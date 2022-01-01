Burritos in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve burritos
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Matador
5410 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle
|Burritos Ultimos
|$13.50
9 layer burrito with Mexican black beans, achiote-chile rice, Monterey jack & Cheddar cheese, serrano slaw, pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream, wrapped in a 12" tortilla.
Order it Cali-style and we'll add French fries, avocado and hot sauce.
Harried & Hungry
515 S Michigan Street, Seattle
|Sausage Breakfast Burrito
|$8.85
House Breakfast Sausage, Potato Hash, 2 Scrambled Eggs, Taqueria Style Pickled Jalapenos, Queso Fresco & House Crema in a Whole Wheat Wrap
BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Gracia
5313 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle
|Burrito Bowl
|$17.00
Your choice of taco meat/veggies with rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, crema, cotija, cilantro, radish
|Big C Burrito
|$14.00
A nearly two-pound burrito made with two flour tortillas stuffed with your choice of meat or veggies, rice, beans, lettuce, crema, chihuahua cheese, & pico de gallo
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
EL CAMINO
607 N 35th St, Seattle
|Carnitas Burrito
|$16.50
Carlton Farms natural pork carnitas, refried beans, rice, pico de gallo, sour cream, mexican cheese blend, in large flour tortilla, served with spicy chile de arbol sauce
|Carne Asada Burrito
|$18.50
Grilled Harris Ranch all natural skirt steak, flour tortilla, refried beans, rice, pico de gallo, four Mexican cheeses, sour cream, our infamous Mole Coloradito Sauce! NOTE: Sour cream and sauce come on the side.
Pablo - Wallingford
1605 N 34TH STREET, SEATTLE
|EL BURRITO
|$12.00
Rice, beans, jalapeno salsa, guacamole, pico, crema, oaxaca and jack cheese
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Portage Bay Cafe
391 Terry Ave N, Seattle
|Mole Verde Burrito
|$16.00
Uli’s chorizo & carlton farms carnitas, organic potatoes, spicy bean blend, organic cilantro-lime crema, wrapped in a large, organic flour tortilla, topped with our house-made, mole verde sauce & a sunny-side up organic stiebrs farm egg*, queso cotija & green onion garnish,
Fonda La Catrina
5905 Airport Way S, Seattle
|Burritos
12" flor tortilla, rice, pinto bans, lettuce, pickled jalapenos, guacamole, cheese, pico de gallo, mexican sour cream and your choice of filling.
Agua Verde Cafe
1303 NE Boat Street, Seattle
|Pollo Burrito
|$15.00
chicken with guacamole, queso, rice, pinto beans, cilantro, onions, served with a side of tortilla chips
|Baja Burrito
|$16.00
panko breaded cod, pico de gallo, red cabbage, chipotle mayo, guacamole, rice, pinto beans, served with a side of tortilla chips
|Pork Burrito
|$14.50
pork with guacamole, queso, rice, pinto beans, cilantro, onions, served with a side of tortilla chips
Fogon Cocina Mexicana
600 E Pine Street, Seattle
|CARNE ASADA BURRITO
|$18.00
Large flour tortilla filled with flame broiled carne asada. whole beans and rice topped with mild salsa roja. queso ranchero, pico de Gallo and guacamole.
SALADS
Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar
1150 Southcenter Mall, Tukwila
|El Burrito Especial
Shredded Chicken, Barbacoa beef, or pork carnitas with mexican rice, beans. topped with tomatillo, ranchera sauce, melted cheese, pico de gallo, avocado crema, and crema mexicana
PIZZA • BURRITOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Matchbox Food Hall
2329 California Ave SW, Seattle
|Burrito Carrera
|$10.99
Handmade Flour Tortilla & Mexican Rice - Choose Your Protein & Add Your Toppings!
|Burrito Bowl
|$10.99
Your Protein of Choice & Mexican Rice -- Add Whatever Toppings You'd Like!
TnT Taqueria
2114 N 45th Street, Seattle
|Chorizo Verde Breakfast Burrito
|$9.75
Chorizo verde breakfast burrito with scrambled eggs, papas de comal, monterey jack, pico de gallo & choice of salsa
|Al Pastor Burrito
|$9.75
Al pastor with arroz roja, frijoles pintos, monterey jack, pico de gallo & choice of salsa
|Green Chile Braised Chicken Burrito
|$9.50
Green chile braised chicken with arroz roja, frijoles pintos, monterey jack, pico de gallo & choice of salsa
Mercado Luna
422 E Pine St, Seattle
|Burritos
|$6.00
Burrito includes large flour tortilla, beans, red rice, pico de gallo, crema, salsa roja, queso fresco, and your choice of protein.
Laredos Grill
555 Aloha st, Seattle
|Mariachi Burrito
|$18.99
Flour tortilla with rice, beans, pico, queso & crema. Topped with green, red or habanero cream sauce
PIZZA
Plum Bistro
1429 12th Ave, Seattle
|Macho Burrito
|$17.00
Our legendary burrito featuring soy chorizo, black beans, seasoned rice, mixed greens, cheese, orange pico de gallo, avocado, housemade chipotle & jalapeño aioli (NF)
BURRITOS
La Palmera
901 Mercer St, Seattle
|California Burrito
|$18.00
Large flour tortilla filled with choice of meat, rice, beans, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream.
|Deluxe Burrito
|$18.00
Large flour tortilla filled with choice of meat, rice, and beans, topped with house red sauce, melted cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, olives, guacamole, and sour cream.
Post Pike Bar & Cafe
212A Braodway E, SEATTLE
|Baby Burrito
|$8.00
2 scrambled eggs, cheddar and bacon wrapped in a tortilla
SEAFOOD • GRILL
Little Water Cantina
2865 Eastlake Ave E, Seattle
|Veggie Burrito
|$11.00
Grilled chayote squash, corn, poblano chilies, crimini mushrooms, onions, vegetarian black beans, red rice, pico de gallo, Monterrey jack cheese, sour cream, and cilantro in a grilled flour tortilla with a side of 3-chile sauce.
|Chicken Tinga Burrito
|$12.00
Spicy red chile, onion, and tomato-braised chicken with cantina beans (contains pork), red rice, Monterrey jack cheese, pico de gallo, and sour cream in a grilled flour tortilla.
|Carnitas Burrito
|$12.00
Traditional citrus, guajillo & garlic-braised pork, pickled red onions, pico de gallo, sour cream, and Monterrey jack cheese in a grilled flour tortilla with a side of spicy 3-chile sauce.
TACOS • TAPAS
The Sitting Room
108 W Roy St, Seattle
|Burrito
|$10.00
*New bigger Burrito Size*Spanish Style Rice, Organic Black Refried Beans, Shredded Cheddar, Jack and Pepper Jack blend, House made Guacamole, Sour Cream, rolled in a flour tortilla. Salsa on the side. Choice of Meat.
Optional wet burrito - smothered in red enchilada sauce and melted cheese
TACOS
Rocket Taco
602 19th Ave. E., Seattle
|Atomic Burrito
|$11.00
Your choice of meat of veggie filling, pico, cheese, Rocket Sauce, rice and beans wrapped in a large flour tortilla.
|Kids Burrito
|$6.00
Large flour tortilla, filled with rice, beans, cheese and carnitas.