Popular Items

NUTS & BERRIES

NUTS & BERRIES

$11.00

blueberry, strawberry, pear, almond, cinnamon, toasted oat, vanilla bean

BASIC BATCH

BASIC BATCH

$11.00

carrot, strawberry, orange, banana, chia

BRAISED GREENS & COWPEAS

$18.00

braised greens & spinach, cowpea hash, pecan romesco (N)

DAY MENU - ONLINE

JUICES & ELIXIRS

GREEN JUICE

GREEN JUICE

$10.00

celery, cress, lacinato kale, citrus, mint

RED JUICE

RED JUICE

$10.00

purple cabbage, beetroot bell pepper, blood orange

GOLD JUICE

GOLD JUICE

$11.00

fennel, golden beet root , turmeric, savoy cabbage

BALANCE ELIXIR

BALANCE ELIXIR

$4.00

turmeric, ginger, aloe, peppercorn, lemon, honey, apple cider vinegar, ashwagandha, chia

FOCUS ELIXIR

FOCUS ELIXIR

$4.00

sage, rosemary, moringa, gotu kola, lion’s mane, blueberry, lime, orange

GO ELIXIR

GO ELIXIR

$4.00

goji, green tea, mint , matcha, maca, lime, cordyceps

SMOOTHIES

BASIC BATCH

BASIC BATCH

$11.00

carrot, strawberry, orange, banana, chia

NUTS & BERRIES

NUTS & BERRIES

$11.00

blueberry, strawberry, pear, almond, cinnamon, toasted oat, vanilla bean

GREEN ZINGER

GREEN ZINGER

$11.00

pineapple, spinach, romaine, mint , cucumber, jalapeno

MANGO GINGER

MANGO GINGER

$11.00

aloe vera, coconut water, mango, turmeric, ginger

CACAO

CACAO

$11.00

cacao, hempseed, coconut milk, cardamom, cayenne

MORNING TREATS

MORNING BAR

MORNING BAR

$7.00

goji, apricot, cashew, chamomile (N)

ELDERBERRY MUFFIN

ELDERBERRY MUFFIN

$5.00

lemon, chia, gingered streusel (G)

TRUFFLES

TRUFFLES

$3.50

nuts, seeds, adaptogens, spices (N)

BISCUIT & JAM

$8.00

buttemilk style biscuit, huckleberry jam (G)

NUTLESS GRANOLA

$6.00

oats, kasha, seeds served with fresh fruit and choice of oat milk, coconut milk, or sheep's milk yogurt

GRAINLESS GRANOLA

$6.00

coconut, nuts, seeds served with fresh fruit and choice of oat milk, coconut milk, or sheep's milk yogurt

EGGS

BISCUIT SANDWICH

BISCUIT SANDWICH

$13.00

buttermilk-style biscuit, egg-any style, huckleberry-chili jam, whipped feta, watercress (D) (G) (E)

SPRING FRITATTA

$19.00

yukon potato, leek, asparagus, sheep’s cheese, herb salad (D)(E)

BOWLS

GRAINS & GOJI BERRIES

GRAINS & GOJI BERRIES

$15.00

oats, millet, sesame milk. with stewed goji-berry, matcha cashews, ginger-sesame honey (N)

GRASSES & ELDERBERRY

$15.00

amaranth, buckwheat, quinoa flake, coconut milk, with elderberry compote, maca walnuts, maple syrup (N)

MUSHROOM & SPRING PEAS

$16.00

savory grains & grasses, fava bean, market mushroom, spring pea, green garlic puree, pea shoot, sorrel, mushroomed pistachios (N)

BRAISED GREENS & COWPEAS

$18.00

braised greens & spinach, cowpea hash, pecan romesco (N)

KELP SOBA

$19.00

kelp noodle, myco-brodo, lion’s mane, shiitake, pea pod, spinach, turmeric, sesame, green onion

TOAST

PEA & PUMPKIN SEED TOAST

$11.00

pea & pumpkin seed spread, pea shoot, carrot tops, basil, chive, carrot-turmeric puree (G)

TOMATO & HEMPSEED TOAST

$13.00

confit tomato, basil, sorrel, baby kale, hemp seed spread, hot honey (G)

AVOCADO & FAVA TOAST

AVOCADO & FAVA TOAST

$12.00

avocado & fava bean mash, breakfast radish, parsley, green garlic puree, spiced pistachio gremolata (G) (N)

SOUP & SALADS

WILD RICE SOUP

$10.00

turnip, leek, wild rice, carrot-turmeric puree

MISO CAESAR

$14.00

savoy, romaine, roasted caper, nori crouton (G) (N)

LUPINI BEAN

LUPINI BEAN

$15.00

marinated lupini, baby kale, sunflower shoot, confit fennel, apricot, aleppo-hibiscus vinaigrette

TENDER GREENS

$14.00

chrysanthemum, watercress, wild arugula, mint, cilantro, shiso, strawberry, toasted walnut, citronette

MELON SALAD

$16.00

summer melon, stonefruit chamoy, goat’s milk queso fresco, avocado (D)

SANDWICH, WRAPS & BURGER

VEGGIE SANDWICH

$16.00

cured root vegetable, confit leek spread, avocado, garden salad (G)

FALAFEL WRAP

$15.00

house flatbread, fava bean falafe l , green tahini, cucumber, red onion, romaine, mint, hibiscus vinaigrette (G)

BETTER BURGER

BETTER BURGER

$18.00Out of stock

house vegan patty, beet root-rhubarb ketchup, herbed hemp seed spread, baby kale, shallot rings (G)

GRAVLAX SANDWICH

GRAVLAX SANDWICH

$19.00

house cured king salmon, hempseed spread, aquavit pickle, sorrel puree, watercress, roasted caper, garden herbs (G)

BUILD A BOARD

PEA & PEPITA SPREAD

$7.00

pea shoot, mint, toasted pepitas (N)

TOMATO & HEMPSEED SPREAD

$8.00

hot honey, basil, sorrel

FAVA & AVOCADO SPREAD

$7.00

pistachio gremolata, breakfast radish (N)

LEEK CONFIT SPREAD

$5.00

melted leeks, olive oil

SPICED NUTS

$7.00

nori almond, maca walnut, mushroom dusted pistachio (N)

SNACKING BEANS

$6.00

marinated lupini beans

MARINATED OLIVES

$7.00

marinated picholine

FALAFEL BITES

$7.00

with green tahini

ANCHOVIES IN OLIVE OIL

$13.00

olasagasti

MUSSELS W/ DILL AND FENNEL

$13.00

SEEDED CRACKERS

$3.00

we recommend one vessel per spread or tinned fish

TOASTED SOURDOUGH

$3.00

we recommend one vessel per spread or tinned fish (G)

FRESH VEGETABLES

$3.00

we recommend one vessel per spread or tinned fish

RETAIL

Livbud Merch

Stickers

Stickers

$3.00

Love Your Guts! 3.5 x 3 inches

Miir Growler

Miir Growler

$59.95

64 oz Miir Growler Fill it with your favorite kombucha, ginger beer, cider, or beer!

Miir Water Bottle

Miir Water Bottle

$34.95

The 23oz MiiR vacuum insulated bottle keeps your favorite drink at its ideal temp. An easy carry handle and simple design makes this bottle ideal for the person on the go.

Guts Shirt

Guts Shirt

$20.00+

Super Soft! Bella Tri Blend T Shirt

Goji Shirt

Goji Shirt

$20.00+

Super Soft! Bella Tri Blend T Shirt

Mycelium Shirt

Mycelium Shirt

$20.00+

Super Soft! Bella Tri Blend T Shirt

Granola

Nutless Granola

Nutless Granola

$12.00

oats, kasha, seeds

Grainless Granola

Grainless Granola

$12.00

coconut, nuts, seeds (N)

NA Soda

Casamara Club Alta Sparkling Amaro

Casamara Club Alta Sparkling Amaro

$5.00

Bottle

Casamara Club Onda Sparkling Amaro

Casamara Club Onda Sparkling Amaro

$5.00

Bottle

Greenbar Lavender Bitters & Soda

Greenbar Lavender Bitters & Soda

$5.00

Bottle

Greenbar Earl Grey Bitters & Soda

Greenbar Earl Grey Bitters & Soda

$5.00

Bottle

Lolo Hops Cascadia Field Blend

Lolo Hops Cascadia Field Blend

$4.00

Bottle

Lolo Hops Pomelo Sage

Lolo Hops Pomelo Sage

$4.00

Bottle

Lolo Hops Yuzu Orange Blossom

Lolo Hops Yuzu Orange Blossom

$4.00

Bottle

Something & Nothing Cucumber Soda

Something & Nothing Cucumber Soda

$4.00

Bottle

Something & Nothing Yuzu Soda

Something & Nothing Yuzu Soda

$4.00

Bottle

Metier Brewing Co. Sparkling Hop Water

Metier Brewing Co. Sparkling Hop Water

$4.00

Wine

Come Isambert Tour de Fruit (Pet Nat of Apples, Grapes, and Pears)

$29.00

Bottle

Eschenhof Holzer Raw Rose Zweigelt Pet Nat

$22.00

Bottle

Eschenhof Holzer Raw White Grüner Veltliner Pet Nat

$22.00

Bottle

Limited Addition Piquette Orange Wine

$25.00

Bottle

Swick Wines Chillable Red

$29.00

Bottle

Swick Wines Long Weekend Pet Nat

$29.00

Bottle

Beer/NA Beer/Cider

Self Care Scherler Easiest NA Beer

$6.00

Bottle

Metier Brewing Barrel Aged Amber Rye

$16.00

Bottle

Stoup Brewing 'Romeo' Dry Hopped Pilsner 4 Pack

$18.00

Stoup Brewing 'Juliet' Dry Hopped Sour 4 Pack

$18.00

Spritzes (21+)

Bollicini Italian Lemon Spritz

$6.00

Bottle

Greenbar Distillery Hibiscus Spritz

$9.00

Bottle

Hildegard Viriditas Jun

$6.00

Bottle

Martha Stoumen Meyer Lemon & Orange Blossom Wine Spritzer

$9.00

Bottle

McBride Sisters She Can Rose Spritzer

$9.00

Bottle

Something & Nothing Rose & Hibiscus Spritz

$4.00

Bottle

UTENSILS

PLEASE PROVIDE UTENSILS

please add utensils if you'd like them, we will not automatically include utensils.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

inspiring balance with espresso, smoothies, cocktails, taps and natural wines paired with a plant forward/pescatarian menu!

Website

Location

3400 Stoneway Ave North, #4, Seattle, WA 98103

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

