia Bakery Pre-Orders
2001 4th Avenue, Seattle
|9" Strawberry Rhubarb Pie
|$40.00
Flaky crust with local rhubarb and strawberry
|Coco Pie Bite
|$4.00
Coconut Cream Pie Bites are perfect for a party!
|6" Triple Coconut Cream Pie
|$25.00
6" Triple Coconut Cream Pie, coconut crust, shredded coconut cream filling, swirls of whipped cream, topped with toasted coconut and white chocolate.
Oak
3019 Beacon Ave S, Seattle
|Chicken Pot Pie
|$12.00
Homemade rustic pot pie made with Draper Valley organic chicken, potatoes, peas & carrots
|Vegan Vegetable Pot Pie
|$12.00
A home-made vegan pot pie made with Italian roasted broccoli, sautéed mushrooms, potatoes, peas & carrots
Elemental Pizza
2634 NE University Village St., Seattle
|Smh Baked Potato Pie Pizza
|$18.75
Fresh mozzarella, cheddar, bacon, yukon gold potato, caramelized leeks & sour cream.
Cactus Restaurant
350 Terry Avenue North, Seattle
|Key Lime Pie
|$9.00
Hibiscus & lime, agave whipped cream.
Seatown Rub Shack & FishFry
2010 Western Ave, Seattle
|Slice of Triple Coconut Cream Pie
|$12.00
Talaricos Fremont
456 N 36th St, Seattle
|GF Cheese Pie
|$12.99
12" Vegan, gluten-free crust
Mozzarella & marinara.
Add as many toppings as you like.
|GF Pepperoni Pie
|$13.98
12" Vegan, gluten-free crust
Pepperoni, mozzarella & marinara.
|GF Swine Lovers Pie
|$17.99
12" Vegan, gluten-free crust
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon, mozzarella & marinara. Topped with extra mozzarella and fresh parsley.
