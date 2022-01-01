Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in Seattle

Seattle restaurants
Toast

Seattle restaurants that serve french toast

Item pic

 

Mainstay Provisions

612 NW 65th St, Seattle

Avg 4.9 (83 reviews)
Takeout
French Toast$12.00
Slices of brioche dipped in custard and baked, served with real maple syrup and seasonal jam.
More about Mainstay Provisions
Portage Bay Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON

Portage Bay Cafe

4130 Roosevelt Way NE, Seattle

Avg 4 (5518 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bananas Foster French Toast$17.00
Classic french toast, the kraken rum & caramel sauce, sautéed organic fair-trade bananas, powdered sugar garnish. Served with a bowl of assorted fruit and whipped cream from our toppings bar, plus 100% organic maple syrup.
Oatmeal Cobbler French Toast$17.00
Classic french toast, oatmeal-crumb crust, local fruit compote, lemon crème anglaise, powdered sugar garnish. Served with a bowl of assorted fruit and whipped cream from our toppings bar, plus 100% organic maple syrup.
Gluten-Free French Toast$17.00
House-made gluten-free bread, rich organic egg batter, powdered sugar garnish. Served with a bowl of assorted fruit and whipped cream from our toppings bar, plus 100% organic maple syrup.
More about Portage Bay Cafe
Portage Bay Cafe image

 

Portage Bay Cafe

2821 NW Market Suite C, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bananas Foster French Toast$17.00
Classic french toast, the kraken rum & caramel sauce, sautéed organic fair-trade bananas, powdered sugar garnish. Served with a bowl of assorted fruit and whipped cream from our toppings bar, plus 100% organic maple syrup.
Oatmeal Cobbler French Toast$17.00
Classic french toast, oatmeal-crumb crust, local fruit compote, lemon crème anglaise, powdered sugar garnish. Served with a bowl of assorted fruit and whipped cream from our toppings bar, plus 100% organic maple syrup.
Gluten-Free French Toast$17.00
House-made gluten-free bread, rich organic egg batter, powdered sugar garnish. Served with a bowl of assorted fruit and whipped cream from our toppings bar, plus 100% organic maple syrup.
More about Portage Bay Cafe
Portage Bay Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Portage Bay Cafe

900 NE 65th, Seattle

Avg 3.6 (530 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bananas Foster French Toast$17.00
Classic french toast, the kraken rum & caramel sauce, sautéed organic fair-trade bananas, powdered sugar garnish. Served with a bowl of assorted fruit and whipped cream from our toppings bar, plus 100% organic maple syrup.
Oatmeal Cobbler French Toast$17.00
Classic french toast, oatmeal-crumb crust, local fruit compote, lemon crème anglaise, powdered sugar garnish. Served with a bowl of assorted fruit and whipped cream from our toppings bar, plus 100% organic maple syrup.
Gluten-Free French Toast$17.00
House-made gluten-free bread, rich organic egg batter, powdered sugar garnish. Served with a bowl of assorted fruit and whipped cream from our toppings bar, plus 100% organic maple syrup.
More about Portage Bay Cafe
Pablo y Pablo image

 

Pablo - Wallingford

1605 N 34TH STREET, SEATTLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
FRENCH TOAST$12.00
Tres Leches French Toast - xocoatl sauce, hazelnut, fruit
More about Pablo - Wallingford
Portage Bay Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Portage Bay Cafe

391 Terry Ave N, Seattle

Avg 4.1 (4808 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bananas Foster French Toast$17.00
Classic french toast, the kraken rum & caramel sauce, sautéed organic fair-trade bananas, powdered sugar garnish. Served with a bowl of assorted fruit and whipped cream from our toppings bar, plus 100% organic maple syrup.
Oatmeal Cobbler French Toast$17.00
Classic french toast, oatmeal-crumb crust, local fruit compote, lemon crème anglaise, powdered sugar garnish. Served with a bowl of assorted fruit and whipped cream from our toppings bar, plus 100% organic maple syrup.
Gluten-Free French Toast$17.00
House-made gluten-free bread, rich organic egg batter, powdered sugar garnish. Served with a bowl of assorted fruit and whipped cream from our toppings bar, plus 100% organic maple syrup.
More about Portage Bay Cafe
Harry's Beach House image

 

Harry's Beach House

2676 Alki Ave SW, Seattle

Avg 4.9 (749 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
French Toast$17.00
French toast with a rhubarb ginger compote, seasonal berries and whipped cream
More about Harry's Beach House
Consumer pic

 

COASTAL KITCHEN

429 15TH AVE E, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
French Toast Slam$18.00
French toast with 2 eggs & choice of protein
French Toast$13.00
More about COASTAL KITCHEN
Endolyne Joe's image

FRENCH FRIES

Endolyne Joe's

9261 45th Avenue SW, Seattle

Avg 3.6 (701 reviews)
Takeout
ISLAND FRENCH TOAST$12.75
Coconut bread pudding split & grilled with rum caramel, whipped cream &toasted coconut.
More about Endolyne Joe's
Item pic

 

Cactus Restaurant

2820 ALKI AVENUE SW, SEATTLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Child's Tres Leches French Toast$7.00
Tres Leches French Toast$13.00
Mexican bolillo bread, dark rum–caramelized bananas, 100% pure
maple syrup.
More about Cactus Restaurant
Item pic

 

Blazing Bagels - SODO

1911 1st Ave S, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
French Toast Bagel$2.00
Bagel
More about Blazing Bagels - SODO
Item pic

 

Blazing Bagels - Blakeley

2510 Northeast Blakeley Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
French Toast Bagel$2.00
Bagel
More about Blazing Bagels - Blakeley
Olmstead image

 

Olmstead

314 Broadway East, Seattle

Avg 4.9 (32 reviews)
Takeout
Brioche French Toast$12.00
Thick Cut Brioche French Toast, Served with Apple Butter & Whipped Cream.
More about Olmstead
Jak's Grill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Jak's Grill

3701 NE 45th St, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (1405 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
French Toast$15.00
Egg bread in a cinnamon-vanilla custard topped with powdered sugar. Served with maple syrup, two eggs, and your choice of meat
Kids' French Toast$9.00
Dusted with powdered sugar. Served with one egg and your choice of meat
More about Jak's Grill
Item pic

 

Cactus Restaurant

350 Terry Avenue North, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tres Leches French Toast$13.00
Mexican bolillo bread, dark rum–caramelized bananas, 100% pure
maple syrup.
More about Cactus Restaurant
Item pic

 

Cactus Restaurant

4220 East Madison, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tres Leches French Toast$13.00
Mexican bolillo bread, dark rum–caramelized bananas, 100% pure
maple syrup.
More about Cactus Restaurant
Jak's Grill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Jak's Grill

4548 California Ave SW, Seattle

Avg 4.2 (823 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
French Toast$15.00
Egg bread in a cinnamon-vanilla custard topped with powdered sugar. Served with maple syrup, two eggs, and your choice of meat
Kids' French Toast$9.00
Dusted with powdered sugar. Served with one egg and your choice of meat
More about Jak's Grill
french toast with blueberry compote image

SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Geraldine's Counter

4872 Rainier Ave S, Seattle

Avg 4 (1316 reviews)
Takeout
french toast with blueberry compote$13.00
Topped with powdered sugar. Syrup and fruit topping served on the side
half order of french toast$8.75
Topped with powdered sugar and served with syrup and topping of the day on the side.
half order french toast$8.75
More about Geraldine's Counter

