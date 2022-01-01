Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pulled pork sandwiches in Seattle

Go
Seattle restaurants
Toast

Seattle restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches

Kansas City Pulled Pork Sandwich image

 

Sharps RoastHouse

18427 International Blvd, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kansas City Pulled Pork Sandwich$16.50
12-hour pulled pork, Kansas City Bar Boss Bourbon™ BBQ, crunchy tamarind slaw, fried onion strings, mayo, homemade sourdough brioche. Order mild or zesty
More about Sharps RoastHouse
RoRo BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

RoRo BBQ

3620 Stone Way N, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (2784 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pulled Pork Sandwich$11.99
Pulled Pork Sandwich$15.99
smoked pork shoulder on a cornmeal-dusted split top bun
More about RoRo BBQ
ceb99807-52b8-476b-a377-adc59e02036b image

HAMBURGERS

Galaxy Rune

3601 Fremont Ave N Ste 207, Seattle

Avg 4.7 (511 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
GF Pulled Pork Sandwiches$10.75
Gluten free versions of our soy-based Pulled Pork Sandwiches. (Some cross contamination is possible.)
Pulled Pork Sandwich$8.75
Soy based BBQ pulled pork and coleslaw on a toasted bun.
More about Galaxy Rune
bitterroot & MAMMOTH image

BBQ

bitterroot & MAMMOTH

5239 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle

Avg 4.6 (1761 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pulled Pork Sandwich$15.00
Topped with pickled red onions and served with cole slaw & pickled carrots
More about bitterroot & MAMMOTH
Shultzy's image

HOT DOGS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Shultzy's

4114 University Way NE, Seattle

Avg 3.7 (558 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pulled Pork Sandwich$14.00
Slow cooked shredded pork with house made bourbon BBQ sauce, and topped with coleslaw served on a toasted bun. Comes with fries and homemade coleslaw.
More about Shultzy's
Elemental Pizza image

PIZZA • GRILL

Elemental Pizza

2634 NE University Village St., Seattle

Avg 4.4 (859 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pulled Pork Sandwich$14.50
House-made bread with oven braised pulled pork, house-made BBQ sauce, coleslaw & Mama Lil's sweet hot peppers.
Served with a green salad.
More about Elemental Pizza
Item pic

 

Brileys BBQ

15030 Bothell Way Northeast, Lk Forest Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pulled Pork Sandwich$14.00
Kansas City Style Tossed in Sweet BBQ Sauce
More about Brileys BBQ

Browse other tasty dishes in Seattle

Tuna Salad

Tacos

Curry

Crab Salad

Karaage

Garlic Parmesan

Fried Rice

Mango Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Seattle to explore

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Ballard

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Fremont

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Denny Triangle

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Belltown

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

South Lake Union

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

University District

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Lower Queen Anne

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)
Map

More near Seattle to explore

Bellevue

Avg 4.2 (52 restaurants)

Kirkland

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Redmond

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Bainbridge Island

Avg 3.9 (20 restaurants)

Renton

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Mercer Island

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Sammamish

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Vashon

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Port Orchard

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Bellingham

Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (819 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (536 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston