Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Apple salad in Seattle

Go
Seattle restaurants
Toast

Seattle restaurants that serve apple salad

Item pic

 

Magnuson Cafe & Brewery

7801 62nd Ave NE, Seattle

Avg 3.5 (202 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Apple Kale Salad$11.95
Baby kale, green apples, candied pecans, goat cheese, champagne vinaigrette
More about Magnuson Cafe & Brewery
South Town Pie image

PIZZA

South Town Pie - South Park

8611 14th Ave S, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (924 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Seasonal Salad$8.75
More about South Town Pie - South Park
Banner pic

 

Little Jaye Cafe & Bakery

309 South Cloverdale Street, Ste A4, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Apple Salad$14.00
Mixed Greens, Honey Crisp Apples, Toasted Pecans, Sharp White Cheddar, Sherry Vinaigrette
More about Little Jaye Cafe & Bakery
Cafe Flora image

 

Cafe Flora

2901 East madison Street, Seattle

Avg 4.1 (1646 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Apple & Fennel Panzanella Salad$18.50
roasted golden beets, apple, fennel, spinach & arugula with gorgonzola & candied pecans, in a fennel frond vinaigrette, with bakehouse focaccia croutons. Available vegan, gluten-free & nut-free.
More about Cafe Flora
FIRESIDE image

 

FIRESIDE BURIEN

15212 6th Ave, Burien

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Apple Fennel Salad$18.50
More about FIRESIDE BURIEN
Lady Jaye image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Lady Jaye - West Seattle

4523 CALIFORNIA AVE SW, SEATTLE

Avg 4.9 (1070 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Apple Salad$6.00
celery, pickled golden raisins, feta, sherry vinaigrette
More about Lady Jaye - West Seattle

Browse other tasty dishes in Seattle

Migas

Chicken Fried Rice

Salmon

Eel

Baklava

Gulab Jamun

Garlic Chicken

Honey Chicken

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Seattle to explore

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Ballard

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Fremont

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Denny Triangle

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

University District

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Belltown

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

South Lake Union

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Lower Queen Anne

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Map

More near Seattle to explore

Bellevue

Avg 4.3 (90 restaurants)

Kirkland

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Redmond

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Renton

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Bainbridge Island

Avg 4.1 (23 restaurants)

Port Orchard

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Mercer Island

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Vashon

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Sammamish

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

No reviews yet

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Bellingham

Avg 4.5 (65 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1183 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (586 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (728 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (808 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (405 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (308 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston