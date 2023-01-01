Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Thai fried rice in Seattle

Seattle restaurants
Seattle restaurants that serve thai fried rice

ASEAN Streat Food Hall

400 Pine Street Suite 136, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Thai Fried Rice$18.00
Thai-style fried rice with eggs, tomatoe, onions, green onion, and Chinese broccoli.
More about ASEAN Streat Food Hall
Pinto Bistro Thai & Sushi

408 Broadway East, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
(L6) Thai Fried Rice$12.50
Deep-fried battered shrimps and vegetables, served with miso soup, rice and salad.
Thai Fried Rice$14.00
Fried rice with egg, carrots, white & green onions, tomatoes, peas.
More about Pinto Bistro Thai & Sushi
Kin Len Thai Night Bites

3517 Fremont Ave North, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
"Gai Tod" Thai Fried Chicken Wings with Sticky Rice$20.00
House deep fried “Kin-len Wings” paired with Thai Papaya Salad and sticky rice.
More about Kin Len Thai Night Bites

