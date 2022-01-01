Po boy in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve po boy
More about The Local 104
The Local 104
18498 Ballinger Way NE, Lake Forest Park
|Po’boy
|$19.00
fried oysters, iceberg lettuce, aioli - recommended for in house and pick up, not recommended for delivery
More about Elliott Bay Public House & Brewery - Lake City
Elliott Bay Public House & Brewery - Lake City
12537 Lake City Way Northeast, Seattle
|Shrimp Po Boy -
|$16.75
Panko-crusted shrimp served on a hoagie roll slathered with Chipotle aioli topped with cilantro coleslaw and sliced tomatoes. Served with a side of chipotle aioli and house-seasoned fries.
Pairs nicely with The Whisper Winter IPA.
More about Mean Sandwich
SANDWICHES • FALAFEL • SUBS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Mean Sandwich
1510 NW Leary Way, Seattle
|The HAMA HAMA! A Oyster Po'Boy w/ Salt-n-Pepa Skins & Ins
|$16.00
Oysters dredged in cornmeal & deep fried then packed into a spicy remoulade drenched Bahn-mi roll & topped with cool lemon-pepper Mayo dressed shredded lettuce
**Single order of Salt-n-Pepa Skins & Ins included. Upgrades Available.
RELAX, we'll text you when your food is HOT and READY!
|Hawaiian Pulled Pork Po'Boy
|$17.00
Hawaiian Pulled Pork Po'BoyTogarashi rubbed pulled pork topped with shop-made Huli Huli bbq sauce, white onion, kettle chips and our coconut mac-slaw all wrapped tight in a toasted french roll.
**Salt-n-Pepa Skins & Ins Included
Relax, we'll text you when it's ready!
|WTK? A fried chicken Po'boy w/ Salt-n-Pepa Skins & Ins
|$15.00
Chicken thighs buttermilk brined, dry dredged then deep fried & stuffed into a Bahn-Mi roll dressed with our spicy Calabrian chili relish & topped with our pickles & HOT Lemon-Pepper mayo with shredded lettuce!
**Single order of Salt-n-Pepa Skins & Ins included. Upgrades Available.
RELAX, we'll text you when your food is HOT and READY!