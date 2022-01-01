Pulled pork sandwiches in Seattle
More about Sharps RoastHouse
Sharps RoastHouse
18427 International Blvd, Seattle
|Kansas City Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$16.50
12-hour pulled pork, Kansas City Bar Boss Bourbon™ BBQ, crunchy tamarind slaw, fried onion strings, mayo, homemade sourdough brioche. Order mild or zesty
More about RoRo BBQ
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
RoRo BBQ
3620 Stone Way N, Seattle
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$11.99
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$15.99
smoked pork shoulder on a cornmeal-dusted split top bun
More about Galaxy Rune
HAMBURGERS
Galaxy Rune
3601 Fremont Ave N Ste 207, Seattle
|GF Pulled Pork Sandwiches
|$10.75
Gluten free versions of our soy-based Pulled Pork Sandwiches. (Some cross contamination is possible.)
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$8.75
Soy based BBQ pulled pork and coleslaw on a toasted bun.
More about bitterroot & MAMMOTH
BBQ
bitterroot & MAMMOTH
5239 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$15.00
Topped with pickled red onions and served with cole slaw & pickled carrots
More about Shultzy's
HOT DOGS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Shultzy's
4114 University Way NE, Seattle
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$14.00
Slow cooked shredded pork with house made bourbon BBQ sauce, and topped with coleslaw served on a toasted bun. Comes with fries and homemade coleslaw.
More about Elemental Pizza
PIZZA • GRILL
Elemental Pizza
2634 NE University Village St., Seattle
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$14.50
House-made bread with oven braised pulled pork, house-made BBQ sauce, coleslaw & Mama Lil's sweet hot peppers.
Served with a green salad.