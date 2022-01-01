Tacos in Seattle

Seattle restaurants that serve tacos

Fish Tacos image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Macleod’s

5200 BALLARD AVE NW, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (876 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fish Tacos$16.00
3 pieces of fried or seared line-caught wild Alaskan cod topped with cabbage, pico de gallo & chipotle aioli. Served on flour tortillas with a side of house-made habanero sauce.
Baja Fish Tacos image

 

Poquitos Capitol Hill

1000 E Pike St, Seattle

Avg 4 (2466 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Baja Fish Tacos$17.00
Grilled or beer battered Mahi Mahi served with cabbage, pico de gallo, aioli, and cilantro. (Beer battered - (G)) Served with three local corn tortillas, rice & beans.
Chicken Tinga Tacos$15.00
Chipotle braised chicken breast, avocado, diced onion, cotija cheese, crema, and cilantro. Served with three local white corn tortillas, rice & beans. (spicy)
Taco Kit - Deconstructed image

BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Gracia

5313 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (1240 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Taco Kit - Deconstructed$25.00
A deconstructed taco kit that feeds two! Includes everything you need to make 4-6 tacos. Choice of ONE type of taco.
Rosita's Mexican Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

Rosita's Mexican Restaurant

7210 Woodlawn Ave NE, Seattle

Avg 4 (454 reviews)
Takeout
Tacos Al Pastor$16.50
Marinated pork with chilies and spices served in corn tortillas and topped with onions, cilantro and lime. Served with Spanish rice and whole pinto beans .
FISH TACOS image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Lodge Sports Grille

501 Fairview Avenue North, Seattle

Avg 3.6 (821 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
FISH TACOS$14.00
Three grilled cod tacos with our spicy slaw, pico de gallo, chipotle mayo and stuffed in a grilled corn tortilla.
Add avocado for $2.
*Gluten free
A LA CARTE TACOS image

 

EL CAMINO

607 N 35th St, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (1439 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
A LA CARTE TACOS
A la carte soft corn tortilla tacos with the filling of your choice
Fish Taco Plate$15.50
2 halibut tacos, marinated in achiote and chipotle, white cabbage citrus slaw, salsa fresca & chipotle mayo. Served with spanish rice and choice of beans
Taco Plate$4.00
2 or more corn tortilla tacos of your choice, with Spanish rice and choice of beans
Pablo y Pablo image

 

Pablo - Wallingford

1605 N 34TH STREET, SEATTLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
SHRIMP TACO$6.50
crispy cabbage, aioli verde, cucumber and pineapple salsita, cilantro
Las Palmas Restaurant image

GRILL

Las Palmas Restaurant

19840 International Blvd, Seatac

Avg 4.2 (717 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Street Tacos
Tacos Combo
Kalua Pork Taco image

 

Marination

2000 6th Avenue, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kalua Pork Taco$3.00
Each taco is served on two 4“ corn tortillas with our signature slaw, homemade pickled jalapenos, a sprinkle of toasted sesame seeds and Nunya Sauce
Kalbi Beef Taco$3.00
Each taco is served on two 4“ corn tortillas with our signature slaw, homemade pickled jalapenos, a sprinkle of toasted sesame seeds and Nunya Sauce
Spicy Pork Taco$3.00
Each taco is served on two 4“ corn tortillas with our signature slaw, homemade pickled jalapenos, a sprinkle of toasted sesame seeds and Nunya Sauce
**spicy pork contains a wee bit of shrimp paste.**
MARKET'S FISH TACOS image

 

The MARKET

1300 1st ave, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
MARKET'S FISH TACOS$12.00
SOFT CORN TORTILLAS, BEER BATTERED ROCKFISH, NAPA CABBAGE, HOUSE AOILI, MANGO SALSA, QUESO FRESCO, NAM JIM PAK CHEE (THAI CILANTRO SAUCE)
El Buho image

 

El Buho

9640 A 16th ave SW, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
A Pair of Tacos
b71520ff-a3fb-4006-853d-a186a4c88c1b image

 

Fonda La Catrina

5905 Airport Way S, Seattle

Avg 4.2 (2522 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Tacos Asada$14.00
Painted Hills beef, grilled, topped with onions & cilantro.
Tacos Dorados$8.00
Three crisp fried tacos with your filling of choice topped with sour cream, queso fresco, lettuce, tomatoe & cilantro
Item pic

 

Agua Verde Cafe

1303 NE Boat Street, Seattle

Avg 4 (2445 reviews)
Takeout
Boniato Tacos$13.50
sautéed yams, corn, roasted peppers, cotija cheese, avocado crema, cilantro
Pollo Tacos$15.50
chicken, onions, cilantro, radish, avocado salsa
Carne Tacos$16.00
grilled steak, onions, cilantro, radish, avocado salsa
Fogon Cocina Mexicana image

 

Fogon Cocina Mexicana

600 E Pine Street, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (1785 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
STREET TACOS$12.00
Three authentic tacos made with hand made tortillas, of your choice of meat topped with onions, cilantro and salsa.
lime and radish on the side.
64287e5a-b845-4e3e-9b88-6233c7690e42 image

TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Yard Cafe

8313 Greenwood Ave N, Seattle

Avg 4.2 (1042 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Barbacoa Taco$5.00
Pollo Rojo Taco$5.00
Chicken and onion simmered in guajillo-ancho adobo. Topped with lettuce, crema, and cotija.
Pork Chile Verde Taco$5.00
Pork stewed with tomatillos, peppers, and onions. Topped with lettuce, crema, and cotija.
Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar image

SALADS

Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar

1150 Southcenter Mall, Tukwila

Avg 4.1 (4114 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Birria Beef Tacos$18.49
Slow-braised beef, cheese, corn tortillas, cilantro, onions, salsa roja, rice, delicious consumé dipping broth. (ad lime and chili to your liking)
Tacos Dorados image

 

Cafe Flora

2901 East madison Street, Seattle

Avg 4.1 (1646 reviews)
Takeout
Tacos Dorados$20.00
Corn tortillas filled with cheesy mashed potatoes, served with black bean stew, smokey braised greens, fire roasted salsa, lime creme fraiche & cotija. (add avocado for $1.50) (GLUTEN-FREE, NUT-FREE)
TnT Taqueria image

 

TnT Taqueria

2114 N 45th Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Plate$10.75
3 tacos on double corn tortillas. Choices of protein topped with radish, onion, cotija, and cilantro.
Taco Platter$11.75
3 tacos on double corn tortillas. Choices of protein topped with radish, onion, cotija, and cilantro with a side of arroz roja & frijoles pntos
c8ffca56-09ba-4b1c-b4a9-2976731246cf image

 

Mercado Luna

422 E Pine St, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (1013 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Taco de Pescado (Lado A Lado)$6.00
Taco de Veggie$6.00
Sautéed portabella mushroom, onions, poblano peppers, and asadero queso.
Taco de Camaron$6.00
Sautéed, with cabbage, pico, carrots, avocado, and chipotle aioli.
Taco Truck Tacos image

 

Laredos Grill

555 Aloha st, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (785 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Taco Truck Tacos$12.25
3 small corn tortillas with choice of meat, topped with cilantro & onions
Marination ma kai image

 

Marination ma kai

1660 Harbor Avenue Southwest, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
4 Kalbi Beef Tacos$12.00
Kalbi beef, corn tortillas, Nunya Sauce, slaw, pickled jalapenos.
4 Sexy Tofu Tacos$12.00
Sexy tofu, corn tortillas, Nunya Sauce, slaw, pickled jalapenos.
Item pic

BURRITOS

La Palmera

901 Mercer St, Seattle

Avg 4.6 (4604 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Deluxe Taco Salad$15.00
Crispy flour tortilla shell filled with choice of meat and lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, onions, olives, guacamole, and sour cream.
Dreamland Bar & Diner image

 

Dreamland Bar & Diner

3401 Evanston Ave N, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (97 reviews)
Takeout
PORK SHOULDER TACOS$17.00
The best veggie burger in existence, probably. Housemade patty, muhammara ketchup, tzatziki, butter lettuce, tomato, fries
Seatown Rub Shack & FishFry image

FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS

Seatown Rub Shack & FishFry

2010 Western Ave, Seattle

Avg 4 (1679 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fish Tacos$18.00
3 alaskan cod tacos, taco spice, corn tortillas, guacamole, cilantro crema, tots
Shrimp Tacos (1) image

SEAFOOD

El Sirenito

5901 Airport Way S, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (404 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Tacos (1)$5.00
Gulf of Mexico wild caught prawns, erved on a house made tortilla topped with crema, avocado mousse, cabbage, pickled onions & pico de gallo.
Fish Tacos (1)$5.00
Wild caught rockfish battered and fried, served on a house made tortilla topped with crema, avocado mousse, cabbage, pickled onions & pico de gallo.
Tacos Campechano (3)$14.00
Painted Hills beef, Caniceria Aztec Chorizo, three hand-made corn tortillas, onion, cilantro, avocado, lime
BAJA FISH TACO image

 

BARRIO

1420 12th Ave, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
BAJA FISH TACO$6.00
cabbage, pico de gallo, chipotle aïoli, cilantro
AL PASTOR TACO$5.50
caramelized pineapple, cilantro, avocado salsa, shaved red onion
CAULIFLOWER TACO$5.00
vegan cashew cheese, crispy onions, cabbage, cascabel, fresnos, cilantro
d893af1c-582b-4a29-b2d9-58f68077b4ce image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Little Water Cantina

2865 Eastlake Ave E, Seattle

Avg 3.6 (1163 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Fish Tacos (2)$13.00
Spice-rubbed and sauteed Alaskan cod with cabbage, pickled red onion, mango pico de gallo, avocado crema, and cilantro in corn tortillas.
Steak Tacos (2)$14.00
Marinated and grilled steak tacos served with grilled onions, poblano chilies, cotija cheese, avocado crema, and cilantro in corn tortillas with a side of spicy 3-chile sauce.
Chorizo Potato Goat Cheese Taco image

TACOS • TAPAS

The Sitting Room

108 W Roy St, Seattle

Avg 4 (388 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chorizo Potato Goat Cheese Taco$4.00
Smoked Chorizo from Olympia Provisions, seasoned roasted potatoes, goat cheese, chipotle crema, pickled onion, cilantro, corn tortillas. Single taco.
Vegetarian Taco$3.50
Seasoned roasted potatoes, Spanish rice, organic black refried beans, onion, cilantro, green & red salsa, corn tortilla. Single taco.
Impossible Taco$4.00
Impossible™ Taco Seasoned Meat made from plants. House made guacamole, green & red salsa, queso fresco, onion, cilantro. Single taco.
Item pic

TACOS

Rocket Taco

602 19th Ave. E., Seattle

Avg 5 (21 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Salad$13.00
Mixed greens, dressed with garlic lime dressing. Topped with, pinto beans crushed chips, pico de gallo, queso fresco, Rocket Sauce and your choice of filling.
Al Pastor Tacos$13.00
Marinated pork, spit roasted and served with onion, cilantro and roasted pineapple.
Deluxe Fish Tacos$13.00
Three hand-made tortillas filled with chili-rubbed cod, topped with pineapple salsa, cabbage and coconut crema. Served with a side of smoky beans.
Restaurant banner

 

Jackalope Tex-Mex

4868 Rainier Ave S, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
1 Kid Taco$6.00
Corn tortilla, cheese and choice of plain, chicken, or steak
