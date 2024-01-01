Apple salad in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve apple salad
More about Magnuson Cafe & Brewery
Magnuson Cafe & Brewery
7801 62nd Ave NE, Seattle
|Apple Kale Salad
|$11.95
Baby kale, green apples, candied pecans, goat cheese, champagne vinaigrette
More about South Town Pie - South Park
PIZZA
South Town Pie - South Park
8611 14th Ave S, Seattle
|Seasonal Salad
|$8.75
More about Little Jaye Cafe & Bakery
Little Jaye Cafe & Bakery
309 South Cloverdale Street, Ste A4, Seattle
|Apple Salad
|$14.00
Mixed Greens, Honey Crisp Apples, Toasted Pecans, Sharp White Cheddar, Sherry Vinaigrette
More about Cafe Flora
Cafe Flora
2901 East madison Street, Seattle
|Apple & Fennel Panzanella Salad
|$18.50
roasted golden beets, apple, fennel, spinach & arugula with gorgonzola & candied pecans, in a fennel frond vinaigrette, with bakehouse focaccia croutons. Available vegan, gluten-free & nut-free.