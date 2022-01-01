Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Po boy in Seattle

Seattle restaurants
Seattle restaurants that serve po boy

The Local 104 image

 

The Local 104

18498 Ballinger Way NE, Lake Forest Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Po’boy$19.00
fried oysters, iceberg lettuce, aioli - recommended for in house and pick up, not recommended for delivery
More about The Local 104
Item pic

 

Elliott Bay Public House & Brewery - Lake City

12537 Lake City Way Northeast, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Po Boy -$16.75
Panko-crusted shrimp served on a hoagie roll slathered with Chipotle aioli topped with cilantro coleslaw and sliced tomatoes. Served with a side of chipotle aioli and house-seasoned fries.
Pairs nicely with The Whisper Winter IPA.
More about Elliott Bay Public House & Brewery - Lake City
Hama Hama Oyster Po'Boy w/ Salt-n-Pepa Skins & Ins image

SANDWICHES • FALAFEL • SUBS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Mean Sandwich

1510 NW Leary Way, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (727 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
The HAMA HAMA! A Oyster Po'Boy w/ Salt-n-Pepa Skins & Ins$16.00
Oysters dredged in cornmeal & deep fried then packed into a spicy remoulade drenched Bahn-mi roll & topped with cool lemon-pepper Mayo dressed shredded lettuce
**Single order of Salt-n-Pepa Skins & Ins included. Upgrades Available.
RELAX, we'll text you when your food is HOT and READY!
Hawaiian Pulled Pork Po'Boy$17.00
Hawaiian Pulled Pork Po'BoyTogarashi rubbed pulled pork topped with shop-made Huli Huli bbq sauce, white onion, kettle chips and our coconut mac-slaw all wrapped tight in a toasted french roll.
 
**Salt-n-Pepa Skins & Ins Included
Relax, we'll text you when it's ready!
WTK? A fried chicken Po'boy w/ Salt-n-Pepa Skins & Ins$15.00
Chicken thighs buttermilk brined, dry dredged then deep fried & stuffed into a Bahn-Mi roll dressed with our spicy Calabrian chili relish & topped with our pickles & HOT Lemon-Pepper mayo with shredded lettuce!
**Single order of Salt-n-Pepa Skins & Ins included. Upgrades Available.
RELAX, we'll text you when your food is HOT and READY!
More about Mean Sandwich

