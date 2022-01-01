Burritos in Seattle

Burritos Ultimos image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Matador

5410 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle

Avg 3.7 (1153 reviews)
Takeout
Burritos Ultimos$13.50
9 layer burrito with Mexican black beans, achiote-chile rice, Monterey jack & Cheddar cheese, serrano slaw, pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream, wrapped in a 12" tortilla.
Order it Cali-style and we'll add French fries, avocado and hot sauce.
More about The Matador
Sausage Breakfast Burrito image

 

Harried & Hungry

515 S Michigan Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sausage Breakfast Burrito$8.85
House Breakfast Sausage, Potato Hash, 2 Scrambled Eggs, Taqueria Style Pickled Jalapenos, Queso Fresco & House Crema in a Whole Wheat Wrap
More about Harried & Hungry
Burrito Bowl image

BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Gracia

5313 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (1240 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Burrito Bowl$17.00
Your choice of taco meat/veggies with rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, crema, cotija, cilantro, radish
Big C Burrito$14.00
A nearly two-pound burrito made with two flour tortillas stuffed with your choice of meat or veggies, rice, beans, lettuce, crema, chihuahua cheese, & pico de gallo
More about Gracia
Burritos Ultimos image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Matador

4546 California Ave SW, Seattle

Avg 4.7 (1006 reviews)
Takeout
Burritos Ultimos$13.50
9 layer burrito with Mexican black beans, achiote-chile rice, Monterey jack & Cheddar cheese, serrano slaw, pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream, wrapped in a 12" tortilla.
Order it Cali-style and we'll add French fries, avocado and hot sauce.
More about The Matador
Item pic

 

EL CAMINO

607 N 35th St, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (1439 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Carnitas Burrito$16.50
Carlton Farms natural pork carnitas, refried beans, rice, pico de gallo, sour cream, mexican cheese blend, in large flour tortilla, served with spicy chile de arbol sauce
Carne Asada Burrito$18.50
Grilled Harris Ranch all natural skirt steak, flour tortilla, refried beans, rice, pico de gallo, four Mexican cheeses, sour cream, our infamous Mole Coloradito Sauce! NOTE: Sour cream and sauce come on the side.
More about EL CAMINO
Pablo y Pablo image

 

Pablo - Wallingford

1605 N 34TH STREET, SEATTLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
EL BURRITO$12.00
Rice, beans, jalapeno salsa, guacamole, pico, crema, oaxaca and jack cheese
More about Pablo - Wallingford
Portage Bay Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Portage Bay Cafe

391 Terry Ave N, Seattle

Avg 4.1 (4808 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mole Verde Burrito$16.00
Uli’s chorizo & carlton farms carnitas, organic potatoes, spicy bean blend, organic cilantro-lime crema, wrapped in a large, organic flour tortilla, topped with our house-made, mole verde sauce & a sunny-side up organic stiebrs farm egg*, queso cotija & green onion garnish,
More about Portage Bay Cafe
El Buho image

 

El Buho

9640 A 16th ave SW, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Potato burrito$12.00
BUHO Burrito$12.00
More about El Buho
Fonda La Catrina image

 

Fonda La Catrina

5905 Airport Way S, Seattle

Avg 4.2 (2522 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Burritos
12" flor tortilla, rice, pinto bans, lettuce, pickled jalapenos, guacamole, cheese, pico de gallo, mexican sour cream and your choice of filling.
More about Fonda La Catrina
Pollo Burrito image

 

Agua Verde Cafe

1303 NE Boat Street, Seattle

Avg 4 (2445 reviews)
Takeout
Pollo Burrito$15.00
chicken with guacamole, queso, rice, pinto beans, cilantro, onions, served with a side of tortilla chips
Baja Burrito$16.00
panko breaded cod, pico de gallo, red cabbage, chipotle mayo, guacamole, rice, pinto beans, served with a side of tortilla chips
Pork Burrito$14.50
pork with guacamole, queso, rice, pinto beans, cilantro, onions, served with a side of tortilla chips
More about Agua Verde Cafe
Fogon Cocina Mexicana image

 

Fogon Cocina Mexicana

600 E Pine Street, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (1785 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
CARNE ASADA BURRITO$18.00
Large flour tortilla filled with flame broiled carne asada. whole beans and rice topped with mild salsa roja. queso ranchero, pico de Gallo and guacamole.
More about Fogon Cocina Mexicana
El Burrito Especial image

SALADS

Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar

1150 Southcenter Mall, Tukwila

Avg 4.1 (4114 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
El Burrito Especial
Shredded Chicken, Barbacoa beef, or pork carnitas with mexican rice, beans. topped with tomatillo, ranchera sauce, melted cheese, pico de gallo, avocado crema, and crema mexicana
More about Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar
Burrito Carrera image

PIZZA • BURRITOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Matchbox Food Hall

2329 California Ave SW, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Burrito Carrera$10.99
Handmade Flour Tortilla & Mexican Rice - Choose Your Protein & Add Your Toppings!
Burrito Bowl$10.99
Your Protein of Choice & Mexican Rice -- Add Whatever Toppings You'd Like!
More about Matchbox Food Hall
TnT Taqueria image

 

TnT Taqueria

2114 N 45th Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chorizo Verde Breakfast Burrito$9.75
Chorizo verde breakfast burrito with scrambled eggs, papas de comal, monterey jack, pico de gallo & choice of salsa
Al Pastor Burrito$9.75
Al pastor with arroz roja, frijoles pintos, monterey jack, pico de gallo & choice of salsa
Green Chile Braised Chicken Burrito$9.50
Green chile braised chicken with arroz roja, frijoles pintos, monterey jack, pico de gallo & choice of salsa
More about TnT Taqueria
Burritos image

 

Mercado Luna

422 E Pine St, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (1013 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Burritos$6.00
Burrito includes large flour tortilla, beans, red rice, pico de gallo, crema, salsa roja, queso fresco, and your choice of protein.
More about Mercado Luna
Mariachi Burrito image

 

Laredos Grill

555 Aloha st, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (785 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mariachi Burrito$18.99
Flour tortilla with rice, beans, pico, queso & crema. Topped with green, red or habanero cream sauce
More about Laredos Grill
Plum Bistro image

PIZZA

Plum Bistro

1429 12th Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.2 (2359 reviews)
Takeout
Macho Burrito$17.00
Our legendary burrito featuring soy chorizo, black beans, seasoned rice, mixed greens, cheese, orange pico de gallo, avocado, housemade chipotle & jalapeño aioli (NF)
More about Plum Bistro
California Burrito image

BURRITOS

La Palmera

901 Mercer St, Seattle

Avg 4.6 (4604 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
California Burrito$18.00
Large flour tortilla filled with choice of meat, rice, beans, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream.
Deluxe Burrito$18.00
Large flour tortilla filled with choice of meat, rice, and beans, topped with house red sauce, melted cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, olives, guacamole, and sour cream.
More about La Palmera
Post Pike Bar & Cafe image

 

Post Pike Bar & Cafe

212A Braodway E, SEATTLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Baby Burrito$8.00
2 scrambled eggs, cheddar and bacon wrapped in a tortilla
More about Post Pike Bar & Cafe
Veggie Burrito image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Little Water Cantina

2865 Eastlake Ave E, Seattle

Avg 3.6 (1163 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Veggie Burrito$11.00
Grilled chayote squash, corn, poblano chilies, crimini mushrooms, onions, vegetarian black beans, red rice, pico de gallo, Monterrey jack cheese, sour cream, and cilantro in a grilled flour tortilla with a side of 3-chile sauce.
Chicken Tinga Burrito$12.00
Spicy red chile, onion, and tomato-braised chicken with cantina beans (contains pork), red rice, Monterrey jack cheese, pico de gallo, and sour cream in a grilled flour tortilla.
Carnitas Burrito$12.00
Traditional citrus, guajillo & garlic-braised pork, pickled red onions, pico de gallo, sour cream, and Monterrey jack cheese in a grilled flour tortilla with a side of spicy 3-chile sauce.
More about Little Water Cantina
Burrito image

TACOS • TAPAS

The Sitting Room

108 W Roy St, Seattle

Avg 4 (388 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Burrito$10.00
*New bigger Burrito Size*Spanish Style Rice, Organic Black Refried Beans, Shredded Cheddar, Jack and Pepper Jack blend, House made Guacamole, Sour Cream, rolled in a flour tortilla. Salsa on the side. Choice of Meat.
Optional wet burrito - smothered in red enchilada sauce and melted cheese
More about The Sitting Room
Atomic Burrito image

TACOS

Rocket Taco

602 19th Ave. E., Seattle

Avg 5 (21 reviews)
Takeout
Atomic Burrito$11.00
Your choice of meat of veggie filling, pico, cheese, Rocket Sauce, rice and beans wrapped in a large flour tortilla.
Kids Burrito$6.00
Large flour tortilla, filled with rice, beans, cheese and carnitas.
More about Rocket Taco
Item pic

 

Cha Cha Lounge / Bimbos Cantina

1013 E Pike St, Seattle

Avg 3.9 (1103 reviews)
Takeout
Bimbos Burrito w/protein$12.25
organic rice and beans, jack cheese, salsa, sour cream with your choice of protein
More about Cha Cha Lounge / Bimbos Cantina

