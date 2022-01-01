Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cornelly

601 Summit Ave STE 103

Seattle, WA 98102

Popular Items

Chicory Caesar
Chocolate Chunk Cookie
Classic Pep

Veggies & Sides

Chicory Caesar

$15.00

radicchio, romaine, sourdough crouton, radish, red onion, garlic anchovy vinaigrette, pecorino

Spiced Cauliflower

$14.00

sumac, fennel, sultana raisins, herbs

Giardiniera

$4.00

house pickles

Olive Focaccia

$7.00

housemade sourdough focaccia loaf

Cool Ranch

$2.00

shhh.. don't ask what's in it :)

Calabrian Chili Oil

$2.00

house made mega spice

Pasta

Spaghetti Red

$16.00

red sauce, garlic, parm

Rigatoni

$23.00

pork bolognese, tomato, mint, parsley, parm

Gemelli

$22.00Out of stock

heirloom squash, toasted pistachio, smoked ricotta salata, calabrian chili

Carbonara

$23.00

house cured pancetta, pecorino, egg, chive

Pizza

Deep Dish Pan Pizza

$18.00Out of stock

10" round pan pizza. choose your style: pep, cheese, or sausage!

Classic Pep

$24.00

roni cups, mozz, parm (red sauce)

Margherita

$22.00

hand stretched mozzarella, basil, olive oil, sea salt (red sauce)

3 Cheese

$23.00

mozzarella, fontina, ricotta, black pepper (white sauce)

Hornet Honey

$27.00

hand stretched mozz, honey roasted pineapple, pepperoni, basil, chili (red sauce)

Leaky Potato

$26.00Out of stock

fresh mozz, potato cream, roasted leek, za'atar, dill, chive (white sauce)

Red Funghi

$25.00

maitake mushrooms, shallot, garlic confit, herbs, (red sauce) VEGAN!

No Pep

$20.00

red sauce, mozz, parm (your classic cheese pie!)

Flying Sauser

$25.00

fennel sausage, house ricotta, thyme, parm, garlic oil (red sauce)

Dessert

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$4.00

with flake salt

Panna Cotta

$10.00

chèvre, blood orange caramel, pistachio crumble

Salted Caramel Blondie

$13.00

one pint of house made ice cream; aprium jam swirled into vanilla bean with house baked blondies

Pistachio

$12.00

one pint of house made ice cream

Ethan's Float

$9.00

Chocolate Stout from Bizarre Brewing poured over two scoops of our house made vanilla ice cream

Shadow Sundae

$10.00

warm house made brownie, scoop of ice cream, Bizarre Brewing Chocolate Stout sauce

Wine

10% Merlot, 20% Lagrein, 60% Vernatsch | a light and bright chilled red. This biodynamic vineyard is in a region is called Alto-Adige in northern Italy, right on the border of Austria, so the vineyard produces wines with Austrian varietals. The cool mountainous environment comes through in this wine, a delightful and chuggable ripe red juice!

Lafrea Langhe Favorita 2020

$29.00

100% Favorita (Vermentino) | this balanced white wine is fruity, floral, and fresh! Natural fermentation, light bodied, a little herbaceous, and delicious with our veggie pie and pesto pasta!

Fossil & Fawn Only Always 2021

$41.00

Auxerrois 49%, Gewürztraminer 27%, Riesling 24% | this organic white wine from Willamette Valley, Oregon is unfined and unfiltered, as pure as it could be! The field blend of grapes holds a balanced weight with notes of alpine herbs, smokey almond and juicy plum. It’s bright and dry but elegant and smooth, a perfect welcome to Fall!

Fondo Bozzole Foxi Frizzante 2020

$33.00

100% Trebbiano | a gentle sparkling wine with notes of tree fruit, citrus, and a touch of honey. The round earthiness makes it a delicious pairing with a little funk like the Flying Sauser pie or Cacio e Pepe, but can easily be sipped on its own!

Antonio Camillo Procanico Orange 2019

$43.00

100% Procanico | a full bodied orange wine from Tuscany. Aromatics of deep citrus, with herbs and stone fruit on the palate. As far as skin-contact wines go, this one needs some cheese to go along with it!

Pranzegg Leggero Rosso 2020

$45.00Out of stock

10% Merlot, 20% Lagrein, 60% Vernatsch | a light and bright chilled red. This biodynamic vineyard is in a region called Alto-Adige in northern Italy, right on the border of Austria, so the vineyard produces wines with Austrian varietals. The cool mountainous environment comes through in this wine, a delightful and chuggable ripe red juice!

Ampeleia Unlitro 2021

$42.00

a blend of varieties originating from the Mediterranean Basin | a delicate balsamic and spice with an explosion of fruit, this red is light and dynamic.. A perfect wine for any day of the week and meant to be shared with many people!

Fossil & Fawn Pinot Noir 2021

$41.00Out of stock

100% Pinot Noir, from a biodynamic vineyard Willamette Valley, Oregon | this classic red wine can be crushable or savored, with some oaky earthiness and shiny fruit like blackberry and raspberry. A nice amount of richness and body, it’s an easy pairing with meat, like the Flying Sauser pie, Classic Pep, or Rigatoni Bolognese!

OltreTorrente Rosso 2020

$32.00

90% Barbera, 10% Dolcetto | from Colli Tortonesi in Piedmont, Italy. The bold juiciness compliments dishes with red sauce or meat ; a nice balance of sour and sweet, dry and light, with a little added spice!

Fattoria di Vaira Vincenzo 2020

$29.00Out of stock

blend of Montepulciano, Cabernet Sauvignon, + Merlot | A very funky biodynamic red with deep purple fruits with some solid tannic structure. Without a doubt it’s perfect for the Rigatoni!

Beer

Timeless Lager

$5.00

Old Stove Brewing Co | 12 oz | 4.6 % ABV

Cherry Sour

$6.00

Old Stove Brewing Co | 12 oz | 4.8% ABV

First It Giveth IPA

$6.00

Hazy/Juicy IPA | Old Stove Brewing Co | 16 oz | 7%

El Vienna Especial

$7.00Out of stock

Mexican-Style Amber Lager | Holy Mountain Brewing Co | 16 oz | 4.8%

The White Lodge

$6.00

Belgian-Style White Ale | Holy Mountain Brewing Co | 16 oz | 4.8% ABV

Shadow World

$7.00

Chocolate Stout | Bizarre Brewing Co | 4.8%

Yonder Cider "Dry"

$6.00

Local Hard Cider | 16 oz | 6.5% ABV | “Bright, light and refreshing. A blend of traditional and modern cider apple varieties with bright notes of citrus.”

Yonder Cider "Palisades"

$7.00

Local Hard Cider | 16 oz | 6.5% ABV | “Blackberries and sage slow dance at sunset for the perfect mix of tangy and tart”

NA Bev

Pellegrino

$6.00

25 oz bottle

Fever Tree Ginger Beer

$4.00

6 oz bottle

Ginger Hibiscus Kombucha

$5.00

Beneficial Brewing, brewed and canned in Georgetown, Seattle!

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
sourdough pizza, fresh pasta, veggies, sweets, natural wine and local beverages. ONLINE ORDERING OPEN BASED ON RESTAURANT CAPACITY FRIDAY - SUNDAY. Come dine with us in house or order take-out in person! We do not take phone orders. CHECK OUT OUR INSTAGRAM @cornellyseattle FOR ALL REAL-TIME UPDATES!!

601 Summit Ave STE 103, Seattle, WA 98102

