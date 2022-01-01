Cookies in Seattle

Go
Seattle restaurants
Toast

Seattle restaurants that serve cookies

Harried & Hungry image

 

Harried & Hungry

515 S Michigan Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.36
Classic Chocolate Chip
More about Harried & Hungry
Item pic

TAPAS

The Whale Wins

3506 Stone Way N, Seattle

Avg 4.2 (1661 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tahini Chocolate Chip Cookie$4.00
More about The Whale Wins
Choc Chip Cookie image

 

Mainstay Provisions

612 NW 65th St, Seattle

Avg 4.9 (83 reviews)
Takeout
Choc Chip Cookie$2.50
More about Mainstay Provisions
Cookie's Classic Sando image

 

Cookie’s Country Chicken

1744 NW MARKET ST, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cookie's Classic Sando w/Fries
Our signature fried chicken breast, iceberg lettuce, tomato, and sunny sauce
More about Cookie’s Country Chicken
Item pic

 

Great State Burger - Pier 54

1001 Alaskan Way, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
COOKIE$3.00
More about Great State Burger - Pier 54
Southpaw Wood Fired Pizza image

 

Southpaw Wood Fired Pizza

926 12th Ave, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
JM’s salted chocolate chip cookie$3.00
JM's recipe bakes to a crispy edge with a chewy center, and features Theo chocolate
More about Southpaw Wood Fired Pizza
World Pizza LLC image

 

World Pizza LLC

672 S King St, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Giant Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
Chocolate chips, butter & love!
More about World Pizza LLC
Classic peanut butter cookie image

SALADS

Plum Chopped

1419 12th Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.8 (315 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Classic peanut butter cookie$2.50
Allergen Info
Made on shared equipment that processes wheat, nuts, and soy.
More about Plum Chopped
Chocolate chip Cookie image

 

The Stop

616 1st Ave, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate chip Cookie$2.50
More about The Stop
Chocolate Chip Cookie image

 

Homegrown - Downtown Seattle

999 3rd Ave, Plaza 2, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.75
More about Homegrown - Downtown Seattle
Big Chocolate Chip Cookie image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS

Sunny Hill

3127 NW 85th St, seattle

Avg 4.6 (103 reviews)
Takeout
Big Chocolate Chip Cookie$6.00
More about Sunny Hill
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Homegrown - South Lake Union

208 Westlake Ave N, Seattle

Avg 4.7 (1367 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.75
More about Homegrown - South Lake Union
Item pic

FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS

Seatown Rub Shack & FishFry

2010 Western Ave, Seattle

Avg 4 (1679 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Two Baked-to-Order Chocolate Chunk Cookies$7.50
More about Seatown Rub Shack & FishFry
Salumi Online Catering image

 

Salumi Online Catering

404 Occidental Ave S, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookies$2.50
Good old homemade chocolate chip cookie
More about Salumi Online Catering
Consumer pic

SANDWICHES

Café Hitchcock Exchange

818 1st Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (193 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Choc Chunk Cookie$4.00
Theo dark chocolate chunk cookie, finished with Maldon sea salt
More about Café Hitchcock Exchange

Browse other tasty dishes in Seattle

Fried Rice

Reuben

Quesadillas

Clams

Chicken Katsu

Fish And Chips

Lobster Rolls

Garlic Chicken

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Seattle to explore

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.1 (28 restaurants)

Ballard

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Fremont

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

South Lake Union

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Denny Triangle

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

University District

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Belltown

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Lower Queen Anne

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
Map

More near Seattle to explore

Bellevue

Avg 4 (34 restaurants)

Kirkland

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Redmond

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Bainbridge Island

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Renton

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Mercer Island

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Vashon

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Sammamish

No reviews yet

Port Orchard

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bremerton

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)

Bellingham

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (610 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (197 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (342 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (366 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston