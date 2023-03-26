Restaurant header imageView gallery

Island Soul Rum Bar & Soul Shack

review star

No reviews yet

4869 Rainier Ave S

Seattle, WA 98118

Popular Items

Oxtail Stew
Gumbo
Seasonal Greens


Appetizers

BBQ Rib Tips

BBQ Rib Tips

$14.00

Molasses base, pineapple, house spices

Calypso Wings

Calypso Wings

$13.00

House-made sweet mango glaze

Garlic Buttered Prawns

Garlic Buttered Prawns

$14.00

Garlic, tomatoes, butter, wine

Habañero Prawns

Habañero Prawns

$14.00

Sweet chili, tomatoes, bobbanero sauce

Habañero Wings

Habañero Wings

$13.00

Sweet mango glaze, bobbanero sauce

Island Curry Mussels

Island Curry Mussels

$16.00

Curry, coconut milk sauce

Jamaican Patties

Jamaican Patties

$15.00

Choice of chicken, beef or one of each

Jerk Rib Tips

Jerk Rib Tips

$14.00

Allspice habanero rub

Jerk Wings

Jerk Wings

$13.00

Allspice habañero rub

Mac N' Cheese

Mac N' Cheese

$13.00

Made to order. Béchamel cheese sauce, penne pasta

Seafood Croquettes

$13.00Out of stock

Salt fish, shrimp, tomatoes, bell peppers

Tostones

Tostones

$11.00

Fried green plantains, red onions, garlic, tomatoes

Burgers/Po'Boys

Catfish Po'Boy + Fries

Catfish Po'Boy + Fries

$19.00

Bun, fried catfish, jerk mayo, soul slaw

Classic Cheeseburger + Fries

Classic Cheeseburger + Fries

$18.00

Brioche bun, beef patty, jerk mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, onions

Fried Shrimp Po'Boy + Fries

Fried Shrimp Po'Boy + Fries

$18.00

Bun, fried shrimp, jerk mayo, soul slaw

Jerk Fried Chicken Burger + Fries

$18.00

Brioche bun, fried chicken thigh, jerk mayo, pickles

Soul Burger + Fries

Soul Burger + Fries

$20.00

Brioche bun, beef patty, beef hotlink, bacon, jerk mayo, fried egg, american cheese

Main

BBQ Smoked Meat

BBQ Smoked Meat

$20.00

Molasses base, pineapple, house-spices

Chef's Special of the Week

Chef's Special of the Week

$14.00Out of stock

Chef Bobby will cook one of these dishes for the week: • Brown Stew Chicken: garlic, onions, habanero, tomato paste, vinegar, allspice • Garlic Buttered Chicken: garlic, butter • Curry Chicken: onions, peppers, potatoes, house-curry

Dry Rub Smoked Meat

Dry Rub Smoked Meat

$20.00

Jerk rub

Fried Catfish

Fried Catfish

$14.00

House-seasoned cornmeal batter

Gumbo

Gumbo

$21.00

Beef hotlink, jerk chicken, prawns. White rice

Jerk Smoked Meat

Jerk Smoked Meat

$20.00

Allspice Habañero Sauce

Oxtail Stew

Oxtail Stew

$24.00

House-spices, garlic, peppers, lima beans

Vatapa

Vatapa

$12.00

Vegetable medley, garlic, coconut milk, sweet chili sauce

Whole Snapper

Whole Snapper

$28.00

Escovitch: Pickled bell peppers, carrots, onions

Sides

Coconut Muffins

Coconut Muffins

$6.00

2 coconut muffins

Escovitch

$5.00
Festivals (Hush Puppies)

Festivals (Hush Puppies)

$5.00

Fries

$7.00

Oxtail Gravy

$8.00
Plantains

Plantains

$7.00
Rice & Peas

Rice & Peas

$7.00
Seasonal Greens

Seasonal Greens

$7.00
Smashed Yams

Smashed Yams

$7.00

Soul Slaw

$7.00
White Rice

White Rice

$6.00

Desserts

7-Up Pound Cake

$10.00

Coconut Cake

$10.00Out of stock

Key Lime Pie

$10.00Out of stock

Pecan Sticky Bun

$10.00Out of stock

Red Velvet Cupcake

$7.00Out of stock

Rum Cake

$10.00Out of stock

Extras

BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Blue Cheese

$0.75

Habenero Sauce

$1.00

Jerk Sauce

$1.00

Mango Sauce

$0.75

Oxtail Gravy

$7.00

Ranch

$0.75

Sweet Chili Sauce

$0.75

Tartar

$0.75
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Island Soul is a Black-owned and family-run restaurant featuring a full bar and Caribbean-inspired soul food.

Website

Location

4869 Rainier Ave S, Seattle, WA 98118

Directions

