Island Soul Rum Bar & Soul Shack
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Island Soul is a Black-owned and family-run restaurant featuring a full bar and Caribbean-inspired soul food.
Location
4869 Rainier Ave S, Seattle, WA 98118
Gallery