French toast in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve french toast
More about Mainstay Provisions
Mainstay Provisions
612 NW 65th St, Seattle
|French Toast
|$12.00
Slices of brioche dipped in custard and baked, served with real maple syrup and seasonal jam.
More about Portage Bay Cafe
SMOKED SALMON
Portage Bay Cafe
4130 Roosevelt Way NE, Seattle
|Bananas Foster French Toast
|$17.00
Classic french toast, the kraken rum & caramel sauce, sautéed organic fair-trade bananas, powdered sugar garnish. Served with a bowl of assorted fruit and whipped cream from our toppings bar, plus 100% organic maple syrup.
|Oatmeal Cobbler French Toast
|$17.00
Classic french toast, oatmeal-crumb crust, local fruit compote, lemon crème anglaise, powdered sugar garnish. Served with a bowl of assorted fruit and whipped cream from our toppings bar, plus 100% organic maple syrup.
|Gluten-Free French Toast
|$17.00
House-made gluten-free bread, rich organic egg batter, powdered sugar garnish. Served with a bowl of assorted fruit and whipped cream from our toppings bar, plus 100% organic maple syrup.
More about Portage Bay Cafe
Portage Bay Cafe
2821 NW Market Suite C, Seattle
|Bananas Foster French Toast
|$17.00
Classic french toast, the kraken rum & caramel sauce, sautéed organic fair-trade bananas, powdered sugar garnish. Served with a bowl of assorted fruit and whipped cream from our toppings bar, plus 100% organic maple syrup.
|Oatmeal Cobbler French Toast
|$17.00
Classic french toast, oatmeal-crumb crust, local fruit compote, lemon crème anglaise, powdered sugar garnish. Served with a bowl of assorted fruit and whipped cream from our toppings bar, plus 100% organic maple syrup.
|Gluten-Free French Toast
|$17.00
House-made gluten-free bread, rich organic egg batter, powdered sugar garnish. Served with a bowl of assorted fruit and whipped cream from our toppings bar, plus 100% organic maple syrup.
More about Portage Bay Cafe
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Portage Bay Cafe
900 NE 65th, Seattle
|Bananas Foster French Toast
|$17.00
Classic french toast, the kraken rum & caramel sauce, sautéed organic fair-trade bananas, powdered sugar garnish. Served with a bowl of assorted fruit and whipped cream from our toppings bar, plus 100% organic maple syrup.
|Oatmeal Cobbler French Toast
|$17.00
Classic french toast, oatmeal-crumb crust, local fruit compote, lemon crème anglaise, powdered sugar garnish. Served with a bowl of assorted fruit and whipped cream from our toppings bar, plus 100% organic maple syrup.
|Gluten-Free French Toast
|$17.00
House-made gluten-free bread, rich organic egg batter, powdered sugar garnish. Served with a bowl of assorted fruit and whipped cream from our toppings bar, plus 100% organic maple syrup.
More about Pablo - Wallingford
Pablo - Wallingford
1605 N 34TH STREET, SEATTLE
|FRENCH TOAST
|$12.00
Tres Leches French Toast - xocoatl sauce, hazelnut, fruit
More about Portage Bay Cafe
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Portage Bay Cafe
391 Terry Ave N, Seattle
|Bananas Foster French Toast
|$17.00
Classic french toast, the kraken rum & caramel sauce, sautéed organic fair-trade bananas, powdered sugar garnish. Served with a bowl of assorted fruit and whipped cream from our toppings bar, plus 100% organic maple syrup.
|Oatmeal Cobbler French Toast
|$17.00
Classic french toast, oatmeal-crumb crust, local fruit compote, lemon crème anglaise, powdered sugar garnish. Served with a bowl of assorted fruit and whipped cream from our toppings bar, plus 100% organic maple syrup.
|Gluten-Free French Toast
|$17.00
House-made gluten-free bread, rich organic egg batter, powdered sugar garnish. Served with a bowl of assorted fruit and whipped cream from our toppings bar, plus 100% organic maple syrup.
More about Harry's Beach House
Harry's Beach House
2676 Alki Ave SW, Seattle
|French Toast
|$17.00
French toast with a rhubarb ginger compote, seasonal berries and whipped cream
More about COASTAL KITCHEN
COASTAL KITCHEN
429 15TH AVE E, Seattle
|French Toast Slam
|$18.00
French toast with 2 eggs & choice of protein
|French Toast
|$13.00
More about Endolyne Joe's
FRENCH FRIES
Endolyne Joe's
9261 45th Avenue SW, Seattle
|ISLAND FRENCH TOAST
|$12.75
Coconut bread pudding split & grilled with rum caramel, whipped cream &toasted coconut.
More about Cactus Restaurant
Cactus Restaurant
2820 ALKI AVENUE SW, SEATTLE
|Child's Tres Leches French Toast
|$7.00
|Tres Leches French Toast
|$13.00
Mexican bolillo bread, dark rum–caramelized bananas, 100% pure
maple syrup.
More about Blazing Bagels - SODO
Blazing Bagels - SODO
1911 1st Ave S, Seattle
|French Toast Bagel
|$2.00
Bagel
More about Blazing Bagels - Blakeley
Blazing Bagels - Blakeley
2510 Northeast Blakeley Street, Seattle
|French Toast Bagel
|$2.00
Bagel
More about Olmstead
Olmstead
314 Broadway East, Seattle
|Brioche French Toast
|$12.00
Thick Cut Brioche French Toast, Served with Apple Butter & Whipped Cream.
More about Jak's Grill
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Jak's Grill
3701 NE 45th St, Seattle
|French Toast
|$15.00
Egg bread in a cinnamon-vanilla custard topped with powdered sugar. Served with maple syrup, two eggs, and your choice of meat
|Kids' French Toast
|$9.00
Dusted with powdered sugar. Served with one egg and your choice of meat
More about Cactus Restaurant
Cactus Restaurant
350 Terry Avenue North, Seattle
|Tres Leches French Toast
|$13.00
Mexican bolillo bread, dark rum–caramelized bananas, 100% pure
maple syrup.
More about Cactus Restaurant
Cactus Restaurant
4220 East Madison, Seattle
|Tres Leches French Toast
|$13.00
Mexican bolillo bread, dark rum–caramelized bananas, 100% pure
maple syrup.
More about Jak's Grill
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Jak's Grill
4548 California Ave SW, Seattle
|French Toast
|$15.00
Egg bread in a cinnamon-vanilla custard topped with powdered sugar. Served with maple syrup, two eggs, and your choice of meat
|Kids' French Toast
|$9.00
Dusted with powdered sugar. Served with one egg and your choice of meat
More about Geraldine's Counter
SALADS • HAMBURGERS
Geraldine's Counter
4872 Rainier Ave S, Seattle
|french toast with blueberry compote
|$13.00
Topped with powdered sugar. Syrup and fruit topping served on the side
|half order of french toast
|$8.75
Topped with powdered sugar and served with syrup and topping of the day on the side.
|half order french toast
|$8.75