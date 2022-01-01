Tacos in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve tacos
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL
Macleod’s
5200 BALLARD AVE NW, Seattle
|Fish Tacos
|$16.00
3 pieces of fried or seared line-caught wild Alaskan cod topped with cabbage, pico de gallo & chipotle aioli. Served on flour tortillas with a side of house-made habanero sauce.
Poquitos Capitol Hill
1000 E Pike St, Seattle
|Baja Fish Tacos
|$17.00
Grilled or beer battered Mahi Mahi served with cabbage, pico de gallo, aioli, and cilantro. (Beer battered - (G)) Served with three local corn tortillas, rice & beans.
|Chicken Tinga Tacos
|$15.00
Chipotle braised chicken breast, avocado, diced onion, cotija cheese, crema, and cilantro. Served with three local white corn tortillas, rice & beans. (spicy)
BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Gracia
5313 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle
|Taco Kit - Deconstructed
|$25.00
A deconstructed taco kit that feeds two! Includes everything you need to make 4-6 tacos. Choice of ONE type of taco.
FRENCH FRIES
Rosita's Mexican Restaurant
7210 Woodlawn Ave NE, Seattle
|Tacos Al Pastor
|$16.50
Marinated pork with chilies and spices served in corn tortillas and topped with onions, cilantro and lime. Served with Spanish rice and whole pinto beans .
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Lodge Sports Grille
501 Fairview Avenue North, Seattle
|FISH TACOS
|$14.00
Three grilled cod tacos with our spicy slaw, pico de gallo, chipotle mayo and stuffed in a grilled corn tortilla.
Add avocado for $2.
*Gluten free
EL CAMINO
607 N 35th St, Seattle
|A LA CARTE TACOS
A la carte soft corn tortilla tacos with the filling of your choice
|Fish Taco Plate
|$15.50
2 halibut tacos, marinated in achiote and chipotle, white cabbage citrus slaw, salsa fresca & chipotle mayo. Served with spanish rice and choice of beans
|Taco Plate
|$4.00
2 or more corn tortilla tacos of your choice, with Spanish rice and choice of beans
Pablo - Wallingford
1605 N 34TH STREET, SEATTLE
|SHRIMP TACO
|$6.50
crispy cabbage, aioli verde, cucumber and pineapple salsita, cilantro
GRILL
Las Palmas Restaurant
19840 International Blvd, Seatac
|Street Tacos
|Tacos Combo
Marination
2000 6th Avenue, Seattle
|Kalua Pork Taco
|$3.00
Each taco is served on two 4“ corn tortillas with our signature slaw, homemade pickled jalapenos, a sprinkle of toasted sesame seeds and Nunya Sauce
|Kalbi Beef Taco
|$3.00
Each taco is served on two 4“ corn tortillas with our signature slaw, homemade pickled jalapenos, a sprinkle of toasted sesame seeds and Nunya Sauce
|Spicy Pork Taco
|$3.00
Each taco is served on two 4“ corn tortillas with our signature slaw, homemade pickled jalapenos, a sprinkle of toasted sesame seeds and Nunya Sauce
**spicy pork contains a wee bit of shrimp paste.**
The MARKET
1300 1st ave, Seattle
|MARKET'S FISH TACOS
|$12.00
SOFT CORN TORTILLAS, BEER BATTERED ROCKFISH, NAPA CABBAGE, HOUSE AOILI, MANGO SALSA, QUESO FRESCO, NAM JIM PAK CHEE (THAI CILANTRO SAUCE)
Fonda La Catrina
5905 Airport Way S, Seattle
|Tacos Asada
|$14.00
Painted Hills beef, grilled, topped with onions & cilantro.
|Tacos Dorados
|$8.00
Three crisp fried tacos with your filling of choice topped with sour cream, queso fresco, lettuce, tomatoe & cilantro
Agua Verde Cafe
1303 NE Boat Street, Seattle
|Boniato Tacos
|$13.50
sautéed yams, corn, roasted peppers, cotija cheese, avocado crema, cilantro
|Pollo Tacos
|$15.50
chicken, onions, cilantro, radish, avocado salsa
|Carne Tacos
|$16.00
grilled steak, onions, cilantro, radish, avocado salsa
Fogon Cocina Mexicana
600 E Pine Street, Seattle
|STREET TACOS
|$12.00
Three authentic tacos made with hand made tortillas, of your choice of meat topped with onions, cilantro and salsa.
lime and radish on the side.
TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Yard Cafe
8313 Greenwood Ave N, Seattle
|Barbacoa Taco
|$5.00
|Pollo Rojo Taco
|$5.00
Chicken and onion simmered in guajillo-ancho adobo. Topped with lettuce, crema, and cotija.
|Pork Chile Verde Taco
|$5.00
Pork stewed with tomatillos, peppers, and onions. Topped with lettuce, crema, and cotija.
SALADS
Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar
1150 Southcenter Mall, Tukwila
|Birria Beef Tacos
|$18.49
Slow-braised beef, cheese, corn tortillas, cilantro, onions, salsa roja, rice, delicious consumé dipping broth. (ad lime and chili to your liking)
Cafe Flora
2901 East madison Street, Seattle
|Tacos Dorados
|$20.00
Corn tortillas filled with cheesy mashed potatoes, served with black bean stew, smokey braised greens, fire roasted salsa, lime creme fraiche & cotija. (add avocado for $1.50) (GLUTEN-FREE, NUT-FREE)
TnT Taqueria
2114 N 45th Street, Seattle
|Taco Plate
|$10.75
3 tacos on double corn tortillas. Choices of protein topped with radish, onion, cotija, and cilantro.
|Taco Platter
|$11.75
3 tacos on double corn tortillas. Choices of protein topped with radish, onion, cotija, and cilantro with a side of arroz roja & frijoles pntos
Mercado Luna
422 E Pine St, Seattle
|Taco de Pescado (Lado A Lado)
|$6.00
|Taco de Veggie
|$6.00
Sautéed portabella mushroom, onions, poblano peppers, and asadero queso.
|Taco de Camaron
|$6.00
Sautéed, with cabbage, pico, carrots, avocado, and chipotle aioli.
Laredos Grill
555 Aloha st, Seattle
|Taco Truck Tacos
|$12.25
3 small corn tortillas with choice of meat, topped with cilantro & onions
Marination ma kai
1660 Harbor Avenue Southwest, Seattle
|4 Kalbi Beef Tacos
|$12.00
Kalbi beef, corn tortillas, Nunya Sauce, slaw, pickled jalapenos.
|4 Sexy Tofu Tacos
|$12.00
Sexy tofu, corn tortillas, Nunya Sauce, slaw, pickled jalapenos.
BURRITOS
La Palmera
901 Mercer St, Seattle
|Deluxe Taco Salad
|$15.00
Crispy flour tortilla shell filled with choice of meat and lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, onions, olives, guacamole, and sour cream.
Dreamland Bar & Diner
3401 Evanston Ave N, Seattle
|PORK SHOULDER TACOS
|$17.00
The best veggie burger in existence, probably. Housemade patty, muhammara ketchup, tzatziki, butter lettuce, tomato, fries
FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS
Seatown Rub Shack & FishFry
2010 Western Ave, Seattle
|Fish Tacos
|$18.00
3 alaskan cod tacos, taco spice, corn tortillas, guacamole, cilantro crema, tots
SEAFOOD
El Sirenito
5901 Airport Way S, Seattle
|Shrimp Tacos (1)
|$5.00
Gulf of Mexico wild caught prawns, erved on a house made tortilla topped with crema, avocado mousse, cabbage, pickled onions & pico de gallo.
|Fish Tacos (1)
|$5.00
Wild caught rockfish battered and fried, served on a house made tortilla topped with crema, avocado mousse, cabbage, pickled onions & pico de gallo.
|Tacos Campechano (3)
|$14.00
Painted Hills beef, Caniceria Aztec Chorizo, three hand-made corn tortillas, onion, cilantro, avocado, lime
BARRIO
1420 12th Ave, Seattle
|BAJA FISH TACO
|$6.00
cabbage, pico de gallo, chipotle aïoli, cilantro
|AL PASTOR TACO
|$5.50
caramelized pineapple, cilantro, avocado salsa, shaved red onion
|CAULIFLOWER TACO
|$5.00
vegan cashew cheese, crispy onions, cabbage, cascabel, fresnos, cilantro
SEAFOOD • GRILL
Little Water Cantina
2865 Eastlake Ave E, Seattle
|Grilled Fish Tacos (2)
|$13.00
Spice-rubbed and sauteed Alaskan cod with cabbage, pickled red onion, mango pico de gallo, avocado crema, and cilantro in corn tortillas.
|Steak Tacos (2)
|$14.00
Marinated and grilled steak tacos served with grilled onions, poblano chilies, cotija cheese, avocado crema, and cilantro in corn tortillas with a side of spicy 3-chile sauce.
TACOS • TAPAS
The Sitting Room
108 W Roy St, Seattle
|Chorizo Potato Goat Cheese Taco
|$4.00
Smoked Chorizo from Olympia Provisions, seasoned roasted potatoes, goat cheese, chipotle crema, pickled onion, cilantro, corn tortillas. Single taco.
|Vegetarian Taco
|$3.50
Seasoned roasted potatoes, Spanish rice, organic black refried beans, onion, cilantro, green & red salsa, corn tortilla. Single taco.
|Impossible Taco
|$4.00
Impossible™ Taco Seasoned Meat made from plants. House made guacamole, green & red salsa, queso fresco, onion, cilantro. Single taco.
TACOS
Rocket Taco
602 19th Ave. E., Seattle
|Taco Salad
|$13.00
Mixed greens, dressed with garlic lime dressing. Topped with, pinto beans crushed chips, pico de gallo, queso fresco, Rocket Sauce and your choice of filling.
|Al Pastor Tacos
|$13.00
Marinated pork, spit roasted and served with onion, cilantro and roasted pineapple.
|Deluxe Fish Tacos
|$13.00
Three hand-made tortillas filled with chili-rubbed cod, topped with pineapple salsa, cabbage and coconut crema. Served with a side of smoky beans.