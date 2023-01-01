Thai fried rice in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve thai fried rice
ASEAN Streat Food Hall
400 Pine Street Suite 136, Seattle
|Thai Fried Rice
|$18.00
Thai-style fried rice with eggs, tomatoe, onions, green onion, and Chinese broccoli.
Pinto Bistro Thai & Sushi
408 Broadway East, Seattle
|(L6) Thai Fried Rice
|$12.50
Deep-fried battered shrimps and vegetables, served with miso soup, rice and salad.
|Thai Fried Rice
|$14.00
Fried rice with egg, carrots, white & green onions, tomatoes, peas.